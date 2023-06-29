Planning a destination bachelor party or bachelorette is the perfect way to check a new city off your bucket list while having one last hoorah before the big ring exchange. But between budget constraints, logistics and finding the perfect gang to travel with, planning an out-of-town shindig comes with a unique set of challenges. Due in part to the rise of TikTok virality and loosened travel restrictions, Lily Szemplinski, travel advisor at Passport Stamps Travel, part of Global Travel Collection, says more soon-to-be-wed folks than ever are eager to book trips that look appealing on social media while being as far away from home as possible. “Many times, the client [bachelor or bachelorette] wants to do something but sometimes the budget with everyone else becomes challenging,” she says. What’s more is that when booking trips for large groups, she says it’s a lot more difficult to stay organized and on schedule, whether you’re managing passports, flights, activity timing or transportation pick-ups. Flexibility is more crucial than ever when traveling long distances in large groups. When planning a recent bachelor party for 32 guys — “the largest bachelor party I have ever heard of,” she says — it was impossible for Szemplinski to book the accommodations of their choice. “We ended up booking them in hotel rooms since there was not a single villa that could hold them all comfortably,” she says. She ensured she booked dinner and club reservations and multiple rounds of golf with ample transportation for the whole group. “When traveling with so many people, things need to be organized like transportation or else it will become chaos,” she says. How to plan a destination bachelor/bachelorette party Whether you’re the best man or maid of honor, there’s no need to be a hero and assume the burden of the party planning yourself. Mandy Connor, owner of Hummingbird Events & Design, says to consider hiring a travel agent or professional destination event planner to ensure a smooth trip. “These individuals can take the heavy lifting off of your shoulders in terms of finding the best hotels and airfare, securing all of the necessary tickets and booking needs and they can make great suggestions for the best dining and entertainment options,” she says. Your first responsibilities as a bachelor or bachelorette party traveler are to get a basic understanding of what the city has to offer, decide which activities you’re interested in pursuing (with or without the help of the groom or bride — they might want it to be a surprise!), relay that information to your travel professional and have them draft an itinerary of your trip and make your reservations from airfare to shuttle services and dinners to dancing. “All you need to do is show up and have fun,” she says. While you can entrust the majority of your logistics to your travel agent, there’s some legwork you should take care of before the big trip. “Do not skimp out on travel insurance when booking a group trip aboard,” Connor says. “Having to deal with any possible changes or cancellations is challenging enough without losing money on top of it. For the extra investment of typically a few hundred dollars, you can feel confident that your trip is financially secure.” While you can purchase travel insurance directly from a broker, check to see if a credit card you currently use offers features that can provide additional help with unforeseen circumstances, like illness before the trip and getting cash back on non-refundable bookings or out-of-your-control flight changes that compromise the timing of your trip. Connor says it’s crucial to have a plan in place for common emergencies like misplacing your passport. “Knowing where the closest embassy is is vital in securing replacement travel documents,” she says. Be sure to also contact your phone carrier for long-distance plans that’ll allow you to stay in the loop with the rest of your group throughout the duration of your trip or consider a temporary solution like an international eSIM card. The last thing you need is to be stranded in a foreign city, only to run out of data or talk time. Looking to skip town but not sure where to go? Szemplinski says destinations like London, Tulum, Cabo, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Paris and Iceland “are all amazing destinations that are fun to do with a group of people.” What to pack for a destination bachelor/bachelorette party Looking for a new travel credit card? Check out CNN Underscored’s list of the best credit cards currently available.