With summer bearing down on the nation, our three-month annual national nightmare is upon us. The various airlines have worked overtime to shove as many of us into a flying tube as possible, along with personal belongings and of course, luggage. This makes packing one of the most stressful parts of any trip. And with airlines trying anything to make an extra buck, checking bags will inevitably cost you more — that is, unless you’re flying under the radar by having the right credit card, using elite airline status or purchasing a ticket in a premium cabin. It especially stinks if you’re trying to fit all your essentials into a carry-on bag.

But fear not. We’re here to make things a little easier by breaking down the carry-on policies of the major and budget U.S. domestic airlines. So, buckle up, return your seat to the upright position and enjoy the flight.

Size matters

When it comes to measuring luggage size, airlines have their own methods to ensure everything fits. (Sadly, the same can’t be said for economy class legroom.) There are two ways that airlines measure your carry-on.

1. H x W x D: Most airlines use this formula to calculate bag size. For example, they might require dimensions like 22 x 14 x 9 inches, which is the most common set of dimensions for carry-ons.

2. Linear Inches: Some airlines prefer a single number that represents the total of all three dimensions (height, width, and depth). As long as your bag’s combined dimensions don’t exceed that magic number, you’re good to go!

So now that you know, pack smart and enjoy a stress-free (hah), fun-filled journey! (Hah hah).

FAQ

What is the difference between a personal item and a carry-on item, and how do airlines define each?

A personal item is a smaller bag that typically fits under the seat in front of you, such as a purse, briefcase, or small backpack. A carry-on item is a larger bag that can be stowed in the overhead bin, like a suitcase or duffel bag. Airlines define each based on specific size requirements, which vary by carrier.

Can I bring a backpack as a personal item, or does it count as a carry-on?

You can bring a backpack as a personal item, as long as it meets the size requirements specified by your airline. If it’s too large, it will be considered a carry-on item.

Are musical instruments, sports equipment, or medical devices considered carry-on items, or do they have separate policies and restrictions?

These items may be considered carry-on items if they meet the airline’s size requirements. However, airlines often have separate policies and restrictions for such items. It’s best to check with your specific carrier for guidelines on traveling with these items. Medical devices aren’t generally considered carry-ons or personal items and are often exempt from restrictive bag policies.

What types of items are prohibited in carry-on luggage, and what can be packed in checked baggage instead?

Items such as firearms, sharp objects, certain lithium batteries, and other hazardous materials are typically prohibited in carry-on luggage. While some items can be packed in checked baggage instead, always consult the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the airline for a complete list of prohibited items and packing guidelines.

Can I bring a stroller, car seat, or other child-related equipment as a carry-on, or do airlines have specific policies for these items?

Airlines often have specific policies for child-related equipment, such as allowing a stroller or car seat to be checked at the gate for free. However, these items may not always qualify as carry-on luggage due to their size.

How do airlines handle oversized or overweight carry-on luggage, and what are the potential fees?

If your carry-on luggage exceeds the airline’s size or weight requirements, it may be subject to additional fees or required to be checked as regular luggage. Fees vary by airline and can depend on factors such as the size or weight of the item and your fare class.

Major U.S. domestic airlines carry-on policies

American Airlines allows passengers one personal item (18 x 14 x 8 inches) and one larger carry-on (22 x 14 x 9 inches) free of charge. The personal item must fit under the seat, while the larger carry-on goes in the overhead bin.

As for checked bags, unless you qualify for one of their milage or credit card perks, the first checked bag is $30, the second $40, $150 for the third and $200 for the fourth.

Personal item: 18 x 14 x 8 inches, free, no weight limit

Carry-on: 22 x 14 x 9 inches, free, must fit in the sizer at the airport (including handles and wheels), no weight limit

Items that don’t count toward carry-on: Diaper bags (1 per child), breast pump, soft-sided cooler of breast milk, child safety seats, strollers and medical or mobility devices

Delta permits one personal item and one larger carry-on item free of charge. The combined dimensions of carry-on baggage should be less than 45 inches, with individual items measuring no more than 22 x 14 x 9 inches.

Delta Connection passengers, including on flights with 50 seats or fewer, are only permitted personal items due to limited overhead space. Personal items must fit securely under the seat or in overhead bins.

Your first checked bag is free for Delta SkyMiles Medallion Members, Delta SkyMiles American Express Card Members and active duty military members. Otherwise, you first checked bag is $30 and the second is $40.

Personal item: A purse, briefcase, small backpack, camera bag or diaper bag, laptop bag or one item of similar or smaller size, with no weight limit

Carry-on: Combined length + width + height of baggage must not exceed 45 linear inches. Individual length, width and height measurements may not exceed 22 x 14 x 9 inches, with no weight limit

Items that don’t count toward carry-on: Jackets and/or umbrellas, food or drink purchased after the security checkpoint, duty-free merchandise, special items like strollers, wheelchairs, child safety seats or assistive devices like crutches

Southwest permits passengers one personal item (16 1/4 x 13 1/2 x 8 inches) and one larger carry-on (24 x 16 x 10 inches). The personal item must fit under the seat, and the larger carry-on goes in the overhead bin. Southwest does not charge additional fees for carry-on bags, but anything larger than these must be checked. The first two checked bags are free on Southwest and $75 per item, one-way beyond that.

Personal item: 16 1/4 x 13 1/2 x 8 inches, free

Carry-on: 24 x 16 x 10 inches, free

Items that don’t count toward carry-on: Child restraint systems, assistive/mobility devices for individuals with a disability (there is no limit to the number of assistive/mobility devices you can bring), outer garments or other clothing, food in disposable packaging and walking canes or umbrellas

United Airlines allows passengers one personal item (17 x 10 x 9 inches) and one larger carry-on (22 x 14 x 9 inches) free of charge. The personal item must fit under the seat, while the larger carry-on goes in the overhead bin. Basic Economy passengers, however, are limited to one personal item. If you have a carry-on and you’re flying domestically, you’ll pay extra, depending on when and where you’re flying. For instance, a May 1 flight from Washington, DC to Los Angeles in Basic Economy will cost you $55 for your first carry-on bag. You get a $5 discount if you pre-pay.

Personal item: 17 x 10 x 9 inches, free

Carry-on: 22 x 14 x 9 inches, free if you’re not flying Basic Economy

Items that don’t count toward carry-on: purses, backpacks and laptop bags

Budget U.S. domestic airlines carry-on policies

Allegiant Air allows one personal item (18 x 14 x 8 inches) free of charge, which must fit under the seat. A larger carry-on (22 x 16 x 10 inches) is permitted, but fees apply, starting at $28 when you book. The carry-on bag should not weigh more than 25 pounds.

Allegiant is not great for bag fees. In a hypothetical flight from Dulles outside Washington, DC, to Austin, Texas, each carry-on cost $28 at booking, $45 if you decided to book it after buying your ticket but before departure, and $50 if you check it at the airport. The fees can go as high as $70 per bag, though, depending on where and when you’re traveling.

Personal item: 18 x 14 x 8 inches, free

Carry-on: 22 x 16 x 10 inches, starting at $28 and weighing no more than 25 pounds

Items that don’t count toward carry-on: purses, backpacks and laptop bags.

JetBlue allows passengers one personal item (17 x 13 x 8 inches) and one larger carry-on (22 x 14 x 9 inches). The personal item must fit under the seat, while the larger carry-on should be placed in the overhead bin. Blue Basic fare passengers are only permitted to have one personal item on board, and you’ll get charged $65 to gate-check any carry-on you show up with. Blue, Blue Plus, Blue Extra and Mint are allowed one carry-on, however.

Checked bags are extra, of course, starting at $35 for Blue Basic, Blue and Blue Extra travelers. Blue Plus and others get the first checked bag free. After that everyone except Mint and Mosaic travelers pays $45 for a second bag.

Personal item: 18 x 14 x 8 inches, free

Carry-on: 22 x 14 x 9 inches, but it will cost you $65 if you’re a Blue Basic customer (other travelers get one freebie)

Items that don’t count toward carry-on: purses, backpacks and laptop bags

Frontier Airlines permits one personal item (18 x 14 x 8 inches) free of charge, which must fit under the seat. A larger carry-on item (24 x 16 x 10 inches) is allowed, but fees apply, starting at $15/bag at the time of booking and reaching $75/bag the nearer you are to your travel date.

Personal item: 18 x 14 x 8 inches, free

Carry-on: 22 x 14 x 10 inches, starting at $15 and weighing no more than 35 pounds

Items that don’t count toward carry-on: purses, backpacks and laptop bags

Spirit Airlines allows passengers one personal item (18 x 14 x 8 inches) for free but charges for larger carry-ons (22 x 18 x 10 inches), with fees starting at $59. The personal item must fit under the seat, while the larger carry-on is stored in the overhead bin.

Spirit’s fees, like most of the other budget airlines, increase as you get closer to the day of travel, topping out at $99(!) if you pay for your carry-on at the gate.

Personal item: 18 x 14 x 8 inches, free

Carry-on: 22 x 18 x 10 inches, starting at $59 and weighing no more than 35 pounds

Items that don’t count toward carry-on: purses, backpacks and laptop bags

Sun Country permits passengers one personal item (17 x 13 x 9 inches) and one larger carry-on (24 x 16 x 11 inches). The personal item must fit under the seat, while the larger carry-on is stored in the overhead bin. The carry-on bag should not weigh more than 35 pounds. Additional fees for the larger carry-on start at $30 at the time of booking and go up to $50/bag if you have to pay at the gate.

Personal item: 17 x 13 x 9 inches, free

Carry-on: 24 x 16 x 11 inches, starting at $30 and weighing no more than 35 pounds

Items that don’t count toward carry-on: Purses, backpacks and laptop bags