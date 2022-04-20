CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through the LendingTree affiliate network if you apply and are approved for a card, but our reporting is always independent and objective. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. Delta is making waves in its Sky Club lounge network with the unveiling of its newest lounge at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), which opened its doors to the public on Wednesday. Not only is it the largest Sky Club to date, but it’s also one of the nicest, and the perfect place to spend some time before your flight. Airport lounges are nothing new — they’re one of the best places to enjoy a light bite to eat, a drink and some space to relax before your flight. In fact, Delta Air Lines has a network of more than 50 lounges across the country. While they vary in size, quality and what you can expect when you’re inside, it’s the airline’s newest lounge at LAX that’s setting the bar high for what you can expect. With seating for more than 500 passengers, the new Sky Club at LAX is located between Terminal 2 and Terminal 3. It’s part of the airline’s $2.3 billion expansion at LAX, offering a new security screening in its own corridor between the two terminals. It offers more than a whopping 30,000 square feet of space, featuring updated and modern furnishings and decor. Some Delta Sky Clubs around the country — specifically those that have been around for more than a few years — can feel old, dark, worn down and drab. However, the new LAX Sky Club is bright, modern, fresh and the ultimate location to relax before your flight from Los Angeles. The LAX Sky Club’s design touches include curved ceiling details to represent the Pacific Ocean, a staple of the Los Angeles locale. And, throughout the lounge, the space can even feel more like an art gallery with beautifully curated pieces of art from local Los Angeles-based artists. But, this new Sky Club goes beyond the surface of what’s inside. In fact, perhaps the highlight of the lounge is outside it. That’s because the lounge has its own Sky Deck, an outdoor terrace with a full bar, plenty of seating options and some of the best views at LAX. You can sit in the Southern California sunshine, watch some planes and munch on some of the food options at the Sky Club. And, in the off chance there’s bad weather in the forecast, a retractable roof will keep you dry. Speaking of food, there’s plenty to choose from. For such a large space, Delta elected to split its food offering between two distinct buffet areas: one at the entrance and one at the rear of the lounge, which also has its own dedicated dining room area. On the buffet menu, you can expect to find a rotating list of food options, curated by local chefs. For example, between June 1 and June 30, the lounge will feature dishes from Los Angeles-based Akira Back. Then, from July 1 to Sep. 30, you’ll be able to find steak and fish options by David Slay. And to round out the year, Delta is turning to LA-based Danielle Duran-Zecca for a pop-up food selection. Meanwhile, at the bar — or rather, two bars, split between inside and outside options — you’ll find a range of specially curated drink options. As with most Sky Clubs, you can expect wine, beer, well liquor, soft drinks and coffee to be included without charge (the exact offerings vary based on location). However, you can also opt to purchase any of the club’s more premium wines, beers and liquors, as well as any of its specially crafted cocktails. If you’ve got a load of Delta SkyMiles on hand, you also have the option to use your miles rather than cash. The lounge is full of other spaces that are ideal for kicking back before your flight. There’s a dedicated “coffee grotto” area, a quiet and relaxing place to rest or eat. And it just so happens to be one of the more Instagrammable spots in the lounge, too. According to Delta, the nook “pays tribute to the glamor of Hollywood’s golden age,” thanks to the imported Italian tiles that line the walls of the space. The light and airy space glistens and is perfectly welcoming for those looking for a bright and quiet place to relax. Aside from all of the common spaces to work and play — yes, there are power outlets at nearly every seat so you can stay charged during your travels — there are other amenities, too. In fact, there are eight individual showers that you can reserve on a first-come, first-served basis, which are cleaned in between each use. It’s the perfect way to freshen up on a long layover before your next flight. Delta’s newest Sky Club at LAX is one of its best — if not the best — Sky Club yet. It’s got plenty of modern accents with a nod to a more premium, elevated travel experience. You won’t find the older interiors that you see at some other Sky Clubs, though Delta Managing Director of Sky Clubs Claude Roussel says the airline is working to update those, too. If you’re interested in getting into this new Sky Club on your next trip to, from or through LAX, you’ll need to ensure you have access. Here’s how you can access all the Delta Sky Clubs, as well as an overview of all the Sky Clubs that are currently in Delta’s network. How to access Delta Sky Clubs Before diving into all the Delta Sky Clubs that are available around the country, you’ll want to first ensure that you can get in. Thankfully, there are several ways to ensure you have Delta Sky Club access, ranging from purchasing a membership to obtaining elite status, holding a Delta credit card and more. Unfortunately, Delta Sky Club day passes are no longer available, though there are plenty of other ways to get in. Access Delta Sky Clubs with the right credit card Delta has its own portfolio of credit cards, and a pair of them grant access to Sky Clubs. If you have the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card or the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card, you can access Delta Sky Clubs if you’re traveling on a same-day Delta-marketed or Delta-operated flight. And if you’re a Delta Reserve card holder who’s not traveling on a Delta-operated or Delta-marketed flight that day, you can still access a Sky Club for $39 per person. You can bring up to two guests with you for $39 each. Alternatively, the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card also offers Sky Club access for $39 per person, per visit if you’re traveling on a same-day Delta or partner airline flight, and you can bring up to two guests with you for $39 each. Unfortunately, Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card holders no longer have access to Sky Clubs. Alternatively, if you’re looking for a credit card that isn’t Delta-branded, you have two options: The Platinum Card® from American Express or The Business Platinum Card® from American Express. With either card, you can access Delta Sky Clubs so long as you’re traveling on a same-day ticket on a Delta-operated flight. You must present your Amex Platinum or Amex Business Platinum and same-day boarding pass to get into the club. You can bring two guests with you for an additional fee. The Platinum Card is one of our favorite travel credit cards because of the lounge access it grants, including Sky Clubs when you’re flying with Delta. Access Delta Sky Clubs with a membership If you don’t have a credit card that grants access to Sky Clubs, you can instead opt for a Delta Sky Club membership. However, note that in order to access lounges with a membership, you still need to have a same-day Delta or Delta partner boarding pass. You can access Delta Sky Clubs with the following memberships: Hold Delta elite status while traveling internationally If you hold certain levels of Delta Medallion elite status or elite status with a Delta SkyTeam partner and you have a same-day international flight, you can also access Sky Clubs. SkyTeam is the airline alliance comprised of Delta and 18 other airlines, including Air France, KLM, Aeromexico, Korean Air and others. If you’re a Delta Diamond, Platinum or Gold Medallion member and you’re traveling in any cabin on a SkyTeam international flight, you can access a Delta Sky Club with up to one guest at your departure airport (but not your arrival airport unless you’re connecting to a qualifying SkyTeam flight). This is also the same policy if you have the equivalent of SkyTeam Elite Plus status with a Delta partner airline. Finally, Diamond Medallion members can select an individual Sky Club membership for free through their Choice Benefits, which will give you access to Delta Sky Clubs when traveling on any Delta flight, not just an international one. Fly in a Delta One or premium partner cabin If you’re flying in a premium cabin, you’ll sometimes be able to access Delta Sky Clubs, but many people believe any first or business class ticket comes with lounge access, which is unfortunately not the case. If you’re traveling domestically or internationally in Delta One, which is a specific type of business class, you’ll be able to access the Sky Club. Also, if you’re traveling on a flight with a Delta partner, you can access Sky Clubs if you’re traveling internationally on a first- or business-class ticket on a SkyTeam-operated flight. But if you’re simply flying domestic on a regular Delta business or first class ticket, you won’t be able to get into a Delta Sky Club unless you have access through one of the other methods mentioned above. Delta Sky Club lounge locations Delta operates more than 50 Sky Club lounges across the United States. If you have access to one of the Sky Clubs, you’ll be able to take advantage of their complimentary food and drink, along with getting a spot away from the hustle and bustle of the terminal. Here’s a look at your options by airport. Anchorage (ANC) Where to find it: South Terminal, mezzanine level between Concourse B and Concourse C. This is a pop-up, temporary Sky Club location. However, while it’s around, you can take advantage of amenities such as food and drink, power outlets and a comfortable place to sit away from the terminal. Atlanta (ATL) Concourse A in center on second level Where to find it: Inside security, upper level near Gate A19. This lounge is located on the upper level of Concourse A, next to the P.F. Chang’s. Inside, you can expect to find the standard Sky Club amenities like power outlets, a bar and food options. Reviewers have stated that the lounge can get overcrowded, but it’s better than the other Concourse A Sky Club. Concourse A Where to find it: Concourse A, near Gate A17. This is the second Sky Club in Atlanta’s Concourse A. Here, you can expect a large space with amenities like food and drink, Wi-Fi and power outlets. Some reviewers have noted that the lounge can get overcrowded, but it’s got a good layout that can feel spacious when there aren’t too many other travelers in the lounge. Concourse B Where to find it: Concourse B, near Gate B18. This is Delta’s flagship Sky Club in its home airport of Atlanta. At 25,000 square feet in size, you can expect modern furnishings, locally-inspired food selections, a gallery highlighting Atlanta artists and more. Plus, the lounge has a wine wall curated by Master Sommelier Andrea Robinson to sip alongside amazing views onto the tarmac. Concourse C Where to find it: Concourse C, near Gate C37. Like other Sky Clubs in Atlanta, you can expect the standard offering of food and drink at this Concourse C Sky Club. Several reviewers on LoungeBuddy have written that the lounge can get overcrowded and the food can feel picked over. Also, some of the furnishings in this lounge aren’t as new as other Sky Clubs. Concourse D Where to find it: Concourse D, near Gate D12. The Sky Club near Gate D12 is one of two Sky Clubs in Concourse D. However, some reviewers have stated that this lounge is small with minimal amenities. This lounge is also closed on Saturdays. Concourse D Where to find it: Concourse D, near Gate D27. The other Concourse D Sky Club option is on the small side, but reviewers say that it tends to feel more secluded than the other lounges. It’s got the standard Sky Club offerings — food, drinks, power outlets and Wi-Fi — with a range of seating options. Concourse E Where to find it: Concourse E, across from Gate E15. This is the only Sky Club lounge in Concourse E, so it can get crowded. However, it’s a large space with the standard Sky Club amenities plus access to a shower before your next flight. Concourse F Where to find it: Concourse F, mezzanine level. Atlanta’s Concourse F sees many international flights and it has one Sky Club for travelers. This lounge is known for being a comfortable place to relax, featuring two levels and an outside patio — perfect for when the weather is pleasant. In addition, you can expect all of the standard Sky Club amenities in an updated and comfortable space with plenty of seating options. Concourse T Where to find it: Concourse T, near Gate T6. This lounge in Concourse T features a relatively small space to relax in with a range of seating options. While not the largest or flashiest Sky Club in Atlanta, it’s a good option with all of the standard Sky Club amenities for a quick stop before your flight. Austin (ATX) Where to find it: Near Gate 4. Delta opened its first Sky Club in Austin in 2020. It features 9,000 square feet of space, including a covered Sky Deck — an outdoor patio that can be enjoyed year-round. You’ll be able to taste local, seasonal drinks and snacks, as well as see artwork from artists with connections to Texas. Boston (BOS) Main Terminal Where to find it: Main Terminal, near Gate A7. This Main Terminal Sky Club is the smaller of the two at Boston (BOS), but it’s a bit more updated than its Satellite Terminal counterpart, featuring amenities like showers. You’ll find a range of hot and cold foods as well as a full bar and a range of seating options spread around the space. Satellite Terminal Where to find it: Satellite Terminal, near Gate A18 by the Starbucks. This is the larger of the two Sky Clubs at Boston (BOS), but it’s slightly more outdated and doesn’t feature showers. Some reviewers have said that the space could use more power outlets. Chicago–O’Hare (ORD) Where to find it: Terminal 2, Concourse E, across from Gate E6. Chicago isn’t a hub for Delta, so you’ll only find one Sky Club at the city’s largest airport. Some travelers have said that the space can get overcrowded at times, as it’s small and relatively dated in style. Cincinnati (CVG) Where to find it: Near Gate B14. Reviewers rave about how large this Sky Club is with a range of seating options. Because of its size, the lounge doesn’t get overcrowded very often. You can expect all of the standard Sky Club amenities like a selection of hot and cold food and a full bar. Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Where to find it: Terminal E, between gates E10 and E11. Dallas-Fort Worth is the home of Delta competitor American Airlines, so there’s only one Sky Club. It has a full-service bar as well as ample seating options with a conference room. Denver (DEN) Where to find it: Concourse A center core, fourth floor. This Sky Club boasts just over 4,500 square feet of space. While it’s on the smaller side, it’s got seating options spread across the lounge. The one major pain point of the lounge is that its bathroom is located outside the lounge space. Detroit (DTW) Concourse A Where to find it: Concourse A, across from Gate A18. While this isn’t the most updated lounge in Concourse A, reviewer Live and Lets Fly reports that this lounge is on the quieter side with a good number of food options. Concourse A Where to find it: Concourse A, across from Gate A38. This is the largest Sky Club at Detroit, with plenty of seating options. There are showers to use in the lounge, as well as the typical Sky Club offerings like hot and cold food and a full bar. Concourse A Where to find it: Concourse A, across from Gate A43. This is the newest Sky Club at Detroit, having opened in December 2021. Inside, you can expect to find a relatively small space at just 4,600 square feet — especially compared to other Sky Clubs at DTW. But because it’s so new, you’ll find updated furnishings and decor, though the lounge can get crowded quickly. Concourse A Where to find it: Concourse A, across from Gate A68. This lounge is on the dated and small side — the most of the three Sky Clubs in Concourse A. It has food options, but no full bar. Instead, you’ll find a self-service bar and a relatively limited selection of seating. Concourse C Where to find it: Concourse C, near the entrance to Concourse C. This lounge has good views of the tarmac in a large space with a variety of seating, but some travelers have said that the lounge can feel crowded at times. You can expect the standard Sky Club offering, such as food and drinks, but no showers. Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Where to find it: Main atrium, between gates D2 and D3. Delta opened its new Fort Lauderdale Sky Club location in June 2021. It features 8,000 square feet of space with floor-to-ceiling windows, complete with runway views. Plus, there’s regional artwork throughout the lounge with a rotating selection of food and beverage options. Honolulu (HNL) Where to find it: Main concourse, across from Gate F1. This Sky Club in Honolulu is far from Delta’s newest and best. In fact, one traveler called this space “old and tired.” You can expect to find somewhat limited seating and a light snack selection inside. Indianapolis (IND) Where to find it: Concourse A, immediately after security and before Starbucks. This lounge opened in 2010 and boasts 4,800 square feet of space. The Sky Club can get quite crowded, and there isn’t much natural light. But, it’s got the standard Sky Club amenities. Jacksonville (JAX) Where to find it: Concourse A, right after Chili’s and the Day Spa. One of the older and more outdated Sky Clubs in Delta’s network, this lounge offers several seating options. Don’t expect a massive selection of food and drink. Instead, light snacks and a self-serve bar are on offer. Los Angeles (LAX) Terminal 2, Mezzanine Level Where to find it: Terminal 2, upstairs by Gate 23A. For years, this lounge has been the Sky Club mainstay at LAX. However, with the introduction of the new Sky Club in between Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, this lounge takes a backseat. While you’ll have all the standard amenities of a standard Sky Club, it’s lacking in just about every regard when compared to its successor, just a short five-minute walk away. Connector between Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 Where to find it: In the Delta connector between Terminals 2 and 3, just past the security checkpoint. As the newest — and largest — Sky Club in the network, this lounge has everything you need for a comfortable stay. Between more than 30,000 square feet to spread out, eight showers, two buffet areas, a Sky Deck and more, there’s plenty to look forward to at this lounge before a flight. Memphis (MEM) Where to find it: In the B/C Connector, adjacent to the B security checkpoint. Don’t expect to find luxury at Delta’s Memphis Sky Club. Instead, this lounge has pretty bare-bones amenities like a self-serve bar and snack area. A lack of natural light leaves this lounge feeling on the dark side. Miami (MIA) Where to find it: South Terminal, in the H and J connector, left of H concourse security. Delta’s got one Sky Club in Miami. While it’s on the smaller side and subject to overcrowding, it’s got a fresh, bright and modern feel to the decor inside. There are hot and cold food options for travelers as well as a full bar. Milwaukee (MKE) Where to find it: Concourse D, across from Great American Bagel & Bakery. The Sky Club in Milwaukee isn’t one of the largest in the network, however, reviewers say that it’s not often subject to overcrowding. Plus, it’s got a rotating selection of local hot and cold food options and a range of seating. Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) Concourse C Where to find it: Concourse C, next to Gate C12. Compared to some other Sky Clubs in the network, this lounge is on the more dated side. It still has all the amenities you would expect in a Sky Club — think food options, drink options, comfortable seats and plenty of power outlets — but lacks some of the more modern design touches you might find in other lounges. Concourse F/G Where to find it: Concourse F/G, at the beginning of Concourse F. Like its counterpart in Concourse C, this Sky Club has all of the amenities you’ll need but isn’t necessarily as flashy as some of the more updated lounges in the network. Fear not, though — you’ll get the standard Sky Club food offering and plenty of power outlets spread across the lounge. Nashville (BNA) Where to find it: Adjacent to Gate B3. Nashville’s Sky Club is on the small side with relatively limited seating options, but reviewers say it gets a good amount of natural light. There are a range of food selections as well as a bar. New Orleans (MSY) Where to find it: Concourse C, near Gate 1. Delta opened its New Orleans Sky Club in late 2019 with design touches inspired by the culture of New Orleans. With regionally inspired cuisine, a full-service bar and a range of seating options available, reviewers say the lounge feels spacious. New York–Kennedy (JFK) Terminal 2 Where to find it: Terminal 2, mezzanine level. This Sky Club location is the smaller — and more modest — of the two lounges on offer at New York’s Kennedy Airport. Inside, you can expect to find the basic Sky Club offerings without the pizzaz offered in the Terminal 4 location. Terminal 4 Where to find it: Terminal 4, Concourse B, near Gate 31. Terminal 4 is home to Delta’s flagship Sky Club at New York’s Kennedy Airport. It’s a far walk from the security checkpoint (be sure to reserve about 10 minutes to reach its doors), but it’s got plenty of seating, terrific views, its own outdoor Sky Deck terrace and showers. Plus, travelers can take advantage of a full-service bar and hot and cold food options. New York–LaGuardia (LGA) Terminal C Where to find it: Terminal C, across from the food court. There are two Sky Clubs at LaGuardia — and they’re pretty similar. At both, you can expect to find a relatively average-sized space, some standard hot and cold food options, a full-service bar and a small range of seating options. Ultimately, if you find one is crowded, check out the other. Terminal D Where to find it: Terminal D, concourse level, before Gate 2. As the second Sky Club at LaGuardia, you’ll be able to access similar amenities to the lounge in Terminal C. Think of the standard Sky Club offering like seating options, hot and cold food options and a relatively average-sized space that can get overcrowded if you’re traveling at peak times. Newark (EWR) Where to find it: Terminal B, Satellite B1 after security checkpoint, near gates 40 to 47. There are plenty of seating options at the Newark Sky Club, including a dedicated dining space, individual cubbies and more. There are both hot and cold food options as well as a full bar and a plethora of charging outlets. Orlando (MCO) Where to find it: Airside 4, center atrium, near Gate 71. This lounge at Orlando doesn’t feel like a typical Sky Club. Rather, its decor feels like something you might find outside the airport rather than at a Delta lounge. While it’s on the smaller side, there’s a lot of seating available. You’ll also find a full bar and food options. Philadelphia (PHL) Where to find it: Near Terminal D/E connector. Reviewers say that this Sky Club location is on the extremely small and bare-bones side of things. There’s little natural light, which makes the space feel dark. Expect to find cold food options and a self-serve bar. Phoenix (PHX) Where to find it: Terminal 3, near Gate F8. The Phoenix Sky Club opened in 2019 and features 7,500 square feet of space with a design inspired by the Southwest desert landscape. Inside, you’ll find modern decor with fresh, locally inspired food offerings and a full-service bar. Portland (PDX) Where to find it: Concourse D, between Gate D5 and D7. The Portland Sky Club features all of the standard offerings without much of the flash that the newer, updated Sky Clubs feature. You’ll find a selection of warm and cold snacks, as well as a self-serve bar area with wine and beer on offer. Raleigh-Durham (RDU) Where to find it: Terminal 2, second level, across from Gate C3. Delta updated the Raleigh-Durham Sky Club in 2016. The space now accommodates up to 140 travelers across its 5,600 square feet of space. Inside, you’ll find the standard Sky Club decor with a range of seating options and food offerings, including a full bar. Salt Lake City (SLC) Where to find it: Concourse A, level 2, east of the new airport plaza. The Salt Lake City Sky Club is one of the newest in the network, having opened in September 2020. Spanning more than 28,000 square feet, there’s plenty of room to spread out and enjoy the food and drink options that are available, as well as showers. Other highlights include a 360-degree fireplace and a covered Sky Deck overlooking the Wasatch Range mountains. San Diego (SAN) Where to find it: Mezzanine level, across security checkpoint, above Sunset Cove. While small in size, the San Diego lounge offers an updated take on Sky Club decor. It’s got a modern feel with polished amenities — especially in the dining area. However, there isn’t a terrific range of seating options, plus it’s small and can get overcrowded quickly. San Francisco (SFO) Where to find it: Terminal 1, near gate C3. This Sky Club in San Francisco is one of the better lounges in the network. That’s because it’s a massive space, offering plenty of natural light and top-notch design choices. You’ll be able to take advantage of hot and cold meal choices, as well as showers on the premises. Seattle (SEA) Where to find it: Concourse A, near Gate 1. The Seattle Sky Club is largely considered to be one of the best in Delta’s Sky Club network. That’s largely because of its sheer size — it spans two levels and rarely gets crowded. There are plenty of food and drink options to choose from as well as showers and a full bar. It’s a great space to spread out before your flight. Tampa (TPA) Where to find it: Concourse E, near Gate 68. The Tampa Sky Club features a slightly updated decor with both hot and cold food options. It’s on the smaller side, with some reviewers noting that there’s sometimes a seating shortage. Its biggest feature, however, is its outdoor patio, which is perfect for catching some Florida sun before jumping on your flight. Washington–Reagan National (DCA) Where to find it: Concourse B, above Gate 15. According to Thrifty Traveler, the DCA Sky Club is on the quiet side, which could make for the perfect relaxing pitstop before your flight. There’s plenty of natural light and a variety of seating options. Expect the standard Sky Club food options as well as a full bar. West Palm Beach (PBI) Where to find it: Concourse C, opposite Gate 4. One reviewer called this Sky Club "much smaller than most," but the service makes up for the lack of space. You can find a variety of seating options as well as a self-serve buffet with hot and cold food options — with a view.