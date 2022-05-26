If you’re planning a wedding for 2022, you may already be reeling from the rising costs of just about everything involved. From covering the venue to paying for catering and your wedding cake, weddings can be incredibly expensive — especially amid record inflation.

Your honeymoon is another wedding aspect you’ll have to add to your budget. A recent study from The Knot revealed the average couple paid $4,600 for their honeymoon in 2021, but that’s expected to rise this year as the price of travel has skyrocketed in recent months.

In fact, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the cost of flights rose 18.6% in April 2022 compared to the previous year, the largest one-month increase since the BLS report started tracking these figures in 1963. Hotel prices are also up in destinations around the world, according to data from global hospitality analytics company STR.

Fortunately, you can plan an exciting honeymoon trip that won’t break the bank. You just need to be as flexible as possible on where you travel and when. It can also help to consider unique lodging options you may not have thought of before, and of course, it pays to shop around and compare multiple options before you book.

To help in your search, we compared prices on various vacation packages that include both lodging and airfare throughout the remainder of 2022 to give you some honeymoon ideas.

Travel dates: Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2022

Total cost: $2,874 per couple at Expedia

Despite the rising cost of airfare, a honeymoon in Paris, France, is not out of reach. In fact, you could book this vacation package with airfare and hotel included for less than $3,000 — a pretty good deal for an international trip to one of the most visited destinations in the world.

This can leave plenty of room in your budget for everything you want to do in the “City of Light,” whether you want to cruise the Seine, take a guided tour of the Louvre Museum or nosh on croissants, macarons and other famous Parisian foods.

This honeymoon destination package includes round-trip economy flights from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport (ORD) to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) plus a six-night stay at the Hôtel Da Vinci & Spa, which is in the popular St-Germain-des-Prés neighborhood. A slight bump to the cost of the package puts you in a Superior Room with Spa Access for the entire week. Bookings also come with free Wi-Fi and an included breakfast buffet.

Travel dates: Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2022

Total cost: $2,087 per couple at Expedia

Booking an all-inclusive resort for your honeymoon can be convenient and affordable. You get to enjoy unlimited meals and drinks at your resort, and you won’t have to decide where to go for dinner every night.

This all-inclusive package from Expedia includes round-trip economy flights from New York City (JFK) to Los Cabos International Airport (SJD), plus seven nights of all-inclusive lodging at the Royal Solaris Los Cabos in a Double Deluxe Room. The resort itself has huge sparkling pools, a gorgeous beachfront along the Pacific Ocean and seven different restaurants to choose from.

Travel dates: Oct. 11 to Oct. 18, 2022

Total cost: $3,827 per couple at Expedia

A honeymoon in the Maldives may seem out of the realm of possibility, but it may be more affordable than you think. You can even book all-inclusive resorts in this remarkable region of the world, which can help you escape the otherwise sky-high prices for food and drink for which the Maldives is notorious.

This all-inclusive package comes complete with round-trip economy flights from New York City (JFK) to Male (MLE) in the Maldives. Guests will also get five nights of lodging (plus food and drinks) in an oceanfront Beach Villa at the Royal Island Premium All-Inclusive Resort at Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve. Honeymooners also get a bottle of sparkling wine and a fruit basket upon arrival, so make sure you contact the hotel concierge to notify them of your nuptials.

The Lodge at Jaguar Reef The Belize Collection

Travel dates: Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2022

Total cost: $2,312 per couple Expedia

The country of Belize is known for its amazing snorkeling and diving opportunities, as well as its hospitality culture and affordability as a travel destination. The city of Hopkins, Belize offers all of that, as well as some of the most beautiful white sand beaches in the area.

This honeymoon package includes round-trip airfare with American Airlines from Atlanta (ATL) to Belize City (BZE), as well as a seven-night stay at the Lodge at Jaguar Reef — a luxury resort that’s part of The Belize Collection. Included lodging takes place in a Two-Bedroom Beachfront Suite that’s just steps from the ocean. This suite has a small kitchenette and an expansive balcony that overlooks the sea and the pool, plus more than 1,100 square feet of space to spread out and relax.

Travel dates: July 10 to July 17, 2022

Total cost: $1,296 per couple at Expedia

If you have enough time off to drive to a cruise port, you can visit multiple destinations on your honeymoon without having to fly. Outside of the savings you can glean from skipping the cost of airfare, the fact that your meals and entertainment are included on a cruise also makes this option an affordable choice. Some cruise lines also offer drink packages, free Wi-Fi and cabin upgrades to entice families and couples to book.

This particular option with MSC Cruises departs from Port Canaveral, Florida in July 2022 with stops in Cozumel and Costa Maya, as well as MSC Cruises’ private island, Ocean Cay Marine Reserve. The total cost for the cruise works out to $1,296 per couple in a balcony cabin, and you’ll even get a drink and Wi-Fi package.

Sugar Bay Barbados Sugar Bay Barbados

Travel dates: Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2022

Total cost: $3,553 per couple at Expedia

The island nation of Barbados is known for its crystal clear waters, its welcoming people and its stunning beaches with bright white sand. The famous beaches along the Platinum Coast of the island feature unbelievable overwater sunsets, as well as nearly motionless surf that’s perfect for snorkeling or swimming.

This vacation package includes nonstop round-trip flights from Miami (MIA) to Bridgetown, Barbados (BGI) with American Airlines. Guests will stay in a Signature Room with a garden view at the all-inclusive Sugar Bay Barbados, where all meals and drinks are included in the nightly rate. The resort itself has four different restaurants and free Wi-Fi access for guests.

Travel dates: Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, 2022

Total cost: $1,941 per couple at Expedia

An Italian honeymoon is the stuff dreams are made of, but this trip doesn’t have to break the bank. A stay in the ancient city of Rome can be especially romantic and convenient. After all, the Eternal City is home to many of the world’s most famous landmarks, from the Colosseum to the Pantheon and the Spanish Steps. However, you’re still close enough to enjoy day trips to the Amalfi Coast or Tuscany if you want to branch out.

This Italian getaway includes round-trip flights from Boston (BOS) to Rome (FCO) with Swiss International Airlines, as well as six nights at the Residenza Belli. This hotel is located in the trendy Trastevere neighborhood of Rome, which puts you within walking distance of Vatican City and many of Rome’s other famous attractions. Free Wi-Fi is included in the cost of the stay, but you’ll be on your own for breakfast.

Travel dates: Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2022

Total cost: $3,087 per couple at Expedia

Whether you want to marvel at Table Mountain or visit the penguins at Boulders Beach, you’ll find an endless number of activities to keep you busy in Cape Town, South Africa. You can also use the destination as your starting point for an unbelievable African safari. In fact, the Aquila Private Game Reserve and the Inverdoorn Game Reserve are both just a few hour’s drive from Cape Town.

Either way, this vacation package starts with two round-trip economy flights from Boston (BOS) to Cape Town (CPT) with Lufthansa. A five-night stay at the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront is also included. Aside from offering a perfect location that’s close to everything this city has to offer, the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront also boasts a stunning infinity pool, free internet access and an on-site restaurant.

Travel dates: Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, 2022

Total cost: $1,740 per couple at Expedia

Fiji may be far-flung and remote, but a honeymoon here may not be as out of reach as you think. In fact, affordable lodging options are in abundance provided you’re comfortable with a more humble beach vacation over a luxury trip.

Couples who choose this honeymoon package in Fiji will get two nonstop round-trip economy flights from Los Angeles (LAX) to Nadi Airport (NAN) with Fiji Airways. A five-night stay at the Mantaray Island Resort takes place in a quaint jungle treehouse. This resort is also located along the stunning shores of Long Beach on Nanuya Balavu Island, which is known for its strikingly clear turquoise waters and its towering palms.

Note that getting to this island requires a ferry ride from Nadi Airport (NAN) to Mantaray Island Resort, which costs approximately $85 per person and adds another four hours of travel time.

Hilton Imperial Dubrovnik Hilton

Travel dates: Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2022

Total cost: $3,670 per couple at Expedia

Dubrovnik, Croatia is well known as the setting for King’s Landing in the popular series “Game of Thrones,” yet it’s still strikingly beautiful and interesting in its own right. The ancient town center is surrounded by defensive walls and towers that were built to protect it from seafaring enemies during the 1400s, which only adds to the city’s beauty and intrigue. Dubrovnik also features bustling nightlife, exquisite fine dining and hidden bars that let you watch the sunset while perched on rocks outside the city walls.

Honeymooners who are craving adventure can book this vacation package, which includes round-trip economy flights from Dallas (DFW) to Dubrovnik (DBV) with Turkish Airlines. Couples will stay at the Hilton Imperial Dubrovnik, which features a supreme location right outside the famous Pile Gate, which serves as the official entryway into Old Town Dubrovnik. Guests will stay in a Double Guest Room, and this vacation package includes free breakfast to boot.

Travel dates: Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, 2022

Total cost: $1,395 per couple at Expedia

A honeymoon in Las Vegas, Nevada can be a ton of fun, and that’s especially true for couples who love casinos, clubs and parties. Couples who visit Vegas will be close to all the action, as well as to some of the county’s best fine dining restaurants and an unbelievable roster of shows and events.

We found this vacation package for $1,395 for dates in October 2022. The package includes round-trip airfare from Chicago’s O’Hare (ORD) to Las Vegas (LAS), as well as seven nights at Bally’s Las Vegas. The hotel itself is conveniently located directly on the Las Vegas Strip, and the booking includes a spacious Resort Room with a king bed.

TRS Cap Cana Palladium Hotel Group

Travel dates: Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2022

Total cost: $2,027 per couple at Expedia

Booking an adults-only resort for your honeymoon makes a lot of sense. After all, you get the chance to relax, unwind and spend some time together without kids splashing around, being loud and ruining the vibe.

We found this vacation package that leaves from Chicago’s O’Hare (ORD) and gets you to Punta Cana (PUJ) for just more than $2,000 per couple. The package includes round-trip flights with American Airlines, as well as seven nights at the all-inclusive TRS Cap Cana Hotel, which is only for adults. This all-inclusive resort stay takes place in a Junior Suite Marina View with a king bed with a balcony, and guests get free Wi-Fi.

Azura Beach Resort Azura Beach Resort

Travel dates: Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2022

Total cost: $3,112 per couple on Travelocity

Costa Rica is a popular travel destination for adventurers and people who love animals and the outdoors. With its lush green mountains, tropical beaches on both the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea and endless activities to take part in, Costa Rica is an excellent place to enjoy nature and get out to explore.

This vacation package includes round-trip economy airfare from Atlanta (ATL) to Liberia (LIR) with American Airlines, along with a stay at an adults-only, all-inclusive resort, Azura Beach Resort. All your meals and drinks are included, which makes this package a stellar deal. Plus, couples get to stay in a roomy Junior Suite with a king bed and more than 600 square feet of space.

Travel dates: Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2022

Total cost: $2,023 per couple at Travelocity

London, England is not inexpensive to visit — and that holds true just about throughout the year. However, there are an endless number of attractions to check out and explore in this dynamic city, from the famous Tower of London to Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey.

We found a vacation package that brings a honeymoon in London well within reach, and you won’t have to sacrifice comfort or location, either. This package comes with two round-trip economy flights from New York City (JFK) to London (LHR) with British Airways and Iberia, as well as a seven-night stay next to Hyde Park at the London Elizabeth Hotel. The hotel stay will take place in a basic Classic Room, but free breakfast is included in the package price.

Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa Outrigger Hotels & Resorts

Travel dates: Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, 2022

Total cost: $2,751 per couple at Expedia

Hawaii has become an expensive destination to visit, both due to the rising costs of airfare and the growing demand for hotel rooms. With that in mind, a honeymoon to Hawaii is a real treat, but one that can be difficult to pull off with limited funds.

We found a vacation package to Kailua Kona on the Big Island over dates this August that includes round-trip airfare from Los Angeles (LAX) to Kona International Airport (KOA) with United Airlines, plus seven nights in a stunning oceanfront hotel.

Couples will stay in a traditional guest room with a king bed at the Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa. This hotel features a huge oceanfront pool, on-site dining and a western-facing orientation that allows for stunning sunsets over the Pacific Ocean.

Sunscape Akumal Beach Resort & Spa Hyatt

Travel dates: Oct. 11 to Oct. 18, 2022

Total cost: $1,534 per couple at Expedia

If you’re stressed out from wedding planning and looking for some fun in the sun, a cheap honeymoon in Mexico may be the way to go. The Riviera Maya region of the country is economical to get to and within a few hours of flying time from most of the United States. Not only that, but you’ll find plenty to do, from relaxing on the beach to ziplining through the jungle, swimming in cenotes or exploring Mayan ruins nearby.

This package includes nonstop round-trip flights from Miami (MIA) to Cancun (CUN) with American Airlines, plus a seven-night stay in Akumal near Tulum. Couples will enjoy their much-anticipated trip at the Sunscape Akumal Beach Resorts & Spa – All Inclusive, which includes all your meals, drinks and entertainment within the nightly rate. The included room type is the Deluxe Jungle View King, which features a king bed, a walk-in shower and a balcony or porch. The resort itself sits along the white sand beaches of Akumal, and there are six restaurants, a coffee shop and eight bars and lounges to choose from.

