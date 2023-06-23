This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Summer Travel 101, a weeklong focus on what you need to travel better, smarter and more stress-free on your summer trip.

When it comes to travel, there are essentials that are guaranteed to make any journey more comfortable and enjoyable. Especially as airplane seats become smaller, planes and hotels become fuller and tickets become more expensive, we could all use a little respite from the frustrations of travel.

Thankfully, that list of travel gear essentials is long — and continues to grow.

I’ve traveled to more than 50 countries — from exploring the bustling markets in Singapore to the calm, serene landscape in Puglia, Italy, the lively scenes in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and mingling with the penguins at Boulders Beach outside Cape Town, South Africa. While there’s plenty of the world that I still need to explore, having traversed the globe several times over, I’ve got a few items that I don’t leave home without.

Of course, every trip is different. For some, I might want to travel with just a carry-on bag, while some require more space better fit for a piece of checked luggage. Here are the 23 things I travel the world with.

Perilogics Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Mount Emily McNutt/CNN Traveling a lot means spending hours in the air, and with that comes finding a way to stay entertained. For me, that means downloading my favorite films and TV shows onto my phone and then streaming them while I'm airborne. This pocket-sized phone mount that you can pick up for less than $15 takes the pain (literally) out of streaming while in flight, as it can clamp onto the seat in front of you for comfortable, hands-free viewing.

Read our review. $18 $11 at Amazon