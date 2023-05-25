If you’re hoping to go camping on your next vacation but don’t necessarily want to rough it, an epic glamping trip may be in order. This type of camping trip is more luxurious than traditional camping thanks both to the lodging options you can select and the sumptuous items you can choose to bring along.

For example, glamping never leaves you sleeping on cold, hard ground or craving the creature comforts you have at home. Instead, glamping lets you enjoy the great outdoors in comfort, with spacious accommodations and modern amenities to boot. Glamping often means sleeping in the most lavish camping environment you can imagine, with mood lighting, music and access to upgraded everything — sometimes that even means your own connected bathroom facilities.

Whether you choose to book a glamping trip in a cozy rental cabin, a yurt, a tree house or a safari tent, this packing list can help you get the most out of your trip.

Black Diamond Headlamp REI The flashlight on your phone just won't cut it when you're out in nature. Keep your hands free with this reliable and easy-to-use Black Diamond headlamp. We've had one for years and love how bright it gets, making midnight trips to the bathroom when you don't have facilities in your glamping pod a breeze. $50 $37 at REI

Revel Gear Camping Lights REI Set the mood at your glamping site with these camping lights from REI, which can be plugged into any USB outlet. These lights are dimmable and come with six different modes including solid light, fade in and out, strobe lights, flashing and a fire-crackle setting. The packable design also weighs just 1.6 ounces, and the 30-foot stand of lights is small enough to fit in your pocket. $25 at REI

Best Tested YETI 45 Tundra Hard Cooler YETI Keeping your consumables cold is crucial when you're glamping. And if your glamping accommodation doesn't have its own refrigerator, you'll want to bring the right cooler for the job. The Yeti 45 Tundra Hard Cooler is our pick for the best hard cooler and is made to hold overnight provisions for up to four people, as well as drinks for a day on the water or at your glampsite. $325 at Yeti

Lume Natural Deodorant Wipes Lume Deodorant wipes can help you feel clean and fresh when you're out in the elements all day before you head back to your glamping accommodation. These individually wrapped wipes from Lume come in a cool cucumber scent and are free of aluminum and baking soda like other Lume products. Also vegan and cruelty-free, these wipes were developed by a doctor and made to be safe for your skin. $8 at Lume

JBL Charge 5 Target Nothing beats relaxing to some tunes at the end of a long day of glamping, and if you're in need of a portable speaker that packs a punch, look no further than the JBL Charge 5. Not only does it deliver stellar sound, but it's also rated IP67 waterproof and dustproof to handle any sort of adventure. $180 at JBL

hello Antiplaque & Whitening Eco-Friendly Travel Toothpaste Tablets Amazon If you want your stint in nature to create as little trash as possible, you should think long and hard about the hygiene products you bring along. With that in mind, the hello toothpaste tablets can help you get the best oral care without any waste. From $23 at Amazon

Editor Favorite The Bug Bite Thing Amazon Nothing ruins a glamping trip faster than itchy bug bites. That's why we always pack our Bug Bite Thing to stop bites in their tracks. The small tool uses suction to remove insect saliva from your skin, which is what makes bug bites and stings so itchy. Keep it close by, as the sooner you see your bite and use the Bug Bite Thing, the better it works. Read our full review of The Bug Bite Thing here. $10 at Amazon

Weekender 10-Foot Inflatable Paddle Board Amazon The Weekender 10-Foot Inflatable Paddle Board promises to be "light as a feather, sturdy as a board." That makes it perfect for transporting to your glamping spot, then enjoying any number of relaxing sports from stand-up paddle boarding to overwater yoga or fishing. Not only is this paddle board inflatable, but it comes with its own dual-action pump, a three-piece adjustable paddle, three removable fins and other accessories. $350 $200 at Amazon

Kinfield Golden Hour Deet-Free Repellent Kinfield Spending time in nature can expose you to mosquitoes and other bugs that can do a number on your skin. Kinfield Golden Hour Deet-Free Repellent protects you from bugs without any DEET, and with a smooth vanilla aroma that smells amazing. Made with a unique strain of Indonesian citronella, this bug spray is also formulated with natural ingredients like lemongrass and clove bud. $22 at Kinfield

Janey Sport Water Friendly Slide Nordstrom Having a pair of lightweight, water-friendly shoes makes a lot of sense if you plan to go river tubing, floating or boating on your glamping trip. These slides also come with adjustable straps and provide arch support, so they are bound to keep you comfortable whether you're out on the water or walking around your glamping site. $65 at Aetrex

SOS Hydration Electrolyte Drink Mix, 20 Pack Amazon Staying hydrated on the road is always important, but it's absolutely critical when you're spending time outside in the heat. SOS hydration electrolyte drink mix can help you elevate standard water so you're hydrating appropriately. The best part? These drink mix packets are small enough to fit in your pocket. $17 at Amazon

Ignik FireCan Portable Fire Pit Ignik Yes, a crackling wood fire has an unbeatable ambiance, but if you don't want to deal with lighting a fire from scratch yourself, check out this portable fire pit that connects to propane for a quick and easy fire wherever you are. $200 $150 at REI

RTIC Tough River Tube RTIC This tough river rube is ideal for those glamping trips where you want to float the day away in style. An integrated backrest keeps you comfortable while you relax on the water, and a cup holder makes it easy to bring your favorite beverage along. This river tube also inflates and deflates easily, making it ideal for packing in the car. $90 at RTIC

Editor Favorite AlpenGlow 500 BioLite Yes, you can bring a normal lantern along on your trip, but if you want a true glamping experience, upgrade to BioLite's AlpenGlow 500. This nifty gadget puts out 500 lumens of light and has an incredibly fun "party" mode that cycles through a rainbow of color, improving the mood of any campsite. Check out our full review of the lantern here. $80 $60 at BioLite

Welly First Aid Kit Amazon Having a first aid kit is a smart move when you're glamping, and that's especially true when you're backcountry glamping in a remote area. This first aid kit from healthcare brand Welly includes almost anything you could need for basic first aid or a headache, including regular and waterproof bandages, cleansing wipes, butterfly strips, antibiotic and hydrocortisone packets and ibuprofen. A total of 200 items are included in this handy kit that comes with its own carrying case. $25 at Amazon

Kinfield Relief Balm Anti-Itch Remedy Kinfield Kinfield Relief Balm Anti-Itch Remedy can help you get instant relief from bug bites, inflammation, itching and other skin irritations when you're spending more time outdoors than normal. Made with entirely vegan materials, including cajeput and eucalyptus oils, this balm is easy to apply and features a sweet-spicy herbal scent. Moisturizing properties including coconut, avocado, sunflower and jojoba oils also make this balm restorative and good for your skin to boot. $16 at Kinfield

Hest Dog Bed Hest The Hest Dog Bed can help keep your pooch considerably more comfortable while you travel to your glamping site and once you settle in. This dog camping mattress is made from high-performance memory foam and features a waterproof liner that helps it stay clean and dry at all times, and its compact roll design makes it easy to transport. The Hest Dog Bed comes in three sizes for small, medium and large dogs, and a 100-night money-back guarantee is included with every purchase. $149 at Hest

GoPro HERO10 Amazon A GoPro camera can be the perfect addition to any glamping packing list, and that's true whether you want to capture photos while you hike the terrain or snorkel in a crystal-clear lake. The GoPro HERO10 allows you to snap photos up to 33 feet below the surface. However, this camera can also be mounted to a helmet to capture unbelievable footage while you zip line a mountain canopy or go horseback riding on the beach. The GoPro HERO10 is also connected to the cloud, so it automatically uploads your images for you during each charge. $450 $350 at GoPro

KotaUL Travel Backpack Outdoor Vitals If you're planning to go hiking during your glamping trip, it's wise to bring a travel and adventure backpack along. The KotaUL travel backpack fits the bill perfectly due to the ultralight and waterproof materials it's made from. The oversized frame lets you transfer part of the weight load from your shoulders to your hips, and multiple compartments and zipper pockets make it easy to store everything you could need. This travel backpack is available in black or green, and it’s large enough to carry everything you could need for a hiking trip that lasts a full day — or several days. $250 at Outdoor Vitals

The North Face Hanging Toiletry Bag The North Face You'll want to look and feel your best during a glamping trip, and that means bringing all your best hygiene items along. This hanging toiletry bag from The North Face, called the Base Camp Travel Canister, works splendidly for this purpose for a few reasons. First, an interior hanging hook lets you dangle your toiletry bag anywhere that works within your glamping accommodation, and a zippered opening keeps all your products safe. Other features include an interior zippered pouch for storing small items (think: tweezers) and a handy carrying strap. $40 at The North Face

GCI Outdoor Zero Gravity Chair REI Your luxury glamping trip can always use an extra seat, and the GCI Outdoor Zero Gravity Chair definitely fits the bill. This chair comes with more upgrades than the traditional camping chair, including an adjustable headrest, a built-in cupholder and a reclining option for maximum comfort. The chair also folds seamlessly in half for easy packing and transport. $93 $60 at REI

Murphy's Naturals Mosquito Repellent Incense Amazon Murphy's Naturals Mosquito Repellent Incense uses a combination of plant-based repellent oils to solve all your mosquito troubles when you're glamping. All you need is a flat surface and a lighter to get hours of freedom from bugs and bites. Best of all, this incense has a fresh, natural scent, and it's made without petroleum, synthetic fragrances or harsh chemicals. $14 at Amazon

Catalonia Surf Poncho Changing Towel Robe Amazon Catalonia makes an array of products that are designed for summer — including those made for changing in and out of bathing suits in any number of natural settings. Its microfiber changing robes make it easy to ditch wet clothing and change into something dry and warm when you're glamping, whether you are spending time at the beach, river floating or swimming in a lake or river. A changing robe can also help you, your kids or your entire family stay cozy while boating or enjoying other activities. $51 $25 at Amazon

Under the Weather MyPod Amazon Spending time outdoors is no fun when you're being eaten alive by bugs. This giant mesh pod by Under the Weather seats up to two people, and it lets you enjoy nature without being exposed to mosquitoes and other creatures that bite. Mesh screen panels give you 270-degree views of nature in nearly every direction, and a large double-zip front door lets you get in and out of the pod with ease. Not only is this pop-up tent easy to pack up and transport, but it offers UPF 50 sun protection as well. $180 at Amazon

Anker PowerCore Slim 10K Portable Charger Amazon You'll need to keep your devices charged during your summer glamping trip, and this pocket-sized portable charger can help you do just that. This charger works with Apple and Android products, as well as nearly any other small tech you have. Not only does it come with built-in charging cables (USB-C, Lightning and Micro USB), but it is small enough to fit in your pocket yet still provides a 30% to 100% boost to your device when your battery dies. $22 at Amazon

ENO DoubleNest Hammock REI It's hard to imagine a scenario more relaxing than hanging in a hammock outdoors, and this DoubleNest Hammock from ENO can help make it happen. This hammock folds down to fit into a small carrying case, and it's lightweight enough to bring along on any glamping trip. Secure straps let you hang your hammock between two trees almost anywhere, whether you want to post up next to your glamping site or alongside a mountain lake. $75 $56 at REI

