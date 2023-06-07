Staying organized before and during vacation comes with a myriad of benefits to ensuring your much-deserved time away from home is as stress-free and enjoyable as possible.

For example, if you’re used to stuffing your luggage at the last minute when packing the night before your departure, you’re not starting your trip off on the right foot. As an added benefit, packing the right amount of stuff can help you avoid checking a bag at the airport. Staying organized can also help you keep your hotel room or vacation rental clean and tidy — and then make it considerably easier to pack up when it’s time to make the journey home.

But, what do you need to stay organized as you pack for vacation and then stay as put-together when you arrive at your destination? Investing in a smart combination of travel storage buys can certainly help, including items like packing cubes, travel shoe bags, toiletry bags, luggage and bags with built-in storage and more.

These are some of the travel storage and organization items we recommend bringing along on your trip to stay better arranged — and with less stress — on your next trip.

Yamiu Travel Shoe Bags, Set of 2 Amazon The best travel shoe bags serve more than one purpose. Not only do they keep your shoes organized in their own separate area within your luggage, but they keep shoes separate from other belongings you want to keep clean. This set of travel shoe bags from Amazon is made from lightweight, waterproof nylon, and an outside hook makes it easy to hang them at your destination when you arrive. The bags also fold down entirely flat when not in use, so they take up minimal space. For those reasons, these shoe bags are about as versatile as they come. $9 $8 at Amazon

Yeti Crossroads Packing Cubes Yeti When it comes to organized travel, packing cubes top the list of essentials. Yeti is known for its incredible travel mugs that keep your drinks hot or cold for what seems like forever, but the brand also offers a range of travel organization tools that you can utilize in other parts of your journey. This includes its Yeti Crossroads Packing Cubes, which come in small, medium and large sizes.

The brand's packing cubes make it easy to stay organized since you can use them to store and arrange smaller clothing items like socks and underwear or stuff them with your small electronics and chargers. Meanwhile, Yeti's larger packing cubes are ideal for bulkier clothing items like rolled shirts, jeans, dresses, shoes and more. From $25 at Yeti

Calpak Large Clear Cosmetics Case Calpak The best-selling Calpak Clear Cosmetics Case comes in three different sizes — small, medium and large — and features two zippered compartments that help you keep your toiletries and makeup organized for each trip you take. As the name suggests, these cases are also made of clear material, so you can see what you're bringing along without having to dig through a seemingly bottomless pit of a pouch. Interior mesh zippered pockets are perfect for arranging smaller items that normally get lost like lipsticks, eyeliner, tweezers and more. A top handle makes these cases easy to carry along with you during your travels and they can be hung when you arrive at your destination and can also store easily inside your bags. $95 at Calpak

Eagle Creek Pack-It Weekender Set Eagle Creek This weekender set of packing essentials includes everything you need to take along for a quick trip away from home, including a shoe bag, packing cubes, a toiletry organization pouch and a garment folder. You can use each of these items to organize your clothing and personal items, then simply stack each component within your regular luggage, a weekender bag or your favorite travel backpack. The Pack-It Weekender Set also comes in three different colors: blue, green or black. $60 at Eagle Creek

Nomatic Compression Packing Cubes Nomatic While we love standard packing cubes, compression packing cubes make it easier to bring more along with you on every trip. Thanks to an additional zipper that allows you to compress your belongings into a smaller shape, you can generally fit more than standard single-zipper enclosures. These cubes from Nomatic are affordable and perfect for organizing your favorite shirts, trousers, socks and underwear as you pack for vacation. They're also water-resistant, lightweight and have double-sided snag-free zippers that make them ideal for stuffing your suitcase to the max — if that's your thing, of course. $40 at Amazon

Phoozy Tech Capsule Amazon This sturdy tech capsule is exactly what you need if you're sick of looking for your chargers, keys, power banks and other small devices when you travel. This travel tech organizer lets you neatly arrange all these essentials in a single place that's secured by a zipper enclosure. The tech organizer comes complete with a rear storage compartment, a large interior compartment and several smaller zipped pockets. The hard shell exterior is also waterproof and weather resistant, so your electronics are always protected from cold, rain, snow and mud. $90 at Amazon

Mainstays Mesh Travel Hamper Walmart The unfortunate reality is that dirty laundry can pile up quickly on vacation — especially if you're traveling with kids and teens — which comes with the issue of where to put it. This pop-up hamper is the perfect storage solution. It's made of lightweight mesh and it folds down flat for easy storage in your luggage. When you get to your destination, it's easy to set up in seconds, allowing you to keep all your dirty clothes in one place. And, at less than $5, it's a no-brainer to buy this essential tool for your next trip. $3 at Walmart

Arlo Skye The Toiletry Bag Arlo Skye The Toiletry Bag from Arlo Skye comes in two different colors — black or mint — with all the compartments you could possibly need to keep your makeup, hair products and other small items right where you need them. The bag has a large zipper opening around its side to make it easy to access the interior, and several mesh pockets let you keep your smallest essentials separate. An exterior pocket for your toothbrush is also included, and its leather-trimmed handle lets you hang this bag almost anywhere. The interior lining is also waterproof and easy to clean, making this bag one you'll want to use for years to come. $95 at Arlo Skye

Best Tested Away The Carry-On Away If you're looking for hard-shell carry-on luggage that makes it easy to organize your items inside, you'll want to consider the Away Carry-On. We named this bag the best overall hard-shell carry-on luggage for a few reasons, including its thoughtful interior design. For example, one side of the interior features a deep pocket with a full-zip divider, and the other side has a buckle-down compression board that helps you pack more in less space. The compression board itself also has a zip pocket that's perfect for storing a laptop computer or small items like socks or belts. $275 at Away

Lay-n-Go Drawstring Makeup Bag Amazon If you want a bag that's perfect for storing makeup only, consider the Lay-n-Go Drawstring Makeup Bag. This organizer is made up of a single drawstring pouch that's perfect for storing foundation, powders, eye makeup, tweezers and other items you use daily, and its flexible shape makes it perfect to stuff in your luggage. When you arrive at your destination, simply unzip the pouch to see and use all your favorite cosmetics. An interior zipper pocket is also included for items you want to keep separate from your regular makeup stash. $30 at Amazon

Mark & Graham x Steele Waterproof Tote Mark & Graham The Mark & Graham x Steele Waterproof Tote is stylish and functional, and you can use it as a carry-on bag or as your favorite beach bag. The bag features a roomy interior that can hold a day's worth of essentials with ease, and an interior zipper compartment can keep your keys, cash and credit cards safe all day. This bag's versatility makes it a great investment if you're planning on heading to the pool or beach on your vacation. $89 at Mark & Graham

Grand Fusion Housewares Stow-N-Go Luggage And Travel Organizer Amazon This luggage and travel organizer is perfect for all kinds of travel, including cruises, all-inclusive resort stays and more. Essentially, you use it to pack and store some smaller items or clothing within your luggage, and it helps keep clothing wrinkle-free until you arrive. Once you get to your destination, you can unzip the organizer to unlock several large storage compartments with space for all your essentials. Better yet, hooks built into the top of the organizer let you hang it in your hotel room or cruise cabin's closet with ease. From home to your final destination, this simple tool helps to keep you organized the whole trip. $37 $30 at Amazon

Dagne Dover Mila Toiletry Organizer Dagne Dover If you're looking for a toiletry organizer that has a separate compartment for all your favorite cosmetics, you'll want to consider the Dagne Dover Mila Toiletry Organizer. This travel tool is one of our favorite travel toiletry and makeup bags thanks to its unique adjustable compartments that make it ideal for organizing small items. Built-in elastic loops provide even more space for lipsticks and mascara, and the pouch even has a small mesh zipper pocket for your smallest essentials. $50 at Dagne Dover

Editor Favorite BumbleBella by Jill Martin Hanging Packing Cubes & Organizer Set QVC This packing cube set is the golden standard for staying organized at every point of your journey. The set features three compression packing cubes for all your clothing and accessories, and each compartment zips up to keep your items separate. Then, pack up the additional vertical mesh organizer and pack all of the storage units in your luggage along with your other belongings.

The best part about this organizer is the fact it has built-in hooks, so you can simply hang the entire organizer in your closet when you get to your destination. This piece of gear is also offered in four different colors and designs that fit perfectly with any piece of luggage. You can read our full review of this packing cube set here. $65 $39 at QVC

Pavilia Large Hanging Toiletry Bag Walmart Consider this toiletry bag if you want one that seamlessly hangs wherever you want it. Not only does this hanging toiletry bag come with a built-in hook, but it has a handle for easy carrying and a shoulder strap to boot. Several zippered storage compartments provide space for your makeup and tools, and the bag features side pockets and a large zippered front pocket for even more items. The Pavilia Large Hanging Toiletry Bag is also made of water-resistant material, so it's easy to wipe down between each use. $24 at Walmart

Jorindes Collapsible Car Trunk Organizer Amazon Always planning your next road trip? Consider this collapsible trunk organizer to keep all your items secure while you drive and free up more space for luggage and other belongings. This organizer has a range of compartments that suit different needs, including an insulated cooler bag that can keep refrigerated items cold for several hours. Adjustable dividers also let you tailor the storage to whatever you're packing, and a tight-fitting lid lets you keep your items clean and dust-free. The best part about this car trunk organizer is the fact it folds down flat for easy storage when not in use. $50 at Amazon

GoPro Daytripper Backpack GoPro The GoPro Daytripper Backpack is an ideal storage item for vacations where you're bringing a GoPro camera along. The backpack features several different interior compartments for storage, including an upper area with a soft lining that's ideal for your camera and smaller accessories. The backpack also has a zippered pouch for your keys and cash, as well as added space for a 15-inch laptop or 2-liter hydration bladder. Its versatility makes this a good option for travelers of all kinds. $120 at GoPro

Shany Clear Makeup Travel and Organizer Bag Set Target If you want a way to store toiletries and makeup in your luggage but you don't want anything fancy, this bag set from Target may be all you need. The storage containers are made of clear plastic, so you can dedicate one to checked luggage and one to your carry-on bag, allowing you to keep your liquid items over 3.4 ounces separate from those you have to remove while you go through airport security. When you arrive at your destination, they're easy to tote around your accommodation without having to remove everything. The non-toxic water-resistant plastic is also easy to keep clean, so you can use this bag set over and over again. $30 $20 at Target

WalterDrake Shoe Storage Travel Bag Amazon This travel shoe bag is the ideal storage solution for families. It's large enough to hold up to eight pairs of shoes, and it has built-in compartments to keep them all separate. Because the bag is made of lightweight vinyl material, it's ideal for storing your entire family's shoes in your checked baggage for each trip you take — and it's also easy to keep clean for long-term use. Plus, thanks to the zipper enclosure, your shoes can stay protected and separate from your clothes, and the handle makes it easy to carry. $25 at Amazon

