While planning your honeymoon can be both fun and stressful, you’re bound to have a blast in paradise alongside the person you’ve chosen to spend your life with. Unfortunately, picking a destination and settling on a honeymoon resort is only one part of the challenge. You also have to decide what to bring, and every item you pack for your honeymoon should have a purpose.

You should be sure to pack everything you could want or need for a fun and relaxing trip. But, you don’t want to overpack — and at all costs, you want to make sure your luggage stays within the airline’s weight restrictions so you’re not subject to checked baggage fees.

To make things easier, we dug around to find the best items everyone should add to their honeymoon checklist. This honeymoon packing list can help you check off all the boxes — from what you want to bring to what you need to bring.

FujiFilm Instax Mini 11 Bundle $84.99 at Amazon FujiFilm Instax Mini 11 Bundle Amazon Depending on the quality of your phone, you may be able to leave a professional camera at home. That said, a FujiFilm Instax portable camera is a must-pack item if you want to shoot candid photos that you can print and view right away. This bundle comes with a portable camera that takes instant pictures with the help of a high-performance flash. The bundle also comes with everything you need to go with it, from batteries to film and a photo clip stand to display your favorite shots.

EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter One International Wall Charger $22.99 at Amazon EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter One International Wall Charger Amazon If you're traveling internationally, ensure you're prepared for the change in power outlets abroad. This all-in-one travel adapter is perfect, no matter where you're going — it covers more than 150 countries including the U.S., United Kingdom, Australia and around the European Union. Plus, it's got enough outlets to keep all your — and your spouse's — devices charged. With four USB ports, one USB-C port and one AC socket, you can charge six devices simultaneously. With more than 5,000 reviews, this is Amazon's No. 1 choice for electrical adapters.

Allbirds Sugar Sliders $50 at Allbirds Allbirds Sugar Sliders Allbirds We love Allbirds — they're ultra-comfortable, versatile and come at a price point that won't break the bank. These unisex Sugar Sliders are the perfect companion for you and your spouse to bring on your honeymoon. They're made from SweetFoam, Allbirds' proprietary material made from sugarcane and the world's first carbon-negative green EVA sole material. These sliders are available in three colors and are the perfect beach footwear, offering a comfortable cushion — your feet will thank you.

Kenny Flowers Matching Beach Outfits From $39 at Kenny Flowers Matching Beach Outfits Kenny's Flowers You can get away with a lot on your honeymoon, including cheesy things you wouldn't do on a regular vacation. Kenny Flowers can help you become the cutest couple with matching beach outfits and tropical-themed clothing. Not only can you order matching bathing suits (including swim trunks with bikinis or one-piece suits), but also collared shirts for men and sundresses for women. You can mix and match a variety of outfits to create the perfect look while you frolic on the beach or pose for professional honeymoon photos.

Eileen West Ballet Satin Robe $98 at Nordstrom Bridal Slip and Robe Nordstrom Wedding white is totally appropriate for your honeymoon. This floral-embroidered lace robe is made of flowing satin with kimono-style sleeves and a matching sash. The robe may be beautiful, but it's also machine washable and easy to care for.

milk + honey Travel Essentials Kit $75 at Ulta milk + honey travel essentials kit Ulta If all your favorite products come in larger bottles that can't get through TSA airport security, buying a travel kit with curated body products is the way to go. This travel essentials kit from milk + honey costs just $75, yet it comes with TSA-approved sizes of hand sanitizer, hydrating rose mist, body wash, body cream, gel cleanser, intense hydration cream and lip butter. All included items come in a rectangular box that's perfect for your carry-on bag or your checked luggage.

Ostrichpillow Go Neck Travel Pillow $60 at Ostrichpillow Ostrichpillow If your honeymoon involves a long flight, you'll want to be prepared with a great neck pillow. We love the Ostrichpillow Go Neck pillow for its unique design and incredible support. In fact, we found the full 360-degree support feature that clasps at the front with velcro prevented our head from slumping forward or to the sides. If you're a light sleeper, this simple device will go a long way to helping you get some sleep on a plane — or a train, or even in the car.

Sunglow SPF 30 Luminizing Sunscreen $28 at Kinfield Sunglow SPF 30 Luminizing Sunscreen Kinfield Get your glow on with this luminizing sunscreen that gives you a sunkissed look without weighing you down. This sunscreen is lightweight and hydrating, and it's made with a nourishing blend of antioxidants that promote the health of your skin. If you're planning to snorkel or dive during your honeymoon vacation, Kinfield's Sunglow SPF is also 100% mineral and reef-safe.

Rinseroo Leak Locks Toiletry Skins $12.95 at Amazon Leak Locks Toiletry Skins Amazon If you're set on bringing your favorite full-sized products on your honeymoon, Leak Locks Toiletry Skins can help prevent spills and explosions in your luggage due to air pressure changes. These toiletry skins pull over the top of your favorite lotions and hair care products, creating a leak-resistant barrier that protects your clothing and other belongings. Leak Locks are also reusable, and their universal size helps them work for a variety of bottle sizes.

Cadence Capsules Build Your 6 $84 $74 at Cadence Cadence These customizable, refillable, leakproof and magnetic containers are a travel game-changer. If leaving your full-size products at home is an option, consider these Cadence Capsules as an alternative for storing all of your lotions, hair products, facial care — and anything else! — in one place. They can be customized with one-of-a-kind labels to suit your needs. And best of all, you can even pair the colors that best suit you in your six-piece set. You can read our full review of the Cadence Capsules here.

Anker PowerCore 13000 $39.99 at Anker Amazon If you're planning to document every day of your honeymoon, make sure your phone stays charged to capture every moment. The Anker PowerCore 13000 is our top pick as the best overall portable charger and can fully charge an iPhone 11 two and a half times. From long travel days to afternoons on the beach, this charger is easy to pack in a tote bag without taking up too much space.

Sunday Afternoons Sol Seeker Hat From $27.66 at Amazon Sunday Afternoons Sol Seeker Hat Amazon Look stylish while keeping the sun off your face with this trendy floppy brim hat from Oregon-based Sunday Afternoons. The Sol Seeker hat comes with a UPF 50+ sun rating that makes it perfect for beach honeymoons or trips where extended periods in the sun are likely to happen. Packable construction helps this hat fold up nicely to fit in your luggage or travel backpack, and a soft interior sweatband keeps your forehead dry.

LifeStraw Peak Series Collapsible Squeeze Bottle With Filter $37.95 at LifeStraw LifeStraw Peak Series Collapsible Squeeze Bottle With Filter LifeStraw Having your own reusable water bottle can be helpful at the airport and at your honeymoon resort. After all, your own bottle can help you reduce plastic waste while saving money, and you can make sure you always stay hydrated to boot. This collapsible bottle from LifeStraw features its own filter that protects against bacteria, parasites and microplastics, so you can refill it anywhere you go.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack $99 $89 at Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon No one ever wants their luggage to get lost, but that's especially true on your honeymoon. With Apple AirTags, however, you can track your luggage at every stage of your journey. Pop an AirTag in each of your pieces of checked luggage and watch as your bags make their way through the airport and onto the plane. There's no better feeling than the peace of mind knowing your belongings have made it.

Lightweight Backpack Cooler $44.99 at RTIC Lightweight Backpack Cooler RTIC Outdoors Whether you want to spend your honeymoon trip hiking through the lush mountains of Maui or relaxing on the stunning shores of Palm Beach in Aruba, having your own backpack cooler is a smart move. This lightweight backpack cooler from RTIC helps you carry your favorite drinks in tow wherever you go, yet you can move around hands-free thanks to its flexible back straps. The portable cooler has enough space to carry 15 cans or fewer and a picnic lunch.

Pang Wangle Essential Wrap with Insect Shield Bug Repellent $58 at Amazon Pang Wangle Essential Wrap with Insect Shield Bug Repellent Amazon If your honeymoon is happening in a tropical setting, you're bound to encounter your share of bugs. Alas, you can throw on this bug repellent essential wrap and maintain your cute look while keeping bug bites at a minimum. This wrap comes in five different colors to match any outfit, and it's made of recycled cotton and materials derived from eucalyptus trees. It's 72 inches long and 29 inches wide, so it's ideal for wrapping around your shoulders for shade or your entire upper body for maximum protection from insects.

Fair Harbor The Anchor $68 at Fair Harbor Fair Harbor The Anchor Trunk Fairharbor Clothing With more than 20 stylish designs available, these comfortable swim shorts for men have something for everyone. They're naturally odor-resistant, have a hidden zipper back pocket, a polyester drawstring waist and — best of all — they feature a mesh-free liner that prevents chafing.

Clear Canyons Bride Canvas Tote and Honeymoon Survival Kit $24.98 at Amazon Bride Canvas Tote and Honeymoon Survival Kit Amazon This canvas tote has everything a new bride needs to look adorable while traveling on her honeymoon. The tote itself is emblazoned with the word "Bride," and works as the perfect beach bag or carry-on bag for plane travel. Inside you'll find matching can insulators, matching bride and groom luggage tags and more.

Mark & Graham Dual Travel Organizer $99 at Mark & Graham Mark & Graham Dual Travel Organizer Mark & Graham This dual travel organizer from Mark & Graham can be monogrammed with the bride or groom's new initials, and it's ideal for toiletries or makeup on top as well as bracelets, earrings and more thanks to its zippered jewelry storage area below. This handy packing tool comes in seven different colors for easy coordination with your luggage. It's also made of vegan leather and easy to keep clean by wiping it down with a wet cloth.

Ouai Chill Pills Bath Bombs $30 at Sephora Ouai Chill Pills Bath Bombs Ouai These Ouai bath bombs can help make a honeymoon soak a lot more relaxing. The jasmine-and-rose-scented bath bombs will help you escape to a tranquil, spa-like experience if you don't feel like shelling out for a full spa treatment at your honeymoon resort.

Scout Errand Boy Tote Bag $57.50 at Amazon Scout Errand Boy Tote Bag Scout This beach bag is perfect for packing all of your essentials for a day by the water. When we say this bag can fit just about everything, it really can — it measures 26 inches wide by 13 inches high and 12 inches deep. But, it also folds flat so you can pack it right in your bag or in the trunk if you're staying closer to home. It comes in 12 cute designs so you can select the perfect one to match your style.

Tunguris Honeymoon Sand Keepsake Jar $15.99 at Amazon Tunguris Honeymoon Sand Keepsake Jar Amazon If your honeymoon is booked at a destination with a beach, this keepsake jar can help you remember your special trip forever. Shaped like a heart, this glass storage case can hold a small amount of sand from your special place.

Sony XB13 $59.99 $48 at Amazon Sony XB13 Portable Speaker Amazon Honeymooners should have their own tunes in tow at all times, and this portable speaker from Sony lets you do just that. This speaker is small enough to throw in your backpack and waterproof and dustproof (IP67 rated), so it's perfect for the beach or the pool. It also offers up to 16 hours of playtime when fully charged, and it connects to your phone and your playlist via Bluetooth technology. In fact, the XB13 won our title as the best travel speaker after our extensive testing. Choose from five different colors before you buy.

Away The Carry-On Flex $325 at Away Away The Carry-On Flex Away Don't be afraid to splurge for quality luggage for your honeymoon, and make sure you get a carry-on bag that's big enough for all the goodies you plan to bring. The Carry-On Flex bag from Away checks off all the boxes due to its exceptional quality and style with the option for extra space. Not only is this bag the perfect size to fit in an overhead bin on an airplane, but you can unzip it to create an extra 2.25 inches of space when you need to. Other upgraded features include interior compartments for organization and 360-degree spinner wheels. Best of all, you can pair this stylish carry-on with Away's The Medium Flex checked luggage so all of your honeymoon clothes and accessories can be packed away and stay safe during transport.

Honeymoon Vibes Personalized Canvas Tote $15.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond Honeymoon Vibes Personalized Canvas Tote Bed Bath & Beyond This canvas tote very clearly gives off honeymoon vibes, and it can be personalized, too. It's made of canvas with natural web straps, so it's sturdy enough to use as a beach bag, a fun way to tote around all your honeymoon essentials or as a carry-on bag for your flight. This honeymoon tote is also machine washable, so you can get it back in new shape if it gets dirty or wet during your vacation.

Aerie Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit $49.95 $19.98 at Aerie Aerie Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit Aerie This one-piece swimsuit will look absolutely stunning at the beach or at the resort pool's swim-up bar. Reviewers rave about this swimsuit's ability to accentuate curves on every body type. The suit comes in two different colors and is made from 80% recycled nylon.

Enyuwlcm PU Leather A4 File Folder Document Holder $9.79 at Amazon Enyuwlcm PU Leather A4 File Folder Document Holder Amazon Ensure all of your honeymoon travel documents stay organized in one place with this handy PU leather A4 document holder. Print all of your confirmations, plans, insurances and Covid-19-related documentation and keep it in one place for easy access. This folder comes in four colors — black, blue, brown and pink — and is waterproof so all of your important travel documents will stay safe.

Sun Bum Everyday Essentials Kit $44 at Amazon Sun Bum Everyday Essentials Kit Amazon Protect your skin with this set of sun care essentials that includes SPF 30 sunscreen lotion, SPF 15 sunscreen lip balm and aloe lotion to help you cool down. This set comes in a handy carrying case you can keep and use for ages. Plus, everything inside is less than 3 ounces, making it perfect for throwing in your travel backpack or carry-on bag for plane travel.

Away The Insider Packing Cubes Set of 6 $65 at Away Away We're huge fans of packing cubes. They help to keep your luggage organized so you don't go crazy looking for that one shirt you swore you packed but can't quite find. Away's set of six packing cubes is a must for any couple looking to hit their honeymoon with a decluttered suitcase.

