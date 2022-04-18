This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Earth Week, a weeklong focus on our planet and ways to celebrate and preserve it. We’ll be featuring tips on how to live more sustainably, products to help you spend more time in nature and exclusive deals all week, so check in every morning to see what’s new, and be sure to subscribe to the CNN Underscored newsletter to see it all. Whether it’s long haul, short haul, weekender, digital nomad, domestic, international, budget or luxury, travel is back in business — albeit with a few increased safety precautions. And while the best type of travel we can do for the planet is, well, walking, sometimes we need to get on a bus, a plane or even a ship to get us to our destination. We know flying is problematic, but it’s often unavoidable. So, make the decision to go eco-friendly in all other facets of your travel journey and you’ll be doing your bit to help out. One of the easiest and most impactful things you can do when getting ready for a trip is to trade plastics for solids — like bars of shampoo, conditioner, soap and even moisturizer. Plus, using solid cleansers for travel gets you past that pesky liquid restriction at the airport’s security checkpoint. Read on for our top eco-friendly travel products that include toiletries, bags, packing solutions, budget travel items and even phone apps to help reduce your carbon footprint while still enjoying our amazing planet. In our testing, we loved the Bug Bite Thing for its effectiveness on new bites. At less than $10, we recommend it if you’re heading on an outdoors trip and tend to be a mosquito magnet. In our testing, we loved the variety of Stasher bags available, as well as how easy they are to use. Plus, they’ve kept our leftovers fresh and we’ve not experienced any spillage or leakage from the bags. Looking for a travel credit card? Find out which cards CNN Underscored chose as our best travel credit cards of 2022.