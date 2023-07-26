Traveling solo is one of the most liberating ways to explore a new locale. You’re on no one’s schedule but your own, you get to meet new people instead of being tied down to existing social groups, you have the opportunity to learn a lot about yourself in the process and you get to develop an unprecedented level of self-confidence. “You’re stepping outside of your comfort zone and relying on yourself,” says Valerie Joy Wilson, a solo travel expert and founder of Trusted Travel Girl. “It will make you feel like you can conquer the world.” She also notes that because the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the average American only gets between 11 and 15 days of paid time off per year after working five years, traveling solo allows you to cover more ground in a shorter amount of time. “You’ll see your destination quicker because you won’t have to do anything you don’t want to do and you can travel a little quicker when you’re alone,” she says. As solo travel expert Ciara Johnson puts it, however, safety while traveling alone is never guaranteed — especially for women. “It can be that much riskier when you’re navigating a foreign country without knowing anyone,” Johnson says. “There’s the risk of losing contact with the people you love, getting lost or putting yourself in dangerous situations due to a lack of knowledge about a particular country. This is why it’s important to trust your intuition, research thoroughly, inform others of your plans and keep your wits about you.” While our solo travel experts agree exploring the world on your own poses a unique set of challenges, it’s a great way to help you enjoy your own company and build self-awareness. To dip your toes into the world of solo travel, Wilson suggests practicing by taking yourself out to eat, going on a quick weekend trip nearby, traveling solo to see a friend while still having your own plans and exploring your own city for a day alone. Once you’ve mastered that, here’s exactly what the pros recommend bringing along to ensure your solo travels go off without a hitch. Looking for a credit card? Find out which cards CNN Underscored chose as our best travel credit cards.