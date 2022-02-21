Between snow showers and single-degree weather, the new year can be a bit of a downer — but you know what’s not a downer? Spring break, that’s what. Lucky for us, it’s just a few days — or weeks — away. Whether you’re a college grad planning on backpacking your way through Europe, a bachelor headed to Tulum or a kid-free couple looking to take advantage of some paid time off in the Caribbean Islands, the point of spring break is the same: to escape your current reality and completely unwind.

But before you can do that, you’ve got to pack. We’re here with a roundup of spring break essentials to bring on your upcoming adventure — whether you’re planning for a road trip or a flight across the country. Consider this your packing list cheat sheet. From travel necessities like passport cases, carry-on bags and luggage tags to organizational tricks like packing cubes and wet bags, to warm-weather wardrobe must-haves like bathing suits, cover-ups and sandals, we’ve got every facet of your entire trip covered. Check out our favorites below, and just remember, don’t overpack — and follow our tips for avoiding checked bag fees!

Best Tested Away The Carry-On Away Carry-On Away For many, polycarbonate luggage is the only way to go when traveling, and Away is one of our favorite makers of the style. Sized to perfectly fit in the overhead bin, The Carry-On has 360-degree spinner wheels and an interior compression system that makes for intuitive packing — not to mention a USB phone charger if you opt to pay an extra $20. After our testing, we ranked the Away Carry-On as the best overall hard-shell carry-on luggage. $275 at Away

Calpak Travel Jewelry Case Calpak Travel Jewelry Case Calpak While there are many travel jewelry cases out there, this option from Calpak is one of our favorites for good reason. It features a 28-hole earring card, four snap tabs for rings and necklaces, a padded ring roll and a super-luxe drawstring pouch for corralling bulkier pieces like watches and bracelets. The case is feminine yet structured with a zip-around opening. $98 at Calpak

Best Tested Anker PowerCore 13000 Anker PowerCore 13000 CNN Know what you don’t need this vacation? A “low battery” notification. Ensure your phone is always fully charged with this Anker option that has 13,000mAh — enough power to fully fuel an iPhone 11 two and a half times. As a bonus, the two USB-A ports mean that you can charge two devices at once. After testing, this was our pick as the best overall portable charger, and it’s perfect for your spring break trip. $40 at Amazon

Flight Flap Phone & Tablet Holder Flight Flap Phone & Tablet Holder Amazon Set yourself up for viewing success on your next jaunt in the sky with the Flight Flap, a bendable phone and tablet holder that can attach to the seat in front of you or rest on your tray table. The best part? It flattens for easy stowing when not in use. $12 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Cadence Capsules – Build Your 6 Cadence These small but mighty containers are a travel game-changer. The set is completely customizable — pick your favorite colors and any labels to fit on the top of each — and fit the magnetic containers together for staying organized while in transit. Not only can you use them for liquids and gels, as they're completely leak-proof, but you can also use them to carry around jewelry, powders and much more. $84 $76 at Cadence

JOTO Universal Waterproof Cell Phone Pouch JOTO Universal Waterproof Cellphone Pouch Amazon Would you spend 10 bucks to save your phone from water-related death? We thought so. More than 75,000 Amazon reviewers did, too. Simply place your phone in this IPX8-certified waterproof pouch, secure the lock mechanism and voila, your phone is safe from water, snow, dust and scratches. More to know: When 100% sealed, the pouch is screen-touch sensitive, meaning you can take your phone with you underwater and nab some coral reef photos and videos for the ’gram. $10 at Amazon

Canada Goose Cypress Puffer Canada Goose Cypress Puffer Canada Goose Listen, we get it, a spring break round-up doesn’t typically include a luxe puffer. If you’re like us, you’re hopping on a plane to get away from your current freezing locale — meaning you’ll be bookending that fabulous vacation with single-digit temps. Avoid shivering during your airport commute with this insanely warm jacket from Canada Goose that can actually pack into itself by folding the entire jacket into the left side pocket, which then turns into a cinchable bag with a backpack strap. While we love the fact that the Cypress is travel-friendly, its true selling point is that it’s going to keep you warm all winter long for the next few decades. For a less-expensive option, check out Girlfriend’s Fossil Hooded Packable Puffer. $1,050 at Canada Goose

July Volume+ Weekender July Volume+ Weekender July If you want to pack for your spring break trip in just a weekender bag, look no further than July's Volume+ Weekender bag. When expanded, the bag features 42 liters of packable space — enough for a few days away from home. Best of all, this bag still qualifies as a carry-on bag with most airlines, so you won't have to worry about checking it once you get to the airport. $245 at July

Editor Favorite Paravel Mini Fold-Up Backpack Paravel Mini Fold-Up Backpack Paravel We get it: You want to take all of your bags on the trip — but that takes up a lot of space. Solve the problem with Paravel’s travel backpack, which folds up into a zipped petite pouch. A mini version of the brand’s beloved Fold-Up Backpack, this smaller option is perfect for exploring a local market or heading out for a day of boating. Weighing in at less than half a pound, the backpack also comes in six colors and can be monogrammed for an extra $15. $55 at Paravel

Naghedi NYC St. Barths Medium Graphic Geo Naghedi NYC St. Barths Medium Graphic Geo Naghedi Meet the new “It” bag! Beloved by Marianna Hewitt and influencers galore, Naghedi NYC’s handwoven neoprene totes are not only incredibly chic, but they can also transition from the airport to the beach with ease thanks to that durable, easy-to-clean fabric and the roomy bag interior. We love the unique patterns — from this orange stunner stunner to monochromatic neutrals — and the fact that each tote comes with a matching zippered pouch (perfect for storing your phone and sunscreen!). $295 at Naghedi

Best Tested Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon If you can't imagine a vacation without your favorite books by your side, it may be time to upgrade to an e-reader. The Kindle Paperwhite features a 6.8-inch display with warm adjustment. Best of all, your bulky books won't take up too much space in your luggage, making way for more room for your favorite clothes and shoes. $140 at Amazon

Reef Women’s Ginger Sandals Reef Women’s Ginger Sandals Amazon Once you’ve reached your destination, it’s time to chillax to the max with a comfortable pair of flip flops, and one of our favorite brands is Reef. With more than 7,000 positive reviews, the brand’s Ginger Sandals are an Amazon favorite thanks to their superior arch support and that insanely soft footbed. And don’t worry about getting them wet, as they’re water-friendly. From $20 at Amazon

Phoozy XP3 Series Ultra Rugged Thermal Phone Case PHOOZY XP3 Series Ultra Rugged Thermal Phone Case Amazon There’s nothing worse than returning to your beach chair only to find your phone overheated from sitting in the direct sun (the same goes from overchilled in freezing temps!). Avoid that nuisance of a problem with Phoozy, a weatherproof capsule for your phone that protects from extreme temperature and the permanent damage it can cause. More to know: Made from a spacesuit-like lightweight material, Phoozy also has military-grade drop protection and it floats — making it easy to quickly retrieve your phone should it fall into the water. $30 at Amazon

JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Amazon This ultra-portable speaker is equal parts durable, stylish and chock full of powerful sound. Offering up to 12 hours of playtime per charge, the Flip 6 is beach- and boat-friendly thanks to its IP67 water rating, and with JBL’s PartyBoost feature, it can connect to other speakers to create a surround sound effect. Looking for something even more portable? Check out the JBL Clip 4, which is smaller and has an integrated carabiner clip for hooking onto your beach bag or umbrella. $130 at Amazon

GoPro Hero10 GoPro Hero10 GoPro If you’re going to be anywhere near a body of water this spring break — or if you’re planning to shred some black diamonds instead — you’re going to want to have a GoPro handy to capture all the action. Featuring a new, faster processor (dubbed the GP2), this latest version of the cult-favorite camera can produce some incredible slow-motion videos, not to mention crystal-clear footage thanks to a higher image resolution. One of our favorite new details, however, is the camera’s “hydrophobic” lens cover that sheds water off the glass. (Read: no water droplets obscuring your videos!) $500 $320 at GoPro

Fair Harbor The Anchor Trunk Fair Harbor The Anchor Trunk Fairharbor Clothing More than 16,000 Fair Harbor reviewers agree that this Anchor Trunk is worth obsessing over. What makes this bathing suit different from the thousands of other options on the market? Well, for one, the brand has done away with the chafe-inducing liner of yore, replacing it with a stretchy, supportive, alternative. Beyond that, the Anchor Trunk is also surprisingly soft, quick-drying, odor-repellant and sustainable — each pair is made from 12 recycled water bottles. $68 at Fair Harbor

Better Habitat SleepReady Portable Floor Mattress & Guest Bed Better Habitat SleepReady Portable Floor Mattress & Guest Bed Amazon This travel-friendly floor mattress is the perfect solution to finding a place to sleep for the extra friend who tagged along on your trip. It's not an air mattress — instead, it rolls up and can be unclipped and set up in seconds. Not only can the twin mattress fold up to take on the go, but it's also comfortable, made from a memory foam material. $160 at Amazon

Summersalt The Crochet High-Neck Dress Summersalt The Crochet High-Neck Dress Summersalt No surprise here: Swimwear brand Summersalt knows its way around a cover-up — and we’re smitten with this chic crochet option that can transition with you from the pool to dinner and beyond. Available in cream or black and sizes XS to 2XL, this flattering dress is about to be your new favorite. $135 at Summersalt

Jazzminton Paddle Ball Game with Carry Bag Jazzminton Paddle Ball Game with Carry Bag Amazon If you're planning on spending plenty of time on the beach — or if your vacation rental has a big backyard — you'll want a good game on hand to keep everyone entertained. This paddle ball set comes with two wooden paddles as well as one ball and four birdies for more relaxed play. Plus, we love that this set comes with a carrying case for easy packing and transport. $17 $15 at Amazon

She’s Birdie Personal Alarm She’s Birdie Personal Alarm Amazon Adventure doesn’t always come without risk. Bolster your self-defense arsenal with Birdie, a personal alarm key chain that emits a loud (130 db) siren and strobe light when activated. If feeling threatened or uncomfortable, simply pull the top of the device to activate the diversion, which can just as easily be deactivated by reinserting the top. We love the peace of mind Birdie brings, the cute color options and that it’s permitted to bring on an airplane. $30 at Amazon

Dyson Corrale Dyson Corrale Dyson We know, we know — there’s going to be some sticker shock at the price here. But trust us, when it comes to Dyson, you pay for what you get. And in the case of the cord-free straightener that is Corrale, you get a travel-sized, frizz-fighting straightener that (like the Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer) works to reduce damage by using flexing plates, tension and targeted heat. We love how smooth and glossy the results are, or you can also create beachy waves by twisting the Corrale. Whether you’re taming flyaways in a cab or freshening your tresses post-flight in the airport bathroom, this portable hair savior is worth the splurge. $500 at Dyson

US Divers Adult Snorkel Set US Divers Adult Snorkel Set Amazon If you're like us, you'd rather avoid sharing a communal snorkel mouthpiece with hundreds of fellow hotel or boat cruise guests. Instead, go the BYO route and invest in a snorkel set. More than 3,000 Amazon reviewers like this option from U.S. Divers, which includes fins, a leak-free, anti-fog mask and a comfortable mouthpiece and barrel, not to mention a handy bag to corral all the gear. From $45 at Amazon

