This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Guide to Summer Travel, a weeklong focus on how you can travel better, smarter and more stress-free on your summer trip.

Planning a trip to Europe this summer? Whether you’re heading to France, Lisbon, Sicily or Spain, you’ll want to be intentional and thoughtful when it comes to packing for your trip. Not only will you be traveling a long enough distance that you’ll want some creature comforts for the journey itself, but you’ll need a range of travel must-haves that are specifically designed for trips to Europe.

For example, your Europe packing list should definitely include an international plug adapter that allows you to charge your devices, as well as a travel wallet that keeps your cash and documents safe when you’re moving through popular tourist areas. You’ll also want to have the right items to help organize your belongings and keep your clothes clean.

To help you pack for your vacation abroad, we curated this list of must-pack items that can work for a European vacation to Budapest, London, Rome and everywhere in between.

Bestek International Plug Adapter Amazon The wall outlets in Europe are different from the ones you have at home in the U.S. This makes bringing an international travel adapter along on your trip a requirement if you want to charge your phone, laptop, portable charger and other devices. This power adapter from Bestek is small in size, which makes it ideal for packing away in your carry-on bag, but also powerful. It features three AC outlets and four USB ports for everything else. In total, you can charge up to seven devices at once, which makes this a great option for families. $42 at Amazon

STM Goods AirStrip AirTag Accessory STM Goods Once you've got your Apple AirTags, if you want to stay hyper-organized, don't just throw these items loosely in your bag. Instead, you can use an AirTag accessory to securely fasten your tracking devices where you want them. This AirStrip accessory lets you store your AirTags on your luggage itself or around uniquely shaped items you're packing for your trip. They are not only resizeable but also reusable so you can use them over and over again for every vacation to come. $25 at STM Goods

MBT Liki Active Sandals MBT Footwear European summers can be scorching hot. But, just because it's hot doesn't mean you can sacrifice using the right footwear. Look into travel shoes that are durable enough to handle often uneven cobblestone streets but offer the support and comfort you need for a full day of exploring. These Liki sandals from MBT are ideal for this type of trip considering their high-quality construction, orthopedic padding and MBT-patented heel sensor to help reduce joint pain. Liki sandals will also help your feet stay cool and supported during guided tours of ruins, open-air shopping sprees and whatever other plans you have. $245 at MBT Footwear

Bluffworks Threshold Utility Scarf Bluffworks Wrapping yourself in a large, comfortable scarf can make air travel considerably more comfortable, and that rule applies just as much in airports as it does on planes. This utility scarf adds even more value due to a hidden pocket that allows you to you store your phone, cash, passport and more while you move through the airport or sit comfortably in your plane seat for a nap. The Threshold Utility Scarf from Bluffworks is made of breathable, odor-resistant and wrinkle-free fabric. But, the best part? It's machine washable for long-term use vacation after vacation. $78 at Bluffworks

Heouvo RFID Travel Organizer Amazon Having a travel wallet can make trips through the airport and train stations a breeze, and that's especially true if you're bringing several people along on your overseas getaway. This travel organizer from Heouvo has RFID-blocking technology that keeps your personal information safe, and it has plenty of room for five or six passports, plus Covid-19 vaccination cards, cash and credit cards, boarding documents and more. We love that you can carry this travel organizer in your hand as a wristlet, and a detachable shoulder strap lets you wear it over your shoulder as a crossbody bag as well. $18 at Amazon

Bluffworks Gramercy Travel Blazer Bluffworks Packing formal clothing for men can be a chore since items can wrinkle during storage and transport, and you won't necessarily have access to an iron when you arrive at your destination. But, in our experience, the Gramercy Men's Travel Blazer stays wrinkle-free — even without a garment bag. This travel blazer is also moisture-wicking, and it has 10 different pockets to securely store cash, a passport, keys and more. Best of all, this travel blazer is machine washable, so you can wear it in the European heat but wash it to wear over and over again. $340 at Bluffworks

Editor Favorite Perilogics Universal Airplane Phone Mount Amazon This universal phone mount is a must-have for long flights — especially those across the pond. With it, you can insert your phone and then seamlessly mount the device on the back of the airplane seat in front of you. While in our experience, we used it to hook our phone to the tray table while in-flight, you can also clip it to your armrest or any other secure item nearby. Plus, when you get home, it's versatile enough to use around the house — think when you're following a recipe or want to easily watch a film from bed. The phone mount is also small enough to carry in your pocket while you board your plane. Check out our full review of the Perilogics travel phone mount here. $18 $13 at Amazon

Yeti Crossroads 60L Duffel Yeti You'll want to have durable bags to carry all your belongings when you're getting in and out of trains and taxis, and you may need additional baggage on top of your checked luggage or standard carry-on bag. This Yeti Crossroads 60L Duffel comes with a structured wall that keeps it from collapsing, as well as hidden interior pockets and divider panels that help you pack your clothing and other items in an organized way. Plus, since it's a duffel bag without wheels, you can avoid the pains of rolling your suitcase down Europe's famed cobbled roads. The duffel can be carried by hand or via a durable and detachable shoulder strap that paves the way to hands-free carrying. $250 at Yeti

Riveda Portable Clothesline Amazon You're in luck if your European vacation rental has a washer, but it's incredibly unlikely you'll find a rental with a dryer. Either way, you can keep your clothing fresh and pack fewer items overall by bringing a portable clothesline with you. A clothesline ensures you'll always have room to dry your shirts, pants and undergarments whether they got a full machine wash or you had to hand wash your clothes in the sink. This particular clothesline features hooks on either end so you can stretch it between doors, windows or cabinet pulls to create hanging space wherever you need it. $9 at Amazon

GoPro Hero11 GoPro Whether you're planning to snorkel off the coast of Croatia or the Greek Islands, or your European trip includes hiking the Swiss Alps or the Italian Dolomites, you'll want to bring the GoPro Hero11 along to capture every moment. This updated edition of the traditional GoPro has mounting technology that lets you carry it along on your adventures hands-free, and all your photos and videos are automatically uploaded to the cloud. The GoPro Hero11 is also waterproof, so you can take it below the sea to capture footage of marine life, coral reefs and your family frolicking in the water. $550 $400 at GoPro

Best Tested Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 Portable Charger Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 Portable Charger Amazon If you want to hit the ground running and see as much as you can every day of your European getaway, you'll want a way to charge your devices on the go. This slim portable charger is ideal for this purpose since it's small enough to fit in a travel belt or a small bag yet it packs a powerful enough punch to charge multiple devices in the same day. $22 at Amazon

Cincha Travel Belt Cincha When you're traveling with rolling luggage, backpacks and totes from place to place, you'll want to keep your bags secured while preventing theft at the same time. This travel belt from Cincha lets you securely attach a tote bag or backpack to the top of your rolling luggage so it doesn't fall off or get stolen while you move through airports, town centers and train stations. Not only is the travel belt adjustable, but it offers an extra snug fit and a quick-release buckle to remove it with ease when needed. $40 at Cincha

Lanney Travel Money Belt Amazon Some European hotspots are also hot targets for pickpocketing and other types of theft, so you'll want to have a plan to keep your cash and documents safe and out of sight. A money belt does exactly that by providing space to store your cash, hotel room key and passport conveniently around your waist. This money belt from Lamney also features RFID-blocking technology that prevents thieves from stealing your credit card numbers and other sensitive information. $22 $13 at Amazon

Nomatic Compression Packing Cubes Amazon Packing cubes help you to pack more in your bags while helping to keep your items organized and wrinkle-free. However, compression packing cubes take things up a notch since an extra zipper enclosure allows you to shrink down your packed items so they take up even less space. Compression packing cubes from Nomatic are durable and water-resistant, and they feature a mesh front panel that lets you see what's inside. $40 at Amazon

Touchland Hydrating Hand Sanitizer, 3 Pack Amazon If you're worried about all the surfaces you'll touch on airplanes, trains, buses and other transit, it never hurts to bring your own hand sanitizer along. This hydrating hand sanitizer from Touchland comes in a travel-friendly size packed with 500 sprays per bottle, and it comes in 13 fresh scents. The formula used for this sanitizer makes it smooth and not sticky, and the ethyl alcohol kills 99.99% of the most common disease-causing germs. $30 at Amazon

Peak Design Anti-Theft Travel Backpack Amazon This Peak Design travel backpack has all the features you could possibly want in a bag for a European vacation, and it's international carry-on size so you can easily bring it on the plane. Theft-deterrent zipper pulls keep your belongings secure with you at all times, and a luggage pass-through makes it seamlessly fit on top of your rolling luggage. This travel backpack is weather-proof and features a waterproof bottom liner that ensures water won't seep in if you sit it down somewhere wet. Easily store and hide your passport, cash and more in the hidden pockets, and there's padded space for your laptop, too. $300 at Amazon

Gorilla Grip Compact Travel Umbrella Amazon Weather can be unpredictable, which is why you should carry a small, portable travel umbrella with you at all times. This compact travel umbrella from Gorilla Grip is ideal for international trips since it's lightweight and folds down to 11.5 inches to easily fit in a travel backpack. This particular travel umbrella is also made to withstand wind gusts of 23 miles per hour, and it also protects against harmful UV rays up to 20 UPF on those sunny European days. $16 $15 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Twelve South AirFly Duo Bluetooth Transmitter Twelve South Your flight across the pond is going to be a long one, but this device makes it go by quickly. The Twelve South AirFly Duo allows you to wirelessly transmit audio from in-flight entertainment systems to your favorite set of Bluetooth headphones with ease. It gives you the freedom to get comfortable and move around without being tethered to a seat-back entertainment system with less-than-idea headphones. The AirFly Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter also has a battery life of more than 20 hours to use on your return home, too. Read our full review of the wireless transmitter here. $45 at Amazon

Bestena Slip Shorts Amazon These spandex slip shorts are essential for summer trips when you might want to wear a skirt or a dress. Not only do they prevent chafing as you walk an endless number of steps each day, but they keep your thighs sweat-free and help you avoid panty lines along the way. Throw several pairs of the slip shorts in your luggage this summer and you'll wonder how you ever lived without them. From $12 at Amazon

Darn Tough Lightweight Hiking Socks Amazon These performance-fit hiking socks are ideal for a range of activities during a European getaway, whether your plans include hiking the Alps, climbing up the Sherpa stairs of Norway or taking scenic walks through a German forest. Made of merino wool and spandex, these socks naturally stay cool and dry while remaining lightweight and breathable throughout the day. Made in Vermont, these socks are unconditionally guaranteed for life. From $17 at Amazon

LeakLocks Toiletry Skins Amazon When you're planning to check a bag on an international trip, you'll want to make sure you're keeping your liquid toiletry items secure and separate from clothing and other belongings. LeakLocks Toiletry Skins do exactly that by creating a waterproof barrier that fits tightly over your haircare and skincare items, bottles of sunscreen and more. Not only are LeakLocks washable and reusable, but their universal fit means they can work for nearly any type of bottle you use. $13 $12 at Amazon

L.L.Bean Hanging Toiletry Bag L.L.Bean Personal Organizer Toiletry Bag, Large L.L.Bean A toiletry bag helps to neatly organize your soaps, shampoos, makeup and other personal care items so you can securely store them together in your bag. This hanging toiletry bag from L.L.Bean makes keeping your stuff together even easier from there since you can unzip it at the front and hang it in your hotel or vacation rental bathroom for easy access. The bag also features several zippered interior storage compartments to keep smaller items, as well as larger compartments for everything else. It's made of water-resistant, abrasion-resistant fabric that makes it durable and easy to clean. $35 at L.L.Bean

UnderGents Men's Boxer Brief Amazon Comfort is key when you're planning long travel days, and that's even more true when you're sightseeing in the summer heat. This pair of men's boxer briefs is made for hot European summers due to its moisture-wicking and cooling properties and overall lack of compression. Built-in CloudSoft technology aims to keep you cool and fresh all day and night no matter where your travel day takes you, and UnderGents come in six different sizes and 12 different colors and designs. $23 at Amazon

Looking for a travel credit card? Find out which cards CNN Underscored chose as our best travel credit cards currently available.