The winters in New England can be brutal, and even though I love hitting the slopes, a relaxing vacation in the sunshine is a must over my kid’s winter break. Unfortunately though, that time of year is incredibly popular, requiring families to open their wallets quite wide to afford a vacation. But, with points and miles, my family will be heading to the Caribbean this winter at a minimal cost.

We’ve explored Aruba and Cancun in years past. And while I absolutely love both beach communities, we were looking for something new. When planning this upcoming trip, I was pretty location agnostic with the main criteria being that I wanted to use hotel points at a beautiful resort right on the ocean.

Ultimately we landed on the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa in Grand Cayman. During the expensive holiday break, this property is going for more than $2,000 per night — an absolutely ridiculous amount for a standard hotel room!

If we were to pay the lowest cash rate for this trip, the total cost of our 6-night hotel with taxes and fees would be a jaw dropping $17,914. But of course we aren’t paying anything close to that price. With IHG points readily available, I was able to book six nights in this amazing hotel for just $480 in resort fees.

How did we do it? And how can you accrue the necessary travel rewards to re-create a similar vacation? Here’s everything you need to know.

Booking a resort in Grand Cayman with IHG points