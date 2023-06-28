CNN Underscored reviews financial products based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through our affiliate partners if you apply and are approved for a product, but our reporting is always independent and objective. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

One of the most common questions surrounding travel rewards is “What’s the worst thing you can do with your points and miles?” The answer often surprises people. While some think it has to do with getting poor redemption value, the only true mistake you can make with your rewards is to let them expire.

When collecting points and miles across multiple airline and hotel loyalty programs, it can be easy to lose track of the expiration policies and unintentionally forfeit them. But with the right tools and knowledge, you can hold on to your points longer and use them for that vacation you’ve been saving up for.

We’ve done the legwork for you and compiled a list of the most common point programs, their expiration policies and tips for keeping your rewards from expiring. Here’s everything you need to know about point expiration policies.

When do travel rewards expire?

Points and miles — more generally referred to as travel rewards — from airline and hotel loyalty programs typically have expiration dates, and the specific expiration policy depends on the program and its terms and conditions.

Some programs have a hard expiration date, where the points or miles expire after a fixed amount of time — often around 12 months to 24 months. Other programs have a more flexible expiration policy, where the points or miles expire only if there is no account activity within a certain period, such as 18 months to 24 months.

In general, the best way to keep your points and miles from expiring is to engage in account activity. This can include earning or redeeming points or miles, taking a flight or staying at a hotel, making a purchase with a co-branded credit card or even completing a survey or signing up for promotional offers.

It’s important to note that expiration policies can change, so it’s a good idea to keep track of your travel rewards’ expiration dates and check the program’s terms and conditions periodically to stay informed. Additionally, some programs offer options to extend the expiration date or to reactivate expired points or miles, often for a fee or by earning new points or miles.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Airline mile expiration policies

Airline mile expiration policies vary by airline, but in general, miles can expire if there is no activity on the account for a certain period. The exact time frame depends on the airline’s policy, but it’s typically around 6 months to 36 months.

Most airlines offer ways to keep your miles from expiring, such as making a purchase with a co-branded credit card, taking a flight, redeeming miles for a reward or having elite status. Lufthansa’s Miles & More and Air France and KLM’s Flying Blue programs even let you keep your miles active by carrying a co-branded credit card.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, All Nippon Airways’ Mileage Club miles expire after 36 months and there’s no way to keep them active. If your miles do expire, some airlines offer options to reinstate them for a fee or by earning new miles.

It’s important to check your airline program’s specific terms and conditions to ensure you understand the rules and requirements for keeping your miles active. With so many different expiration policies to track, we’ve made it easy for you.