Train travel tends to be more eco-friendly and comfortable than traveling by air. But the slowed-down pace of most lines in North America can be admittedly off-putting. Sure, it’s more scenic and can be much more affordable, but can you really handle spending hours stationary while staring out the window?

Here’s the thing, though: Train travel can actually be a pretty luxurious experience if you plan your moves properly. Most passenger trains — even in the general economy cabin — offer a much more comfortable seat than airlines. That’s because on most trains, you’ll find extended leg room, better lumbar support and usually even a dining car or bar car that allows you to get up, stretch your legs and make the journey part of your vacation.

In order to make the best out of your train travel, and, dare we say, transport yourself into a first-class-worthy experience, we’ve pulled together a handful of packing essentials that’ll totally transform the way you see train travel. Here’s what you’ll want to put in your carry-on bag in order to ensure a surprisingly luxurious experience between stations.

Choose your clothing wisely

When it comes to a comfortable train vacation, you’ll want to think about what you wear.

“First you’ll want to invest in comfortable clothing that you can wear during the journey,” says Balaram Thapa, Director and Travel Advisor at Nepal Hiking Team. “Soft layers of breathable fabrics can help keep you warm while also allowing for easy movement when you need to access your bags or get up and move around. You’ll also want to make sure the clothing you choose is machine-washable for added convenience while on the go.”

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Linen Shirt Amazon Linen is a great option on travel days — it’s lightweight, breathable and moisture-wicking. Plus, it looks a whole lot more professional and put together compared to activewear or traditional loungewear. The Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Linen Shirt is designed to be loose-fitting and comfy so it won’t get in your way during your travels. The fast-drying material is also super easy to wash and hang dry while on the go. Pair this top with your favorite pair of travel pants and add it to your travel wardrobe in one of the nine colors and designs available. From $21 at Amazon

Cutter & Buck Men's Moisture Wicking Drytec Pullover Amazon Moisture-wicking polyester is another really good option to wear on travel days. The Cutter & Buck Men's Moisture Wicking Drytec Pullover is loose-fitting and warm but the Drytec material means you won’t have to worry about getting sweaty and uncomfortable while traveling by rail. The half-zip design and forward shoulder seams make this option look instantly put together while the machine-washable material won’t leave you with a big hotel dry-cleaning bill. From $23 at Amazon

Zero Grid Infinity Scarf With Hidden Pockets Amazon This Zero Grid Infinity Scarf is another secret weapon to keep in your train travel arsenal thanks to its hidden pockets. The super-soft infinity scarf transforms into a cozy travel blanket or over-the-shoulder shawl as needed and also includes two hidden pockets that can hold your travel documents or other essentials you want to have on hand while seated without needing to dig into your carry-on. It's the perfect place to store little necessities like lip balm or earbuds — and it comes in five colors to match any style. $50 $38 at Amazon

Create a sleep hygiene kit

When it comes to travel of any kind, sleep is crucial. Thapa suggests investing in comfortable accessories that can help you sleep better during the train journey. Think about your sleep gear like a DIY amenity kit that you’d get on a business-class flight. Make sure to include items like a quality eye mask, ear plugs and a neck pillow, which are all essential items to bring on a train ride — especially at night.

Ostrichpillow Eye Mask Ostrichpillow The Ostrichpillow Eye Mask is one of our favorite sleep masks of 2023 thanks to the ultra-soft cups and blackout design. The 3D-ergonomic eye mask is super comfortable and doesn’t put a strain on the eyes while the no-snag strap won’t get caught in your hair or put pressure on the back of your head while sleeping. $45 at Ostrichpillow

Loop Quiet Ear Plugs for Noise Reduction Amazon Between the train whistle and clunky track noises, train travel tends to be louder than airplane travel. So if you’re easily bothered by background noise, you’ll want to make sure you pack a pair of high-quality earplugs for noise reduction. The Loop Quiet Ear Plugs are designed for comfort and don’t feel tight or irritating even when lying on your side. They’re made from hypoallergenic silicone and are designed to sit in the ear in a way that blocks out most noise and fosters a sense of relaxation. $25 at Amazon

Best Tested Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Neck Pillow Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow Amazon The best part of a first- or business-class flight is arguably the lie-flat bed and knowledge that you’re not going to have any issues getting comfortable and falling asleep. Here’s where the Cabeau Travel Pillow comes in. This neck pillow is designed to provide adequate support for your head and neck so you can dose off without worrying about falling asleep on your neighbor. It also compresses down to half its size when not in use so you don’t have to worry about toting around a full-sized pillow with you. $40 at Amazon $40 at Cabeau

Don’t overlook entertainment

Journeys by rail can be long, and the seats don’t tend to be equipped with the same in-flight entertainment screens you’ll find on many airplanes. So, you’ll want to consider bringing a few extra handy items to make your journey more entertaining.

“A laptop or tablet for movies to watch, an e-reader for books to read, a portable wireless speaker (if you have a private cabin) or noise-canceling headphones can all help pass the time in style and comfort,” says Thapa.

Best Tested Amazon Kindle Oasis Kindle Oasis Amazon Sure, you could bring a book with you but if you’re a particularly fast reader or you have a multi-day train trip on your hands, you’ll want to consider opting for an e-reader like the Amazon Kindle Oasis. The Oasis is our pick for the best overall e-reader thanks to its light weight, dim background lighting that is easy on the eyes (even during long periods of reading) and can hold thousands of books and short stories without weighing you down. $250 at Amazon

Google Android 11 Tablet Amazon If you prefer to spend your travel bingeing the latest in entertainment, you’ll want to plan ahead before hopping on the train. The Google Android 11 Tablet will serve as a pretty decent alternative to an in-flight entertainment system and won’t break the bank. You’ll want to be sure to download any movies or TV series you’re hoping to stream just in case the Wi-Fi onboard is questionable. $60 at Amazon

Bring high-quality snacks

Snacks are an essential part of any long journey, whether you’re on a road trip or traveling by rail. The best travel snacks will help to keep you full throughout the night — especially if the railway food is questionable.

Protein bars, trail mix and other healthy snacks can provide sustenance without making you feel too full or bloated. Or, if you’re susceptible to an upset stomach or nausea on long journeys, consider bringing along aids that will help keep those feelings at bay.

Sabra Classic Hummus Snacker With Pretzels Sabra Classic Hummus Snacker with Pretzels Target You can bring your own snacks onto a train much easier than you could a plane, which means it’s easy to ensure you have a healthy and delicious arsenal of snacks to keep you going. We love the Sabra Classic Hummus Snacker With Pretzels, as it comes with its own durable carrying case so your pretzels won’t break or squish in your bag and your hummus will stay fresh for hours. $3 at Target

Ono Protein Overnight Oats ONO Protein Overnight Oats, Peanut Butter Blossom 6 Pack Amazon These protein-packed overnight oats will keep you feeling full for longer without having to feel guilty about your snack. Available in flavors like peanut butter blossom, cinnamon oat crunch and berry pancakes, among others, you can pack in a 20-gram protein snack just by adding milk. $28 at Amazon

Stay fresh

Keeping your toiletry essentials on hand will make it easy to ensure you feel your best — even if you’re spending multiple nights on the train.

“Make sure you pack a few toiletry items in case your train has limited rest-stop facilities,” Thapa says. “This includes toothpaste, body wash, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant and anything else you might need.”

Calpak Clear Cosmetics Case Calpak The Calpak Clear Cosmetics Case is one of our favorite cosmetic cases for a number of reasons. First, we love that the case is totally see-through and water-resistant, which makes it ultra-convenient when grabbing something on the go or going through security at the airport. It has two zippered compartments to better organize your gear and it also has a convenient top handle for easy transport. Plus, it comes in eight tones to match the rest of your travel gear. $85 at Calpak

Native Deodorant Native Deodorant Native Native Deodorant is an all-natural, gender-neutral alternative to deodorant and antiperspirant that offers much more subtle and sophisticated scents like cucumber mint, lavender rose or even unscented. It’s made without aluminum, parabens, phthalates and talc, and instead uses only natural ingredients to keep you smelling fresh throughout the day. $15 $13 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Cadence Capsules – Build Your 6 Cadence Cadence Capsules are one of our favorite tools for travelers for good reason. They're totally customizable so you can add any label to the top Tile of each Capsule. Plus, you can mix and match the colors to create a hive of Capsules that is totally your own. What truly sets them apart is their magnetic ability to cling onto one another and they're totally leak-proof so you don't have to worry about spills on your train journey. $84 $76 at Cadence

Keep your essentials easily accessible

As with many journeys, you’ll want to always make sure you have your important documents and items on you on the train. Things like your driver’s license, passport, credit cards and cash are good to keep within arm’s reach. Consider securing an all-in-one bag that you can easily pack, grab and go rather than keeping them in your suitcase, which will most likely be packed away for most of the trip.

Boacay Travel Document Organizer Amazon It doesn’t take much to keep your documents all in one spot, but it really will make all the difference when you need quick access to your credit cards or passport. The Boacay Travel Document Organizer is an inexpensive option that gets the job done thanks to its zippered design and multiple pockets and pouches that allow you to give every single important document its own designated home while on the road. From $10 at Amazon

