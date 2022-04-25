CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value, but does not review all financial companies or all available financial offers. We may receive compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com, and this compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site.

There are countless ways to earn travel rewards — from credit card sign-up bonuses to accumulating points from flights and hotel stays. So, it often doesn’t make sense to purchase points outright. But, there are some situations when it actually can save you a boatload of money to purchase points — especially if there’s a special promotion available.

Through May 30, 2022, Hyatt is running a bonus on purchased points where you’ll receive a 30% discount when you buy 5,000 or more points. World of Hyatt points typically cost 2.4 cents apiece, but with this promotion, the purchase price goes down to 1.68 cents each. Since frequent flyer website The Points Guy places the Hyatt points value at 1.7 cents apiece, you may find that purchasing Hyatt points at this discounted rate is a good deal.

You can purchase World of Hyatt points here.

We found eight Hyatt properties — one for each World of Hyatt hotel category — where purchasing points to redeem for a free stay is incredibly valuable.

Hyatt Place Lexington — Lexington, Kentucky

Hyatt Place Lexington Hyatt

Visiting the University of Kentucky? Or on a cross-country road trip? If so, the Hyatt Place Lexington is a Category 1 property where you’ll pay 5,000 points per night on standard dates (3,500 points on off-peak dates or 6,500 on peak dates). Although a low-level category property, this hotel averages around $150 each night throughout the year.

If you were to purchase points with the current 30% discount, it would cost you a fixed $84 per night for a standard redemption. Even without the current promotion, you’re looking at just $120 per night, which is still significantly less than the going rate for most dates throughout the year. And since you can purchase up to 55,000 points per year in the World of Hyatt program, this can ultimately allow you to purchase enough points for 10 nights at this property.

Hyatt Regency Long Island — Hauppauge, New York

Hyatt Regency Long Island. Hyatt

Situated in Hauppauge, Long Island is the Hyatt Regency Long Island. Within just 25 minutes, you can visit the bay, the ocean or even some wineries. Or, if you want to get your fix of the Hamptons — without the high price tag — you’re less than 40 minutes to Westhampton Beach. Whether you’re visiting family or looking for a staycation, the Hyatt Regency Long Island is a great property with an indoor pool, outdoor seasonal pool and golf course next door.

On peak summer weekend dates, this hotel can easily cost more than $400. But by redeeming points, you’ll find your stay to be significantly more reasonable. As a Category 2 property in the World of Hyatt program, the Hyatt Regency Long Island costs 8,000 points per night on standard dates (6,500 points on off-peak dates or 9,500 points on peak dates).

With the current 30% promotion, you can pay $134.40 to purchase 8,000 points, but if you’re staying on a peak date where the nightly cost is 9,500 points per night, you’ll have to pay $151.20. Either way, purchasing points will almost always save you money on an upcoming stay at this high-demand property.

Hyatt Regency New Orleans — New Orleans, Louisiana

Hyatt Regency New Orleans Hyatt

The Big Easy is a great vacation destination — but hotel prices can be quite expensive. Fortunately, the Hyatt Regency New Orleans is only a Category 3 property, which means a standard night will cost you 12,000 points per night (9,000 points on off-peak dates or 15,000 on peak dates). Instead of paying the lowest available rate, you can purchase points to lower the out-of-pocket cost.

With the current 30% discount, the cost to purchase 12,000 points comes to $201.60. We found that the nightly rate for many dates at this property was at least $300, meaning you could be paying up to $100 — or more — less per night if you’re redeeming points for a free stay.

And since you’re able to purchase up to 55,000 points in a calendar year, this allows you to purchase enough points for up to a four-night stay at this property — and save money along the way.

Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico — Río Grande, Puerto Rico

Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico Hyatt

A trip to the Caribbean for some relaxation might be exactly what you’re looking for. Although there are many options when it comes to using Hyatt points, the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico is only a Category 4 property. In other words, you can stay at this sprawling resort for 15,000 points per night on standard dates (12,000 points on off-peak dates or 18,000 points on peak dates).

On most dates in December and April, you can easily snag a standard night reservation for 15,000 points per night. On the same dates, nightly paid rates average more than $400. So, by purchasing the necessary points, you’ll end up paying just $252 per night — a steal for a resort property in the Caribbean. And remember, too, that because you’re redeeming points for a free stay, the resort fee (18% of the paid rate at this particular property) is waived.

Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo — Guanacaste, Costa Rica

Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo Hyatt

One of the best values for your points is a stay at the Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo. Located just 30 minutes from Liberia Airport (LIR), this luxury property costs just 20,000 points on standard dates (17,000 points on off-peak dates or 23,000 on peak dates).

On the other hand, paid rates at this property start at about $500 a night and can easily cost $800 or more per night. Since it costs just $336 with the current 30% discount to purchase the 20,000 points required per night, you could save cash by using points. While you’ll only be able to purchase enough points for a two-night stay because of the 55,000-point cap on purchased points per year, if you’re able to earn another 5,000 points from the World of Hyatt Credit Card, you’ll then have enough points for a three-night stay.

Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa Hyatt

Hawaii is an incredibly popular destination, and hotel prices are through the roof. But, don’t let the price tag deter you. Instead, you can pay a more affordable amount by purchasing points and staying at the highly-rated Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa, where nightly rates are easily over $800 per night before taxes and the $40 daily resort fee.

As a Category 6 property in the World of Hyatt program, this hotel requires 25,000 points for a free night’s stay on standard dates (21,000 on off-peak dates or 29,000 on peak dates). If you elect to purchase points during the current 30% discount, you’re looking at paying just $420 per night — an incredibly low price to pay for a night at this top-notch property.

Although you’ll only be able to purchase two nights’ worth of points, if you’re staying with a friend or family member, they can also purchase points in their account. This will then give you enough for a four-night stay on the beautiful island of Kauai — with all the luxury services and amenities that come with it — without damaging your wallet.

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa — Maldives

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa Hyatt

A visit to the Maldives is one of those once-in-a-lifetime trips. But similar to many other ultra-high-end luxury destinations, the cost is astronomically expensive and makes the vacation unobtainable for many. The Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is no different, with cash rates costing well over $1,000 per night.

But, by using your World of Hyatt points, you can easily bring your nightly cost down. The property is a Category 7 within the World of Hyatt program where a night on standard dates costs 30,000 points (25,000 on off-peak dates or 35,000 on peak dates). With the current 30% discount, it would cost just $504 to purchase the number of points needed for a single night, representing an incredible deal. Unfortunately, you’ll only be able to purchase enough points for one night per each member’s account.

However, World of Hyatt also offers Cash + Point redemptions, where you’ll pay half of the number of points required plus half of the standard paid rate. While this will still cost you slightly more per night, it’ll ultimately allow you to purchase points to cover more nights at a reduced rate.

Park Hyatt New York — New York, New York

Park Hyatt New York Park Hyatt New York

Want to feel fancy in the Big Apple? If so, the Park Hyatt New York is one of the best hotels to stay at. Located a stone’s throw away from Central Park and an easy walk to Times Square and Rockefeller Center, you can truly immerse yourself in New York. To top it off, the property offers an indoor pool for relaxing after a long day.

Although you can absolutely find less expensive hotels in Manhattan, if you’re looking for a trip to the city with luxury in mind, the Park Hyatt New York can fulfill your wishes and by purchasing points, it’ll come at a less expensive price tag.

As a Category 8 property in the World of Hyatt program, you’re looking at 40,000 points per night on standard dates (35,000 on off-peak dates or 45,000 on peak dates). With the current 30% discount, it’ll cost you $672 to purchase the 40,000 points required. While this is still a decent amount of money to shell out for a place to sleep, it’s significantly less expensive than the standard rate, which often tops $1,000 per night.

But, similar to many of the other expensive price point hotels, you’ll only be able to purchase enough points for a single night. To maximize your nights, you and your traveling companion can both purchase points or you can use a mix of Cash + Points.

Things to know about purchasing Hyatt points

Purchasing points can ultimately save you money on your next vacation, depending on where you’re looking to stay. Even though the current 30% discount is one of the better promotions for purchasing Hyatt points, you’ll want to make sure you are, in fact, saving money.

The above examples are just a handful of the thousands of properties and situations where purchasing points will save you money. But, that’s not always the case. The best way to check if you’re saving money by purchasing points is to look at the best possible rate and then compare that to how many points it would cost you to stay on the same dates. You can then use the chart on the buy points page to see the cost of purchasing points based on the hotel category.

But, before you go ahead and purchase those points, there are some things to keep in mind. First off, each member can only purchase up to 55,000 points per calendar year in increments of 1,000 points. This means it might be hard to fund a luxury weeklong vacation solely by purchasing points. However, if you and your partner each have your own Hyatt account, Hyatt allows you to transfer points to another member — for no fee — once every 30 days. If you and your significant other were to purchase points, you can ultimately purchase up to 110,000 points per calendar year.

Alternatively, you can couple your purchased points with the points earned from Hyatt’s credit cards. Hyatt offers two credit cards: the World of Hyatt Credit Card and the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card. With the personal Hyatt Card, you can currently earn up to 60,000 Hyatt points. You’ll earn 30,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first three months plus up to an additional 30,000 bonus points by earning 2 points per dollar spent in the first six months, on up to $15,000 spent.

Also, remember that in order to purchase Hyatt points, you must have been a World of Hyatt member for at least 60 days. If you’re not yet a member, make sure to enroll now so you can take advantage the next time a similar buy points promotion comes around.

And lastly, keep in mind that when redeeming World of Hyatt points, resort fees are waived — regardless of your Hyatt elite status. You’ll always want to take this into account when comparing costs of hotel stays, since resort fees can add up, especially at high-end resorts.

Take out your calculator before booking your next Hyatt stay. If the math works in your favor, then purchasing points is definitely a great way to save money.

You can purchase World of Hyatt points here.

Check out CNN Underscored’s guide to the best travel credit cards of 2022.