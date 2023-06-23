This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Summer Travel 101, a weeklong focus on what you need to travel better, smarter and more stress-free on your summer trip.

Long before Margot Robbie stepped into the role, Paris Hilton was our real-life Barbie girl. With her penchant for hot pink, that heart-stopping designer wardrobe and her jet-set lifestyle, Paris put the ‘It’ in ‘It’ girl. Today, the media personality, DJ, businesswoman, style icon and heiress of the famed hotel brand is happily married with a new baby and still every bit as fabulous.

“Be a trendsetter and find what works for you” is the mantra Hilton, who has her eponymous fragrance and fashion lines, lives by. Ahead, Hilton shares the seven items she doesn’t travel without.

Editor Favorite Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector Sephora Hilton’s go-to hair care brand? Olaplex. “My hair goes through a lot when I travel or if I’m working long days for weeks at a time,” she says. “I have to take really good care of it to prevent any damage and I’ve found that these products make all the difference and keep my strands silky and smooth.” Thanks to its innovative bond-building formulation, this pre-shampoo treatment helps prevent and repair hair damage. From $30 at Sephora

