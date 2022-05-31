CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through the LendingTree affiliate network if you apply and are approved for a card, but our reporting is always independent and objective. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Getting married is often far from cheap. Couples have to plan for expenses like securing a venue, finding the right dress and hiring a caterer. Then, there are other outlays involved in getting hitched, including the price of planning the honeymoon getaway of your dreams — including if that means a stay in a luxurious honeymoon suite.

According to a survey from the wedding experts at The Knot, the average cost of a honeymoon worked out to $4,600 for couples who got married in 2021. That’s on top of the average cost of the wedding itself, which turned out to be approximately $34,000 among the more than 15,000 couples surveyed.

Fortunately, there are ways to keep your honeymoon price tag in check, even if you decide to splurge on a romantic suite getaway. With travel rewards in hand, you may be able to book the honeymoon suite of your dreams for a fraction of the price.

With that in mind, we’re highlighting some of the most elegant, exclusive and expensive honeymoon suites you can book with travel rewards. Keep in mind that award stays at the hotels and resorts in this guide are based on availability, so you should be flexible with your dates and prepared to lock in your reservation as soon as you find a booking you want.

Marriott Bonvoy honeymoon suites you can book with points

As the largest hotel chain in the world, there are many terrific honeymoon suite options at Marriotts around the globe. The chain offers a number of Marriott Bonvoy credit cards that can help you rack up points in the program quickly.

For example, with the Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card, you can earn 30,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first three months. With the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card, meanwhile, you can earn three free nights (each night valued at up to 50,000 points) after spending $3,000 in the first three months.

Remember, too, that Marriott Bonvoy is a transfer partner of Chase Ultimate Rewards and American Express Membership Rewards, so you can earn points in these programs and then transfer them to your Marriott account later when you’re ready to redeem. Having transferable currencies like this earned from cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and The Platinum Card® from American Express give you more flexibility when it comes to getting the most value from your points.

Marriott Bonvoy award stays can be especially rewarding because the program offers the fifth night free when you book at least five consecutive nights with points. This feature can help you stretch your points further or add more free nights to your honeymoon suite stay.

W South Beach, Florida

W South Beach Mega Suite Marriott

A honeymoon in Miami’s South Beach neighborhood could be a ton of fun, and you can cover your suite stay at the W South Beach entirely with Marriott Bonvoy points. This resort recently went through a $30 million guest room renovation, and it features a stunning oceanfront setting, a sparkling beachfront pool and delectable dining options all within walking distance of everything South Beach has to offer.

During our search for honeymoon suites, we were able to find a one-night stay at the property’s huge Mega bi-level suite, which will set you back a whopping 280,000 points per night. This suite is spread across two levels with upgrades like its own private plunge pool, a kitchenette, a separate living room and a spacious balcony with plenty of space for lounging. A large outdoor terrace next to the private pool also gives honeymooners plenty of privacy as they enjoy their romantic trip.

Tropical Pool Villa at the Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui

If a honeymoon in Thailand is on your bucket list and you have enough Marriott Bonvoy points, The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui could be within reach. This waterfront hotel offers luxurious and romantic suites that are ideal for couples who want to celebrate their nuptials in a far-flung locale. In addition to large rooms and suites, visitors will also find an elegant spa and six different restaurants and bars to choose from.

We found availability for as few as 119,200 Bonvoy points per night for a stay in the resort’s Tropical Pool Villa, which comes with a private plunge pool and a separate bedroom. This outrageous suite has more than 1,000 square feet of interior space as well as its own private terrace. Couples who book this room will also find a generously sized living area and dining area, a marble bathroom with a separate shower and soaking tub and two flat-screen televisions. Nightly rates in the Tropical Pool Villa frequently cost upward of $500 per night, so booking with Bonvoy points can help you save big on your honeymoon getaway.

Royalton Bavaro, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino Royalton Bavaro

A number of properties in the Marriott Bonvoy program also allow you to book a range of all-inclusive stays with points, including the Royalton Bavaro in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. This all-inclusive property boasts its own lazy river, multiple pools and eight different restaurants in a stunning beachfront location. All of the suites at this resort even come with upgrades like a DreamBed with high-thread-count sheets and 24/7 room service.

The best part? Free nights in a Luxury Junior Suite with more than 600 square feet of space start at just 50,000 points per night with double occupancy this fall. This room type offers an array of upgraded features that make it perfect for a romantic suite honeymoon, from a roomy walk-in shower and separate soaking tub to a lighted double vanity and a massive king bed. Also note that this suite features a separate living space and a mini-refrigerator.

With award rates starting at 50,000 points per night, that means you could get three nights for free from a single welcome bonus on the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card. With the card, you’ll get three nights for free (each night up to 50,000 points) after spending $3,000 in the first three months. Plus, since this property is all-inclusive, all of your extras — like food and drink — are included in the price.

Luxury Sunset View Junior Suite at the Royalton CHIC Cancun Royalton CHIC Cancun

Another all-inclusive option you can book with Marriott points is found in Cancun, Mexico. Royalton CHIC Cancun is an adults-only all-inclusive resort that lets you relax and unwind without any kids in the vicinity. Guests who book their honeymoon can take advantage of the nine restaurants and seven bars on-site, book a couples massage at the property’s spa or visit the famous rooftop cabana lounge.

Free nights in a Luxury Sunset View Junior Suite with double occupancy start at just 50,000 points over dates this fall. This suite is almost 600 square feet in size and features upgrades like a dedicated sitting area and an in-room mini-refrigerator. An expansive balcony provides a place for couples to get fresh air or gaze at the stars, and room service is available 24 hours per day.

Again, because this suite can be had for 50,000 Bonvoy points per night, you can get a three-night stay for free with a single credit card sign-up bonus. With the Marriott Boundless Card, you’ll get three free nights (up to 50,000 points per night) after spending $3,000 in the first three months.

Hilton Honors honeymoon suites you can book with points

The Hilton Honors chain has no lack of suites fit for a honeymooning couple in its portfolio. Plus, earning travel rewards is easy within the Hilton Honors program. That’s because the chain offers a number of Hilton Honors credit cards. For example, the Hilton Honors American Express Card currently comes with a welcome bonus offer of 100,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first three months. Plus, you can earn up to $100 in statement credits on eligible purchases made on the card at Hilton hotels in the first 12 months of card membership.

Since Hilton Honors is also a transfer partner of American Express Membership Rewards, you can also go that route. For example, if you earn points with the Amex Platinum card, you could transfer them to the Hilton Honors program. Also remember that Hilton Honors members with Silver Elite status or higher get their fifth night for free when they book at least five consecutive nights with points.

Alcove Suite at Rome Cavalieri Rome Cavalieri

Rome, Italy, boasts some of the most famous landmarks in the world. From the Colosseum to the Pantheon and the Spanish Steps, there is plenty to see to steep yourself in history. That alone makes this destination ideal for a romantic honeymoon, and a luxury stay at the iconic Rome Cavalieri can take this already-epic trip to the next level.

This hotel sits above Rome with panoramic views of the city, Michelin-starred dining, its own luxury spa and relaxing pools. Art lovers will also relish this hotel’s collection, which includes more than 1,000 masterworks of paintings, tapestries, furnishings, sculptures and more.

Couples can book a stunning Alcove Suite with more than 800 square feet of space, a huge terrace overlooking the city and Imperial Club access for as few as 248,000 points per night. This suite comes with impressive park views outside of its expansive balcony, a huge king bed with luxury linens and complimentary access to the Cavalieri Grand Spa Club. A roomy marble bathroom also has a separate shower and bathtub, as well as its own television.

Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya, Mexico

Tropical View Suite at the Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya

Located in the Riviera Maya region of Mexico, Hilton’s Conrad Tulum offers elevated luxury in a beachfront setting. This resort has its own upscale spa and 11 restaurants and bars delivering fresh, local cuisine and custom cocktails any time of the night or day. The location of the Hilton Conrad Tulum also puts it in close proximity to famous Mayan ruins and an array of outdoor adventures from snorkeling to ziplining.

Couples who want to book a romantic space for their honeymoon can get a Tropical View Suite with a king bed and a separate living area starting at 326,000 points per night. Notable features of the suite include a relaxation tub for two on the balcony and a spa-like bathroom with a separate soaking tub, double sinks and a rainfall shower. The nightly rate for this suite normally comes in at more than $900, so you can spend the money saved on experiencing all the Riviera Maya region has to offer.

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, Maldives

Beach Villa at the Conrad Maldives Yashrib Ahmed

A honeymoon in the Maldives is the ultimate splurge, but it’s possible to cover the cost of your hotel with points — even in a suite. The Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is well known for its unbelievable access to the Indian Ocean, but it also has an underwater restaurant and those stunning overwater bungalows this region of the world is known for.

Standard night awards at this property can be difficult to find, but an award stay can cost as few as 120,000 Hilton points per night if you’re flexible with your travel dates. Fortunately, this rate also applies to a luxurious Beach Villa with direct walkout access to the white sand beach, an open-air bathroom with a rain shower and an outdoor alcove with a daybed for relaxing. The resort’s Beach Villa also features floor-to-ceiling windows so you can soak in the stunning ocean views while relaxing to the sounds of nature and the ocean outside.

World of Hyatt honeymoon suites you can book with points

The World of Hyatt program has no shortage of terrific suites suitable for honeymooners. If you have the World of Hyatt Credit Card or points in the Chase Ultimate Rewards program, you can also look for honeymoon resorts that are bookable with points.

The World of Hyatt card currently comes with a sign-up bonus of up to 60,000 bonus points. You’ll get 30,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 in your first three months plus up to 30,000 additional bonus points by earning 2 bonus points per dollar spent in the first six months of account opening (up to $15,000 spent). With up to 60,000 bonus points in hand, you and your new husband or wife can splurge on a terrific honeymoon suite stay.

Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Dominican Republic

Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana Swim Up Suite Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana

This adults-only beachfront resort offers all-inclusive perks with magnificent ocean views, sprawling infinity pools, a water park and its own lazy river. Visitors also have access to 25 different restaurants and bars, as well as an on-site spa that offers exclusive and romantic treatment options for couples.

The World of Hyatt program also offers great award rates for double occupancy — perfect for a honeymoon. Couples can book a Resort View Junior Suite King for around 44,000 points per night, which comes with 600 square feet of space, a private balcony with a lounger for relaxation and a separate shower and soaking tub. You could also consider upgrading to one of the property’s swim-up suites for direct access to a pool.

Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Jamaica

Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall Swim Up Suite Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall

The World of Hyatt program also offers an all-inclusive, adults-only resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall is home to a beautiful beachfront property, perfect for swimming, sparkling pools and unlimited dining and drinks at 10 on-site restaurants and six bars and lounges. The resort also has its own swim-up bar and a luxurious Zen Spa.

A free night award at this hotel starts at just 21,000 World of Hyatt points on off-peak dates, yet honeymooners may want to splurge for the larger Ocean Front Junior Suite King. This suite starts at 36,000 points per night on off-peak dates, and it features 673 square feet of interior space, a soaking tub and separate rainfall shower, designer toiletries and a roomy balcony with a lounger that seats two. Alternatively, you could splurge and book a swim-up suite for ultimate access to a semi-private pool.

Plunge Pool Rooftop Deluxe Suite at the Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour Hyatt

This remarkable resort spans the entire Banana Bay in St. Kitts. Guests can expect golden sandy beaches as well as the beautiful turquoise-colored waters the Caribbean is known for. The beachfront resort also has two swimming pools, a variety of water sports, a spa and treatment and wellness programs to choose from.

But perhaps the biggest draw for honeymooners is the suites that are available. For example, you can book the Plunge Pool Rooftop Deluxe Suite for 50,000 points per night on standard dates. The suite offers 905 square feet of interior space in addition to 1,305 square feet of space on your own private deck — with a plunge pool, of course. This honeymoon suite will give you the privacy of your own space while being within easy access to the stunning nearby beaches.

IHG Rewards honeymoon suites you can book with points

Finally, IHG has a number of hotels in its portfolio that would offer you the honeymoon suite stay of your dreams. Best of all, if you have an IHG credit card, such as the IHG® Rewards Premier Credit Card, you can earn points more quickly. The card currently comes with a sign-up bonus of 140,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first three months.

Or, if you have a stash of Chase Ultimate Rewards points, you can also look into honeymoon resorts bookable with IHG Rewards points. Because IHG is a transfer partner of Ultimate Rewards, you can also transfer your points to IHG at a one-to-one rate to book one of these honeymoon suites.

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, Maldives

Overwater Pool Villa at the InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort IHG

If you want to honeymoon with sweeping views of the Indian Ocean in every direction and luxury in every corner, an award stay at the InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort could make your dreams come true. This resort is home to 81 beach and overwater villas, six restaurants and bars and extensive wellness facilities to boot.

You can even book an Overwater Pool Villa with its own private plunge pool for 120,000 IHG Rewards points per night, whereas other exclusive luxury hotels charge significantly more points for overwater rooms. These villas offer more than 1,000 square feet of room with features like a private infinity pool and a cushioned daybed for daytime relaxation or stargazing. An open-air floor plan will leave you feeling comfortable and spoiled, and so will the fact that all villas receive housekeeping services twice per day.

InterContinental Bora Bora Le Moana Resort, Bora Bora

King Overwater Bungalow Lagoon View at the InterContinental Bora Bora Le Moana Resort IHG

Bora Bora is one of the most popular dream destinations for honeymooners, and it’s easy to see why. This far-flung destination is home to some of the most luxurious resorts in the world, as well as crystal clear water, unbelievable marine life and stunning views of Mount Otemanu.

Fortunately, you can book a suite stay at the InterContinental Bora Bora Le Moana Resort with as few as 114,000 IHG Rewards points per night. This rate will get you into a King Overwater Bungalow Lagoon View. With the sign-up bonus from the IHG Premier Card, you can get at least one night for free in this stunning suite.

