If someone were to ask me which single pair of my 80 pairs of leggings I’d bring on a deserted island, I’d have no hesitation responding with my Lululemon Fast and Free High-Rise Tights. I’ve brought them along on every trip I’ve taken since I purchased them nearly seven years ago. Between their silky, breathable material, compressive fit ideal for high-impact activities like running and generous deep side pockets to store my valuables (and, more specifically, my passport when going through check-in), these leggings check off every box. Whether I’m running through the airport, running errands or running on the treadmill in preparation for a half-marathon, these are my go-to leggings. Here’s why I’d have no hesitation buying them again should they ever start to disintegrate or lose shape, and why you should consider them for your travel — and everyday — wardrobe as well. What are Lululemon Fast and Free Tights? Before we jump into it, let’s look at what these Lululemon leggings are and how they differ from your typical loungewear leggings. Firstly, they’re made of the brand’s fastest-drying Nulux material, which means they pull sweat and moisture away from your body, leaving you feeling dry and chafe-free. They come in your choice of a 25-inch or 28-inch inseam (though you can always pop into a Lululemon brick-and-mortar store for a complementary length adjustment), feature a continuous drawcord waistband that keeps them sitting high up on your waistline all day and come with two deep side pockets and discrete waistband pockets for easy hands-free storage. The brand continuously releases the tights in new colors from Luminescent Floral to Wild Indigo (while I’m partial to the black, I plan on investing in more colors in the near future). They’re available in sizes 0 to 20 and ring in at $128 a pop. Or, if you’re looking for a pair that comes in a cropped capri format with a 19-inch or 23-inch inseam, they’re available and cost $118 per pair. What I like about these tights They’re comfortable, lightweight and perfect for any climate I gravitate toward anything that keeps me covered without making me feel like I’m wearing anything at all. That’s exactly how the Fast and Free tights make me feel. The material is compressive enough to serve as shapewear the whole world can see while still feeling lightweight enough to be comfortable in tropical climates. In this vein, they’re comfortable when transitioning from Arctic climates to warmer temperatures. I wear them on the plane from my hometown of Montreal, Canada, and feel my body temperature adjust accordingly when I land somewhere warm, be it Florida or Fiji. Upon landing in my new destination, the material begins to develop a cooling sensation without feeling damp. I never used to notice hems until I got into Lululemon leggings. Unlike a standard pair with about a half-inch of material rolled up, these are cut raw, which allows them to sit completely flat against the ankle. It yields far less bunching, which allows me to replace my ankle socks with a pair of calf-length crew socks like the influencers are doing. They’re perfect for longer trips when washing isn’t an easy option While traveling, it’s no secret that laundry days can be few and far between. Thankfully, the Fast and Free tights are the perfect solution. I’ve been able to wear these babies for at least three days in a row before they developed any sort of noticeable odor. When I need to spot-clean them using a gentle mix of hand soap and water, they dry virtually instantly. While I can’t speak for other colorways at the moment, the black version has never shown a single sweat stain. They’re durable and built to last through life’s changes Their durability verges on indestructibility. After seven years, they continue to pass the squat test — in other words, they’re completely opaque and I can bend down without fearing any embarrassing see-through situations. They’ve held their shape swimmingly and feel as structured and supportive as the day I bought them. While the brand recommends washing them with like colors on a cold cycle and tumble-dried low, I’ve yet to be particularly precious about these instructions, and somehow they still look and feel brand new. Another testament to their durability is the way they’ve grown with me as I’ve grown. In the seven years since I’ve had them, I’ve gained approximately 10 pounds to 12 pounds and have been able to wear the same size because of their next-level four-way stretch. While I do feel a little extra tightness in the waistband, it hasn’t impacted my range of motion in the slightest. The pockets are a game-changer I can’t sing enough praises about the Fast and Free tights’ side pockets, which have been a godsend throughout my travels. They sit flat against each leg, which reduces bulk, yet they can still comfortably hold the likes of my phone, passport, a pack of gum, an airline-sized water bottle and any other miscellany of travel gear without the material sagging down to a noticeable degree. While you should still be mindful if you’re traveling in crowded, condensed areas, I’ve been able to skip carrying a travel purse or backpack on several occasions all because the leg pockets were so spacious. What I don’t like about these tights A couple of small design flaws There’s so much to love about the Fast and Free tights that I really have to nitpick in order to identify where they fall short. However, the version I got features tiny flecks of reflective details at the ankle, which I chalk up to a design choice as opposed to a functional one. They’re far too subtle to keep me visible from oncoming cars at night, so I’m always sure to pair them with a light or neon top. After asking a Lululemon representative why the reflective details are not represented in what’s currently available online and in-store, I learned they “tend to offer styles with reflective detailing seasonally, and we’ll typically see it more in fall and winter.” Because I’m used to the original version with the reflective flecks, they currently look a bit empty at the lower leg given the rest of their technical specs. I’ve long been obsessed with the waist hem on the Lululemon Align tights and the way it dips down into a V-shape at the rear to create a stunning curvy silhouette. The Fast and Free tights feature a double-rounded hem you’d see on a highly technical cycling short, for example, which isn’t very flattering and seems to shorten the leg. These are all minor design quips and do not impact the overall function of the legging. They’re not cheap At more than $120 per pair, these leggings are not cheap. In fact, they’re borderline unattainable for someone looking to outfit their travel wardrobe with a new pair of leggings. That said, I’m so sold on their quality and comfort that I think the purchase is justified. Especially considering how versatile they are — you can wear them straight from the airport to exploring a new destination — they’re a true travel staple. Bottom line I can’t imagine my travel wardrobe without these Lululemon Fast and Free High-Rise Leggings, and can foresee myself becoming extremely anxious if the brand were to ever discontinue them. From their spot-on sweat-wicking material to their flattering compressive high-waist silhouette, I highly recommend this pair as a foray into the cult-classic world of Lululemon leggings. While they’re certainly not cheap at $128 per pair, they’ll last you upwards of a decade, making them worth every single penny and then some. 