Disney Cruise Line’s newest attraction recently set sail, inviting guests to board the biggest, most modern ship in its fleet. Dubbed the “Wish,” the vessel’s enormous size and elegant style are matched only by its stern-to-bow selection of fan-servicing activities and experiences.

From its “Star Wars”-themed lounge and Marvel-inspired dinner show to its Mickey Mouse water coaster and Pixar pastry shop, the big boat’s absolutely brimming with opportunities for Disney fans of all stripes to immerse themselves in their favorite worlds.

Whether you’re hitting the high seas for the Broadway-style shows, themed dining experiences, pirate-fueled fireworks or are simply hoping to see Donald Duck in a sailor’s suit, the following sea-worthy souvenirs provide the perfect way to celebrate your particular fandom aboard the Wish.

Disney Wish Ears for Adults $35 at Shop Disney Disney Wish Ears for Adults Disney An iconic Disney keepsake with a maritime makeover, these Mickey ears were specifically designed to commemorate Disney Cruise Line's new vessel. Even better, this cool, limited-edition collectible also contributes to a good cause, with 10% of every purchase price going to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Disney Wish Bangle by Alex and Ani $80 at Shop Disney Disney Wish Bangle by Alex and Ani Disney Celebrate the latest craft in Disney's fleet with this Alex and Ani bangle. Blending the popular jewelry brand's familiar style with a number of magical touches, such as a “Disney Wish” charm, this tasteful accessory will complement any nautical look, whether you're relaxing poolside or dressing up for a fancy dinner.

Disney Wish Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag $298 at Shop Disney Disney Wish Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag Disney Want to carry all your Disney cruise necessitates and look great doing it? This Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag has got you covered. Packed with slip and zip pockets as well as convenient inclusions like a key hook and detachable shoulder strap, it offers ample space for everything from sunscreen to flip flops, while sporting something more fashionable than your average beach bag.

Just Play Captain Mickey Mouse Plush $20 at Amazon Just Play Captain Mickey Mouse Plush Disney Ready to pose for pics, play by the pool or simply snuggle come bedtime, this Captain Mickey Mouse plush is the perfect cruise companion for any young fan of the Mouse. Of course, that's not to say it wouldn't also make an awesome addition to any Disney-adoring adult's Mickey collection.

Disney Cruise Stateroom Door Magnet $17 at Amazon Disney Cruise Stateroom Door Magnet Amazon A Disney cruise ship is your home away from home for a few days, so why not put down some roots and make yourself comfortable? This stateroom door magnet not only makes your temporary accommodations feel more like your own but also serves as a reminder of where your quarters are located. After a long day of fun in the sun, who wants to be burdened with remembering a room number?

Ant-Man and The Wasp OtterBox iPhone Case $67 at Shop Disney Ant-Man and The Wasp OtterBox iPhone Case Disney The Wish's "Worlds of Marvel: Quantum Encounter" dinner show stars Pym Technologies tinkerers Ant-Man and The Wasp in an original tale that invites guests to help save the ship from Ultron. Once you've thwarted the villain though, you'll want to commemorate the victory with some pics. This sturdy, shock-absorbing iPhone case from OtterBox does double duty, paying tribute to the superheroes while also potentially deflecting Ultron's errant concussion blasters.

PYM Technologies Hoodie $37 at Shop Disney PYM Technologies Hoodie Disney Sure, you could attend the Wish's Marvel-themed dinner experience wearing any old Avengers T-shirt, but those looking to level up their fandom might want to consider this more “formal” attire. Starring Ant-Man and The Wasp, the interactive show mimics a Pym Technologies presentation, making this hoodie the perfect choice to show your support — and willingness to troubleshoot a malfunctioning Quantum Core.

Pirates of the Caribbean Loungefly Mini Backpack $75 at Shop Disney Pirates of the Caribbean Loungefly Mini Backpack Disney It wouldn't be a Disney cruise without some pirate-fueled shenanigans. Thankfully, the Pirate’s Rockin’ Parlay Party doesn't disappoint, bringing live music, fireworks and plenty of bantering buccaneers to the upper decks. Show your love for the scalawags without being saddled with all your cruise essentials with this roomy, lightweight Loungefly travel backpack that's worth walking the plank for.

'Dead Men Tell No Tales' T-Shirt $25 at Shop Disney 'Dead Men Tell No Tales' T-Shirt Disney If you want to look the part during the Pirate’s Rockin’ Parlay Party but can't be bothered to tie a bandanna around your head, this shirt makes a statement — literally. But you needn't be raising a mug of rum to appreciate its plundering style, which is available in a bounty of colors and fits, as its timeless phrase suits any high seas occasion.

Mickey & Minnie Mouse Beach Towels $40 at Amazon Mickey & Minnie Mouse Beach Towels Amazon On top of hosting the "first Disney attraction at sea" by way of the AquaMouse water coaster, the Wish has multiple pools, a "Toy Story"-themed splash area and access to Castaway Cay's private beaches. Needless to say, you're going to get wet. This pair of perfectly themed towels has got your back, sporting Mickey and Minnie front and center.

Minnie Mouse Shoes by Native Shoes $55 at Shop Disney Minnie Mouse Shoes by Native Shoes Disney Comfy footwear is a must on any cruise, but convenience is also key when different activities demand you change shoes. These sneaker-style slip-ons — also available in a Grogu variety — cover both bases, providing lasting comfort for those long aft-to-forward treks, but also sliding on and off quickly when an impromptu pool dip calls for it.

Wandering Oaken's Trading Post And Sauna Sweatshirt $32 at Amazon Wandering Oaken's Trading Post And Sauna Sweatshirt Amazon The Wish's "Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure" features ice-slinging Princess Elsa and her lovable sister Anna. Fan favorites Kristoff and Olaf are also in attendance, but it's eccentric trading post/sauna proprietor Oaken who steals the spotlight. You can show your appreciation for the standout star — while fighting the chill of the show's fake snow — in this sweatshirt only the most faithful "Frozen" followers will appreciate.

Frozen Snowflake Earrings $50 at Shop Disney Frozen Snowflake Earrings Disney When packing for a cruise, you're probably not filling your suitcase with much winter-themed attire or accessories. Unless, of course, you're headed to Arendelle, the setting for the Wish's "Frozen"-themed dinner show. Exuding sophistication and fan service in equal measure, these snowflake earrings might stand out a bit when sunbathing, but they'll look right at home during the Norwegian-inspired celebration.

Star Wars Sling Bag by Ashley Eckstein $55 at Shop Disney Star Wars Sling Bag by Ashley Eckstein Disney The Wish's Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge isn't your typical scum-and-villainy cantina, but an upscale, in-universe bar inspired by the sci-fi saga's yacht-class starships. As such, you may want to adopt a more subdued style, carrying your space credits and identification in this understated sling bag while sipping libations from a galaxy far, far away.

Princess Leia 'Rebel' Pin by Her Universe $18 at Shop Disney Princess Leia 'Rebel' Pin by Her Universe Disney Want to show your love of "Star Wars" in a subtle way? Whether hanging at the Hyperspace Lounge or dropping the tykes off at the Star Wars: Cargo Bay immersive children's experience, these understated Her Universe pins — also available in “Leader,” “Hero” and “Warrior" varieties — simultaneously communicate your fandom for the sci-fi saga and proudly present your favorite personality trait.

The Little Mermaid: Ariel Hoodie $53 at Shop Disney The Little Mermaid: Ariel Hoodie Disney From crisp ocean breezes to air-conditioned interiors, the cold can catch you off guard — even on a tropical cruise. Luckily, this Ariel hoodie is up to fighting the chill without sacrificing style. Better yet, wear it during the Wish's production of "The Little Mermaid" to keep cozy while supporting the show's under-the-sea star.

The Little Mermaid: Ursula Necklace $125 at Shop Disney The Little Mermaid: Ursula Necklace Disney Not unlike the Wish, this Ursula necklace couples distinguished style with Disney fan service — a combination that'll complement your fanciest dinner duds or more casual cruise attire. Regardless of how you wear it, the fan-pleasing piece will perfectly display your adoration for one of Disney animation's most beloved villains.

Captain Hook T-Shirt $23 at Amazon Captain Hook T-Shirt Amazon How does one dress for an appointment at a premium salon and whiskey bar? Well, if you're booked at Hook's Barbery, which is inspired by Peter Pan's pirate nemesis, of course, you won't do better than this villainous T-shirt. Oh, and don't be surprised if it also secures you a VIP viewing spot at the Pirate Rockin’ Parlay Party's fireworks show.

The Princess and the Frog Reversible Hat $35 at Shop Disney The Princess and the Frog Reversible Hat Disney The rare beach accessory that wouldn't look out of place at a lounge, this floppy hat makes for the perfect Wish cruise companion. Whether protecting yourself from the sun's rays or looking sophisticated while sampling New Orleans-inspired cocktails at the "Princess and the Frog"-themed hangout, this one's got versatility — and style — to spare.

Pixar Pride Sweatshirt $50 at Shop Disney Pixar Pride Sweatshirt Disney The Wish is packed with Pixar-themed activities and experiences, from its "Toy Story" Splash Zone and "Incredibles"-inspired obstacle course to a pastry shop based on "Inside Out." But there's no need to pick a favorite, as this limited collection logo pullover colorfully shows your love of all things Pixar while also displaying your pride.

Cinderella's Carriage Necklace $75 at Shop Disney Cinderella's Carriage Necklace Disney The first thing you see upon boarding the Wish is its stunning, "Cinderella"-themed Grand Hall. The breathtaking room exudes both elegance and enchantment, a magical combination that's mirrored in this necklace. The sterling silver and yellow gold pendant is designed to recapture the fairy-tale charm of the iconic princess' pumpkin carriage.

Stitch Hawaiian Shirt From $24 at Amazon Stitch Hawaiian Shirt Amazon Given the variety of fan-favorite characters represented on the Wish, it's a shame Stitch doesn't have his own themed eatery or entertainment venue. Thankfully, the impish extraterrestrial's faithful followers can remedy this oversight, sneaking him aboard with this attention-grabbing shirt. Packed with personality — and plenty of blue alien shenanigans — the Hawaiian-style attire should also serve as a fun conversation starter with fellow Stitch stalwarts.

Disney Jungle Cruise Game $35 $29 at Amazon Disney Jungle Cruise Game Amazon Love Disney but don't have the budget for a pricey cruise? Or maybe you adore the Mouse but don't share the same enthusiasm for boats. No worries, as this item lets you enjoy Disney's original, most famous “cruise” from the comfort of your own home. Based on the classic attraction of the same name, Ravensburger's Jungle Cruise board game packs the fun and excitement of an aquatic adventure without the risk of getting seasick.

