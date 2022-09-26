The number you’re looking for is 225,000. That’s how many miles Phil Keoghan typically logs per year as the host and co-executive producer of “The Amazing Race.” “It’s the most ambitious reality show out there because we’re always on the move,” he says. “In any given season, we’re constantly switching countries thousands of miles away from each other.”

Keoghan’s work with the CBS stalwart — in which teams of two span the globe in hopes of winning $1 million — has led to 23 Emmy nominations and 10 wins since its 2001 premiere. But eliminating exhausted contestants at pit stops is just a small part of his journey. He’s also embarked on don’t-try-this-at-home adventures such as pedaling his bike from Los Angeles to New York City to raise money for MS Disease (documented in the film “The Ride”), enjoying a five-star meal on top of an erupting volcano in Stromboli and swimming the Bosphorus Strait from Asia to Europe.

These lofty credentials unofficially make the rugged New Zealand native the most well-traveled host on the planet. (In fact, in 2004, he trekked 467,000 miles, which “is the distance to the moon and back.”) And, as such, he considers himself a true on-the-go dos and don’ts expert.

“The most important thing is that you’ve got to have systems in place and keep repeating them until everything becomes standard operating procedure,” explains Keoghan, who’s also hosted

“National Geographic Explorer” and has been a correspondent for “60 Minutes Sports.” “Keep your documentation and money in the same place every time. Mistakes happen when you’re tired and break the pattern and decide to put your electronics in the airplane front-seat pocket.”

Keoghan, who lives in L.A. with his wife, Louise, and daughter, Elle, spoke with CNN Underscored to highlight the products that help him navigate life on the road.

Sotania Swiss Leather Passport Holder Sotania Swiss Leather Passport Holder Amazon Simply put, “Your passport is your ticket to the world,” Keoghan says. He stores his booklet in a sturdy holder, along with a card that lists emergency phone numbers. “You need to know who to call if you’re in trouble,” he says. Note that he keeps some cash and a spare credit card on his body in case a bag gets misplaced or stolen. From $15.90 at Amazon

• Related: Here are some more of our favorite passport cases

Geekey Multi-Tool Geekey Multi Tool Amazon He’s kept this TSA-compliant multifunctional tool on his keychain since the start of "The Amazing Race." “It looks like a key but it has a bunch of tools on it,” he says. Why is it so, um, key? “For one reason or another you get to a hotel and something is not working.” If anything, he adds, “I can’t tell you how many times it’s helped me open up a nice cold beer.” $19.99 at Amazon

The North Face Base Camp Duffel The North Face Base Camp Duffel Zappos “I’m not into anything fancy-looking,” Keoghan says. “It’s all about functionality and finding something that will stand the test of time.” He found his luggage match with this water-resistant duffel, which is made of ballistic nylon and features detachable shoulder straps. From $148 at Zappos

• Related: Stylish weekender bags perfect for your next getaway

Moleskin Notebook Moleskin Notebook Amazon Write on! Sure, Keoghan has a state-of-the-art phone to communicate with his production crew. But when it comes to documenting his thoughts, an old-school notebook rules. “I love having this diary with me because I make notes about the cool things that have happened to me and what people say to me — and I jot down ideas and sketches,” says Keoghan. He even totes it when he’s off the road. $18.24 at Amazon

• Related: Some of our favorite travel journals

Neutrogena Sport Face Sunscreen Neutrogena Sport Face Sunscreen Amazon While viewers only see snippets of Keoghan in each episode, he’s outside in the elements for hours plotting and anticipating the contestants’ arrival at each destination. That’s just one reason why he’s constantly applying sunscreen. “It seems to have worked so far!” he says. He also lugs a bottle of water for hydration and a Power Bar for a snack. $15.14 $8.97 at Amazon

• Related: We spoke to dermatologists to find the best face sunscreens

REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket 2.0 Men's REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket 2.0 Men's REI This lightweight and packable jacket is similar to the Jet Lag jacket Keoghan has had for years. “It definitely looks terrible,” he admits of his favorite, over-worn outerwear. Nonetheless, he doesn’t leave home without it because “it’s really lightweight and packs nicely into my case.” Besides, he points out, “I always need an extra layer because it can get really chilly in an airport or on a plane.” $99.95 at REI

Peak Design Travel Backpack Peak Design Travel Backpack Peak Design Keoghan says he searched “for years and years” for an ideal backpack. “I wanted one that was durable and could carry camera equipment,” he explains. Though he acknowledges the Peak Design bag — which is expandable up 33L, has padded laptop and tablet sleeves, works with packing cubes and is waterproof — is on the pricey side, “it’s done a million miles with me, and I really like it.” $230 at Peak Designs

• Related: 34 of our favorite travel backpacks to shop ahead of your next getaway

R.M. Williams Boots R.M. Williams Boots Amazon Don’t even get Keoghan started on airport security lines. “There are people who just stand there for ten minutes and still forget to take out their electronics even though the TSA agent just said it 300 times!” he says. To make his experience as seamless as possible, he wears slip-on, lace-free boots. These particular shoes also happen to be “super-comfortable.” $539 at Amazon

• Related: 20 travel shoes that provide support and comfort for any type of trip