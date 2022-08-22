Travel is in full swing once again. While your journey might face hiccups galore — think lost luggage, delays and cancellations — your travel gear is the one thing you can and should count on. And if you’re like us, your travel must-haves could use some refreshing.

When investing in new accessories — from luggage and toiletry bags to travel backpacks and packing cubes — consider upgrading to personalized items with a monogram. Not only will the pieces identify their owner without a doubt, but they’ll also keep you uber-organized and add some swagger to your travel ensemble.

And, trust us, these aren’t your grandma’s monograms. Brands today are answering the call for chic customizations with a swell of options in the form of digital printing, debossing, engraving, embroidery, hand-painted personalization and more — not to mention myriad fun fonts in an array of colors ranging from sunny to subdued. Check out all of our favorite personalized travel accessories.

Paravel Packing Cube Quad $65 at Paravel Paravel Packing Cube Quad Paravel If you haven’t entered the packing cube game, there’s no time like the present, and Paravel makes some of the best out there. This handsome set of four fits perfectly into the brand’s Aviator Carry-On and will neatly corral all of your stuff, whether you’re packing by item (undergarments, swimwear, shirts and more) or by outfit. The packing cube set starts at $65, but for $25 extra you can add up to a nine-letter monogram that is embroidered directly onto the recycled, water-resistant nylon material. Or, for $45 extra, you can splurge on a painted crest monogram from the brand’s collab with artist Stephanie Fishwick. Paravel is one of our favorite travel brands — check out why here.

Personalization Mall Personalized Tan Leather Toiletry Bag $79.99 $63.99 at Personalization Mall Personalization Mall Personalized Tan Leather Toiletry Bag Personalization Mall One of Personalization Mall’s top-selling items, this handsome leather toiletry bag has more than 500 positive reviews and a 4.7-star rating. It can be embroidered with a one-, two- or three-letter monogram for free. The toiletry bag has a roomy main compartment for shampoos, toothbrushes and more, not to mention a side pocket for smaller items and a side handle for easy carrying. It's also available in black leather.

UptownPineapple Custom Monogram Small Water-Resistant Zipper Bag Pouch $15 at Etsy UptownPineapple Custom Monogram Small Water-Resistant Zipper Bag Pouch Etsy Etsy is a treasure trove of affordable personalized products, and that includes this ultra-handy dry bag. Available in six color combinations, the nine-inch by six-inch plastic zippered pouch is perfect for keeping your phone, passport, wallet and other essentials safe during your travel adventures — white water rafting, anyone? With nearly 600 positive Etsy reviews and a 4.9-star rating, the bag is not only a travel essential, but it’s also super cute thanks to that oversized three-letter monogram, which is free, by the way!

Mark & Graham Travel Jewelry Wallet $79 at Mark & Graham Mark & Graham Travel Jewelry Wallet Mark & Graham Keep your jewelry organized and secure when you’re on the road (or at home!) with this sleek jewelry case from Mark & Graham. Available in five colors, the leather wallet can accommodate three necklaces, 13 single earrings, a dozen rings and it includes an interior zippered pouch and an exterior pocket. Simply add a foil debossed monogram for an additional $12.50, toss it in your travel carry-on bag and you’ll be good to go.

Leatherology Train Case From $125 at Leatherology Leatherology Train Case Leatherology For anyone taking a jaunt on the Orient Express — or, um, Amtrak — this dashing train case from Leatherology is a must-have. Steeped in dashing details like a sturdy top handle and luxe full-grain leather exterior, the case is great for organizing all your beauty must-haves. Available in three sizes and 10 colorways, the bag can be monogrammed via debossing (from $10), hand painting (from $40) or trapunto (from $80), which features raised letters stitched into the leather. Keep in mind that the monogramming services can add anywhere from one to four weeks to your delivery time.

July Carry On Pro $345 at July July Carry On Pro July We’ve all been there: You’re waiting at baggage claim and three people reach for the same black suitcase. Solve that problem by opting for July’s beloved Carry On Pro, which can be monogrammed in different languages or emojis, making it super easy to always spot your luggage as soon as it reaches the carousel. With a 42-liter capacity and weighing in at just under 8 pounds, the Carry On Pro is chock full of rad details like a snap-off laptop sleeve, an ejectable charging battery with USB and USB-C ports for your phone and laptop, 360-degree spinner wheels and a hard polycarbonate shell. The personalization service is $50 and will add an additional 12 to 15 days to your delivery date.

AFLondonShop Personalized Glasses Case $38.56 at Etsy AFLondonShop Personalized Glasses Case Etsy Ditch the cheap case your glasses came with and opt for this chic personalized option from Etsy Star Seller AFLondonShop. Made from soft vegan leather, the case can accommodate oversized sunglasses and a three-letter monogram for free. Plus, you can further customize the case by choosing from one of five color options.

BestSellerLeather Vaccination Card & Passport Holder From $38 $19 at Etsy BestSellerLeather Vaccination Card & Passport Holder Etsy Proof of vaccination and your passport are pretty much your two most important travel documents these days, which is why we’re big fans of this leather holder that snaps shut and is perfect for stashing in your carry-on bag. Available in 11 leather hues, it can also accommodate a 9-character name or monogram for an additional $5.

Personalization Mall Lavish Last Name Personalized Luggage Tag 2-Piece Set $18.99 $15.19 at Personalization Mall Personalization Mall Lavish Last Name Personalized Luggage Tag 2 Pc Set Personalization Mall Make your luggage look totally professional — while ensuring it’s never lost! — with these personalized luggage identification tags. Available in 11 colors, the set of two tags can include an initial and name on the front and up to five lines of informational text on the back. Pro tip: This is an affordable alternative to investing in new, personalized luggage.

Cuyana Leather Travel Case Set $128 at Cuyana Cuyana Leather Travel Case Set Cuyana One can never have too many pouches when traveling, which is why we’re smitten with this elegant pebbled leather set from Cuyana. Comprising a larger case for bigger toiletries and a smaller version for makeup, both have a wipeable micro suede lining and can be monogrammed with up to three characters for an additional $20.

Casetify AirPods Case Customization From $38 at Casetify Casetify AirPods Case Customization Casetify Never confuse your AirPods for someone else’s with this useful personalized carrying case by Casetify. Available in six finishes — from mirrored to pebbled leather — and dozens of colorways, the cases can be wirelessly charged and come with an attached ring that ensures the case will never go missing. More to know: The brand offers free monogramming and the case can accommodate up to 10 characters in five fonts and 17 colors.

Yeti Rambler 18-Ounce Bottle $30 at Yeti Yeti Rambler 18-Ounce Bottle Yeti Nearly 6,000 positive Yeti reviewers agree that this water bottle is durable enough to withstand all the bumps along the road, whether you’re backpacking through Europe or kayaking in New England. Boasting double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps your cold drinks icy cold and your hot drinks piping hot, the Rumbler is made of stainless steel — so it’s puncture- and rust-proof — and it fits in most cup holders. Available in nine colorways, the bottle can be customized on both sides with pre-loaded imagery, your own text, monograms and logos for an additional $6 to $10 per side. But, be sure to add an additional two weeks to the delivery time if you choose to customize what will surely become your favorite water bottle.

MrsBowItAll Personalized Adult & Kids Straw Hat $30 at Etsy MrsBowItAll Personalized Adult & Kids Straw Hat Etsy A big ol’ sun hat is a travel essential if we do say so ourselves, and this one from Etsy Star Seller MrsBowItAll is a keeper. Available in both adult and kid sizes — we love a matching moment! — the straw hat has a 5-inch brim and boasts a thread-embroidered monogram of up to three characters on either the front or back of the hat. Plus, you can further customize your hat by choosing from one of 12 fonts for your personalization.

Mark & Graham X Steele Waterproof Tote From $89 $67.99 at Mark & Graham Mark & Graham X Steele Waterproof Tote Mark & Graham We can’t say enough about Mark & Graham’s collab with New England canvas company Steele, the highlight of which is this essential beach bag. Waterproof and boasting grommets along the bottom to filter out unwanted sand and water, the bag comes in three sizes and 11 colors, from white and yellow to bright pink and kelly green. For an additional $12.50 you can add an oversized, three-character monogram that appears in the top right corner of the bag.

Tumi Hanging Travel Kit $175 at Tumi Tumi Hanging Travel Kit Tumi Pretty much everything Tumi makes is first class, so it’s no wonder the brand offers a premium monogramming service on hundreds of items, including this hanging travel kit. Armed with a hanging hook, an antimicrobial liner and pockets galore, the kit is your bathroom go-to, and it can be monogrammed for free. If you want to upgrade to the luxe silver, gold and gunmetal hardware personalization, it will cost you an extra $15 per letter.

Paravel Medium Cabana Tote $175 at Paravel Paravel Medium Cabana Tote Paravel The perfect travel tote if there ever was one, Paravel’s Cabana is a favorite of Oprah’s and we see why. In addition to its zip-top closure, the bag comes with an internal zip and slip pocket and an adjustable, removable shoulder strap. Mainly though, we love the chic colorways and that the tote, which also comes in small and large sizes, is completely sustainable, made from 30 upcycled water bottles and vegan leather. The hardest part is choosing whether you want the embroidered ($25) or hand-painted ($65) monogram. Or, you can opt for hand-painted emojis for $75.

Away Carry-On Flex $325 at Away Away The Carry-On Flex Away Away offers a slew of personalization options — from embroidery on its soft goods to engraving on its aluminum luggage — including digital printing on the brand’s beloved polycarbonate suitcases. We’re big fans of the Carry On Flex for its optional zipper expansion that buys you an additional 2.25 inches (and 7 more liters) of carrying space to accommodate your shopping spree in the souvenir shop. When it comes to customizing the piece, the bag can accommodate three characters on the included luggage tag for an additional $10.

Personalization Mall Weekender Embroidered Canvas Duffel $109.99 $93.49 at Personalization Mall Personalization Mall Weekender Embroidered Canvas Duffel Personalization Mall A classic weekender bag is always a good investment, and this heavy cotton canvas option from Personalization Mall gets the job done. Available in three accent colors (grey, pink or navy), the top-zip closure weekender has two durable leather handles, a removable shoulder strap and three interior pockets. Monogramming is included in the price and can include up to 12 characters embroidered in one of more than 30 thread colors. Looking for something a bit more luxe? Check out Cuyana’s Leather Triple Zipper Overnight, which can also bear a monogram.

LifetimeLeatherCo Cord Organizer Tech Roll From $121 $60.50 at Etsy LifetimeLeatherCo Cord Organizer Tech Roll Etsy This just in: It’s time to harness your tech accessory chaos in something sleeker than a Ziploc, which is why we’re such huge fans of this handsome tech rollup that comes in three colors and combines durable canvas with leather accents. Chock full of storage and organizational details — it can corral everything from SD cards and power banks to AirPods, chargers, cables and more — the roll also has a zippered and slip pocket for cash, travel documents and other valuables. Add a three-character monogram for an additional $8.99 and it will appear on the leather patch on the roll’s exterior.

Tumi Voyageur Hilden Backpack $345 at Tumi Tumi Tumi is well known for its travel products — and especially travel backpacks that can be customized. CNN Underscored senior travel editor Emily McNutt is a big fan of her leather Tumi backpack and particularly loves the flashy but understated monogram tag that complements the stylish bag. This Hilden Backpack can fit up to a 13-inch laptop and has plenty of pockets for optimized storage inside. A three-letter classic monogram is free with your purchase.

