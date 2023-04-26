Since launching in 2020, Cadence has sold 1.5 million capsules while also steadily raking in glowing reviews, not to mention celebrity devotees like Mandy Moore and Mindy Kaling. Equal parts tidy and beautiful, the Cadence capsules are a magnetic system of buildable, refillable containers meant to harness your essentials, everything from vitamins to shampoo, earrings to eye cream.

Having tested the “Build Your 6” capsules back when they debuted, I can attest those little suckers have landed on my hero product list. Not only do I use them for travel, but they’re also in my daily arsenal — I keep three capsules in my tote, one for vitamins, one for hair ties and one for Aquaphor (chapped lips!). I love that in addition to keeping my essentials close, the capsules are magnetic and cling to one another, making them easy to find in even the biggest, messiest of purses. And they’re leakproof, waterproof and airtight to boot.

The only Cadence flaw I could find both then and now was that I wanted more versatility from the brand when it came to sizing. And I wasn’t alone. Luckily, Cadence heard its customers’ pleas and today rolled out its Capsule Flex System. Previously only available in a .56-ounce size, this new system has a wider mouth and comes in multiples sizes that can be elongated thanks to the new 1.43-fluid ounce Extender ($14), which can be screwed onto the new small ($14), medium ($22) and large ($36) capsules to create a custom size of your very own.

Cadence

I got my hands on the new modular system about a week ago and have to say it’s exactly what I was looking for, mainly in that it’s bigger and can accommodate more stuff. While the small 56 has the same capacity as the original Capsule (.56 fluid ounces), it has a lower profile that is shallower and wider, making it perfect for earring backs and other tidbits you want to be able to see easily. The new medium format — The 132 — is much bigger than the original size, coming in at 1.32 ounces, and is ideal for storing the products you use larger quantities of, like body lotion or face cleanser. And largest of all, The 275 is 2.75 ounces and ideal for products you need the most space for, like body wash, sunscreen or larger vitamins.

Still maintaining the brand’s intrinsic honeycomb shape albeit with a new matte texture, the Capsule Flex System is just that – super flexible. I love the infinite possibilities now that we can now mix and match the Extender to any of the capsules (note: multiple Extenders can be attached to a capsule). Whereas before a Cadence Capsule could store a weekend’s worth of product, this new system allows for much longer travel.

Cadence is currently offering $20 off when you spend $150+ and $30 off when you spend $200+ on the Flex System. For the OGs who preference the original Capsule, fear not, that is also still available here.