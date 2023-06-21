This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Summer Travel 101, a weeklong focus on what you need to travel better, smarter and more stress-free on your summer trip.

When the guy sitting next to you on the plane says that he loves to travel, you smile and nod politely. When Shaun White says it, you pump him for details.

It turns out that the three-time gold medal-winning snowboarder always loved reading about faraway places as a kid and never thought he’d have the chance to see destinations such as The Great Wall of China and European battle sites in person. Now he never passes up an opportunity to see and do. “Traveling is the coolest thing,” he says, adding that he used to spend up to two-thirds of the year away from home.

He puts his expertise to good use in the hotels.com web series ”Perfect 10,” in which famous guests reveal their favorite stays. In White’s episode, he raves about locales ranging from the St. Regis in Aspen, Colorado (“It has an amazing steam and sauna and they encourage you to bring your pets”) to the Patina Maldives in the Fari Islands (”You can eat world-renowned food and look at art installments all over this tiny island”). As he astutely notes, “I have insane frequent flier miles, so I know what I’m talking about.”

Indeed, even after he competed in his last Winter Olympics in 2022 and announced his retirement, he and his girlfriend, actress Nina Dobrev, spent the summer jet-setting around the world: They attended a Formula 1 race in Monaco, attended the Cannes Film Festival in France, relaxed in the Maldives and stopped by the quaint town of Avignon, France, to visit her mom. “Those are just the trips that jumped out at me last year,” he says.

White currently splits his time between New York City and Los Angeles. “I’m learning to be cool with downtime,” he says. Ahead, White unpacks his eight travel essentials for CNN Underscored.

Let’sfit White Noise Machine Target To ensure a good night’s sleep, White totes a small device that drowns out all those pesky nocturnal noises (and features a night light). “It’s little, but it works,” he says, adding that he dreams away to the soothing sounds of the rainforest. The chargeable machine offers 14 audible options — three white noises, three lullabies, three fan sounds and five relaxing nature sounds. $35 $25 at Target

