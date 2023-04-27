Whether traveling by plane, train, bus or car, travel pillows can make or break a comfortable journey by a) allowing you to get some sleep and b) allowing you to do so without waking up sore, stiff or having gotten a little too cozy with the stranger’s shoulder next to you.

Cabeau’s travel pillows are widely known as some of the best designed in the game (in fact, the company makes our favorite travel pillow), and they just got even better with the launch of a new Evolution Earth pillow that’s more eco-minded than the brand’s previous models.

The new pillow features a chin strap around the headrest to keep your chin from falling as you drop off, plus raised sides so you don’t roll off the edge mid-slumber — two design features that are pretty much worth the purchase in and of itself. But since this is Earth Month we’re in, the pillow itself has also gotten an eco-upgrade. Namely, it’s made from recycled materials — including a premium, recyclable memory foam core and a removable, machine-washable cover that is made from eco-friendly RPET fabric (recycled polyethylene terephthalate) — and is completely recyclable once you wear it out (which won’t be for quite a while). On the side of the pillow? A handy pocket to stash earbuds and earplugs.

Plus, every purchase of the Evolution Earth pillow directly supports Cabeau’s efforts to recover ocean-bound plastic through CleanHub, so you can feel extra good about your purchase.

You can shop it now in colorways calling to mind the four elements over at Amazon or direct from Cabeau now.