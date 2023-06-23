CNN Underscored reviews financial products based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through our affiliate partners if you apply and are approved for a product, but our reporting is always independent and objective. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Though frustrating, airline delays and cancellations are sadly common for air travelers.

Because each airline in the U.S. is responsible for implementing its own set of regulations, there is no federal legislation mandating airlines to give customers money or other forms of compensation when their flights are delayed or canceled. In the best-case scenario, a U.S.-based airline might provide credit for meals or a one-night hotel stay, but they will seldom cover the cost of your whole ticket if something goes wrong with your flight.

However, let’s say you are flying with an EU airline or leaving from an EU airport. In that case, you are covered by EU legislation under European Regulation EU261, which covers passengers who have experienced a flight delay or cancellation or have been denied boarding due to overbooking. If your flight qualifies, an airline may be required to pay up to $700 in compensation under this law.

This guide will explain all you need to know about EU261, your rights under it and how to file a claim.

What is EU261?

In a nutshell, EU261 is a European Union law that protects passengers in the event of flight disruptions such as delays, cancellations, or involuntary boarding denials. The regulation outlines clearly the scenarios in which the law applies and sets forth rates of compensation and assistance for each situation.

Since this is a European Union law, a passenger must either be leaving from one of the 27 EU countries plus Iceland, Norway and Switzerland, as well as the majority of outlying territories, or traveling from a non-member country with an EU-based airline to be eligible for compensation under EU261.

How can you qualify for EU261 compensation?