It’s been 14 years since Michael Strahan retired from the NFL, after a 15-year career as a defensive end for the New York Giants. Since then, his professional life has not only taken off, but also gone in myriad directions: He’s a commentator on the Fox NFL Sunday pregame show (along with hosting “Thursday Night Football”); had a four-year stint co-hosting “Live! With Kelly and Michael” alongside Kelly Ripa; and is currently a morning host for “Good Morning America.”

In 2015, he also launched his Michael Strahan clothing collection, which he wears almost everyday. “Everything in my line is designed for versatility,” he tells CNN Underscored, noting that the Modern Fit Crew Neck sweater with navy triangles is one of his new faves. “All of my tops can take me to meetings, social events, and beyond. I love them.” He can also often be found in the collection’s straight-leg black jeans, which can easily be passed off as dress pants. “Our denim has the perfect amount of stretch,” he says — useful for when he’s sitting down on a plane or in front of the camera for hours at a time. (Or, you know, for sky-rocketing to the edge of space with Blue Origin.)

Now Strahan is also getting into the skin care game for the first time. On Sept. 16, he launched the Michael Strahan Daily Defense line (available at CVS), which is a five-product regimen based on the products he uses everyday to defend against dry skin.

CNN Underscored spoke to Strahan, one of the busiest men on television, to get his favorite daily essentials for when he’s on the go.

Daily Defense Face and Neck Moisturizer Daily moisturizer Daily Defense Face and Neck Moisturizer CVS There are five products in Strahan’s new skin care line: a face wash, shaving lotion, post-shaving balm, a face and neck moisturizer and a conditioning beard oil. He prefers to use them all as part of his daily routine, but if he’s on the go, he makes sure to at least throw on the moisturizer, which is non-clogging and made with vitamin E and avocado oil. “It’s my secret weapon to looking and feeling my best,” he says. “Especially during football season, which is my busiest season.” $13.99 at CVS

iPad Pro A device for work and play iPad Pro Apple Because he’s often traveling by plane, train or automobile, Strahan says he always has his iPad on him for watching content while he’s also on the move. “I love my iPad,” he says. “Not only for work and catching up on emails, but also to unplug and watch movies.” He adds, “On “GMA,” a lot of the actors come on to promote their films, so I’m lucky to get screeners to see them in advance.” $1,690 at Amazon

• Related: Here’s why we think the iPad Pro is one of the best tablets you can buy

Hydro Flask Water Bottle Water bottle Hydro Flask Water Bottle Hydro Flask “A good skin care routine is also linked to hydration,” Strahan says. “And nutrition too, of course.” He makes sure he gets at least eight daily glasses of water with his portable 32-ounce stainless steel Hydro Flask. “I’m always drinking a ton of water during the day,” he says. “This helps me stay on track.” $49.95 at Hydro Flask

• Related: These are the best water bottles we’ve tested

Away Bag Quality suitcase Away “GMA” and “Thursday Night Football” both shoot in NYC (where Strahan keeps a home base), but he’s still constantly flying all over the country for various morning show segments, football games or to shoot commercials or other media appearances. “I’ve become a packing pro at this point,” he says, noting that he loves the durable Away bags. “Having a good quality bag is so important with how much traveling I end up doing week to week.” $345 at Away

• Related: Here’s why the Away carry-on bag is one of the best we’ve tested

Quest Protein Bars Meal-replacement bar Target Leisurely sit-down lunches aren’t exactly a thing the workaholic Strahan can pencil in each day. “My schedule is so hectic,” he says. “But it’s important to stay fueled. When I can’t sit down for lunch, I just eat a Quest bar. They’re healthy, so they’re in my bag at all times. Sometimes it’s how I get through from meeting to meeting.” $8.99 for a 4-pack at Target $22.41 for a 12-pack at Amazon

Anker Portable Charger Portable charger Anker Portable Charger Amazon No missed connections here. Strahan says he has to stay connected for work, which means he won’t go anywhere without a portable cell, laptop and airpods charger. The bestselling Anker PowerCore III Elite is skinny enough that it can fit in pants or jacket pockets, and charges in three hours. Then it has enough juice to recharge a cellphone up to five times. “It’s super important that I stay charged up for all of my work meetings and calls throughout the day,” Strahan says. $49.99 at Amazon

• Related: The best portable chargers we’ve tested