Whether you’re traveling abroad or sticking closer to home, your travel gear can make a big difference in how enjoyable any journey is. Some of the most important essentials you’ll need include luggage, a duffel bag or a travel backpack large enough to fit all your stuff. From there, you can invest in other items to get organized and make travel more comfortable. For example, many people swear by their favorite set of packing cubes, or they never leave home without a travel pillow or travel blanket. From there, you can branch out to smaller travel items that serve a specific purpose and can help to make your journey that last bit more comfortable or stress-free. And, you can even find some terrific items that cost $10 or less. Here are 26 traveler-approved essentials you can add to your travel wardrobe for $10 or less for your next trip. Looking for a new travel credit card? Check out CNN Underscored’s list of the best credit cards currently available.