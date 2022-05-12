When it comes to travel rewards currencies, many consider Chase Ultimate Rewards to be the best. Of course, American Express Membership Rewards and Citi ThankYou Rewards are strong rivals, but I find that Chase offers a well-rounded suite of hotel and airline travel partners. Especially for beginners to the travel rewards space, Chase is one of the better places to start off, as you have plenty of redemption options and can easily get great value from your points.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is currently offering a very generous 80,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on the card within the first three months. Of course, you could redeem the points through Chase’s travel portal, which would see those 80,000 points worth a fixed $1,000 toward your next vacation. But, transferring them to partner programs will typically get you significantly more value.

Chase partners with 14 different travel providers — 11 airlines and three hotels — where points transfer at a one-to-one ratio. Chase Ultimate Rewards points are worth about 2 cents apiece, based on the frequent traveler website The Points Guy’s valuations. In other words, when those same 80,000 points are used more strategically, they can be worth about $1,600.

But how can you use your points and where can you go? I’ll show you how I recently redeemed about 80,000 points for a free trip to the Caribbean. Of course, this is just one example of travel options when it comes to using your Chase Ultimate Rewards points.

How I redeemed 80,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points for a free Caribbean vacation

My family loves visiting the Caribbean. Living in Boston, the winters can be cold, so escaping the harsh winter for some sun is a common occurrence in our world. And since my husband and I had to put our 10-year anniversary getaway on hold two years ago, we were looking for a long weekend trip — without the kids.

Hyatt is our typical go-to chain thanks to my husband’s Globalist elite status. And, we’ve found that Hyatt has some phenomenal properties throughout the Caribbean and Mexico. Perhaps best of all, Hyatt is a transfer partner of Chase Ultimate Rewards, and it’s one of the more favorable options since its award chart requires significantly fewer points to redeem for a free night’s stay. For example, a Hyatt property might charge 25,000 points per night whereas a comparable Marriott, Hilton or IHG property will charge 50,000 points in the same resort destination. And since points transfer at a one-to-one ratio from Chase to Hyatt, your points can go further.

One of our favorite Hyatt properties is the family-friendly Hyatt Ziva Cancun, but since we’re planning to have no kids in tow, we settled on the adults-only Hyatt Zilara Cancun — the adults-only version of the property we love so dearly.

The Hyatt Zilara Cancun typically costs 25,000 World of Hyatt points per night for two guests (or 21,000 points on off-peak dates or 29,000 points on peak dates). For our upcoming vacation, we were able to book three nights during off-peak dates, which would have otherwise cost $568 per night. At just 63,000 points for the whole stay — as opposed to paying more than $1,700 — this is a great usage of our points and makes our points worth a terrific 2.7 cents apiece.

And since it’s an all-inclusive property, all of our food and drinks are covered — even when using points. There’s also no resort fee at this particular property, so our final bill will truly be $0 at checkout.

With hotel rooms secure, it was time to look into flights. I ended up booking with Southwest Airlines — another Chase Ultimate Rewards transfer partner — since I currently hold a Southwest Companion Pass thanks to my Southwest credit card. With this pass, another passenger can fly with me an unlimited number of times for free — they just have to pay the taxes and fees on the ticket.

I was able to book a round-trip flight for 19,885 Southwest Rapid Rewards points to Cancun, which would have otherwise cost $384. And best of all, even when you use points for a Southwest flight, you can still use the Companion Pass to cover the cost of the second passenger. This means both my husband and I are flying for a total of 19,885 Southwest points — plus taxes and fees. Since this is an international flight, taxes and fees were more expensive than if we were flying domestically, totaling about $98 per passenger.

At the end of the day, I was able to redeem a total of 82,885 points and $196 for an all-inclusive getaway for the two of us. Without points at my disposal and the Southwest Companion Pass in my pocket, this trip would have cost us $2,472 for the three-night getaway.

Although our 82,885-point grand total is slightly more than the 80,000 points earned from the Chase Sapphire Preferred offer, keep in mind that in order to earn the bonus, you must spend $4,000 on the card within the first three months. This means you’ll end up with at least 84,000 points credited to your account, giving you more than enough to repeat my redemption.

But if you’d prefer a completely different vacation, with 14 different transfer partners, it’s extremely easy to use those 80,000 points from the Chase Sapphire Preferred toward any getaway of your choice. Whether it’s a different beach destination, exploring a quaint European city, a jungle trek or even staying domestically, 80,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points can take you quite far.

As we all know, vacations can get quite expensive. A nearly $2,500 price tag is not something that my husband and I would have most likely jumped on — especially for such a quick jaunt to the beach. But, thanks to travel rewards and the travel credit cards we hold like the Chase Sapphire Preferred, my family is able to travel quite a bit.

