CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through the LendingTree affiliate network if you apply and are approved for a card, but our reporting is always independent and objective. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

A honeymoon should be the trip of a lifetime, but cost can often be a deterrent when planning that dream vacation. If you’re looking for a stunningly beautiful adults-only resort or adult-friendly hotel for that perfect honeymoon, it may come with a hefty price tag. But, some spots allow you to book a stay for free using your stash of travel rewards.

Yes, a free honeymoon may seem too good to be true, but that’s hardly the case. By saving up those travel rewards, you can get that perfect all-inclusive beach experience or relaxing intimate honeymoon hideaway, all while saving you hundreds or even thousands of dollars on this once-in-a-lifetime romantic trip.

From all-inclusive Caribbean resorts to sophisticated elegance on Italy’s Amalfi coast to sustainable hotels in Bali, here are the best adults-only or adult-friendly honeymoon resorts you can book with travel rewards.

Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Dominican Republic

Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana Hyatt

Book one of Hyatt’s newest all-inclusive resorts for free, the Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana. This adults-only Caribbean haven features floating, swim-up suites with stocked mini-bars (yes, they’re free, too!) and inviting king beds. With 25 different restaurants and bars, you won’t get tired of eating the same buffet food at this all-inclusive hotel. Honeymooners can indulge in optional extras like moonlit beach dinners, private pool cabanas and beachside couples spa treatments.

The Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana is a member of World of Hyatt, and standard nightly rates cost 25,000 Hyatt points (21,000 points per night on off-peak dates or 29,000 points per night on peak dates). If you need more Hyatt points, consider signing up for the World of Hyatt Credit Card. Currently, you can earn 30,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months, plus up to an additional 30,000 points by earning 2 points for every dollar you spend on everything you purchase with the card that normally earns 1 point per dollar, up to $15,000 in spend. If you maximize the sign-up bonus, you can earn up to 60,000 bonus points plus extra for each dollar you spend. For 63,000 points, you can redeem for a three-night stay at the Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana on off-peak dates.

Domes Noruz Chania, Greece

Domes Noruz Chania Marriott

This Marriot Autograph Collection property is an adults-only boutique luxury hotel located on Greece’s largest island, Crete. Spend long, indulgently lazy days as newlyweds in this hotel’s one-of-a-kind, zen-inspired pool made from special Creten material Mylopetra. Its porous texture feels like sand and it soaks up the Cretan sunlight, making you feel part of the island’s natural elements. Some of the rooms feature private plunge pools or heated jacuzzis, too.

The hotel is part of the Marriott Bonvoy program, and nightly rates tend to hover around 73,000 points per night during the shoulder season, though they vary, depending on the nightly cash rate. Traveling to Greece in the shoulder season (May or October) generally offers better rates on accommodation, whether you’re using travel rewards or cash to pay for your stay — and you’ll still get sunshine and warm temperatures.

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, California

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills Hilton

Get those blissed-out California vibes during your honeymoon at the iconic Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Enjoy the best of Beverly Hills’ shopping and dining, coming back to this adults-centric tranquil abode to rejuvenate. Between the Pierre-Yves Rochon-designed rooms and suites to the luxe rooftop pool and the La Prairie Spa (which has its own designated couples suite, perfect for honeymooners), you’ll never want to leave this hotel.

The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is part of the Hilton Honors program. Nightly rates at the property vary but are loosely based on the cash rate per night. Generally, you can expect rates to start at about 95,000 Hilton points per night. The good news is that Hilton points can be earned quickly thanks to a number of Hilton credit cards. For example, with the Hilton Honors American Express Card, you can earn 100,000 Hilton Honors points after spending $1,000 in the first three months. Plus, you can earn up to $100 in statement credits on eligible purchases made on the card at any Hilton hotel in the first 12 months of card membership. Best of all, there is no annual fee on this card (see rates and fees).

Kimpton Ridley House, Florida

Kimpton Ridley House Kimpton

Kimpton has a number of Key West properties, but the serene, adult-friendly Ridley House features just 23 rooms, perfect for an intimate honeymoon exploring Florida’s most southern tropical paradise. This quiet retreat inspires quiet bonding moments with your significant other, like relaxing in rocking chairs on the 19th-Century building’s front porch or sprawling out in cozy hammocks for a nap.

Kimpton hotels are part of the IHG One Rewards program, and rates start at around 66,000 IHG points per night, though that varies based on the cash rate per night. Even if you’re redeeming points, be sure to budget for the hotel’s resort fee, which is around $40 per night. IHG One Rewards points can be earned quickly via the program’s IHG® Rewards Premier Credit Card, which comes with a sign-up bonus of 140,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first three months — that’s at least two nights at this idyllic Key West property.

Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai Marriott

For a desert-inspired honeymoon escape, head to Al Maha, a Marriott Luxury Collection Resort located in the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve. Although the resort is adult-friendly and not adults-only, you don’t really have to see kids — or really, anyone — if you don’t want to. The all-suite hotel features 24-hour all-inclusive room service for those who want to “dine in.” And each private Bedouin Suite is decked out with Arabian furnishings and its own private plunge pool complete with views of the serene desert sands, the perfect setup for couples.

As a member of the Marriott Bonvoy program, you can redeem points for a free stay. Rates start at around 100,000 Marriott points per night, though that varies based on the nightly cash rate on any given set of dates. Although this hotel feels decidedly far-flung, it’s only 45 minutes from central Dubai. So, you can pair an exotic escape to Al Maha with a few days exploring Dubai’s urban paradise for the perfect honeymoon.

Miraval Arizona, Arizona

Miraval Arizona Miraval

For any couple looking for a sunny honeymoon during the winter months a bit closer to home, the adults-only Miraval Arizona offers year-round sunshine and different wellness packages that will renew and restore you together as a couple. From bonding rituals like spiritual drumming classes to refreshing spa treatments with views of the mountains to private horseback rides and couples cooking classes, you’ll have an intimate escape and feel anew after a visit here.

Miraval resorts are part of the World of Hyatt program, meaning you can redeem points for a free all-inclusive and mindful honeymoon. Room rates for two start at 65,000 Hyatt points per night on standard dates. Unfortunately, you can’t book this stay online — you’ll have to call Hyatt at (800) 492-8805 to book using points. But considering that nightly rates at this property often exceed $1,000, redeeming points is a terrific option. If you’re running low on Hyatt points, remember that Chase Ultimate Rewards — earned from cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve® — transfer at a one-to-one rate to Hyatt. Having flexible points like Ultimate Rewards gives you the option to redeem for free stays at Hyatt properties or free travel with any of Chase’s other 13 airline and hotel partners.

Thompson Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Thompson Playa del Carmen Thompson

The two-in-one, adults-only Thompson Playa del Carmen gives honeymooners the chance to choose the getaway that’s the right fit for them. For couples who want a little more action and excitement, the Main House is where all the fun happens, ideal for active and adventurous travelers looking to enjoy craft cocktails alongside DJ beats, a lively rooftop scene, and of course, a little alone time in private luxury pool cabanas. For something a little quieter and more intimate, the Beach House, home to just 27 rooms and suites, is where more traditional honeymooners can go to experience a private, more tranquil beachfront getaway.

Both the Main House and the Beach House are members of the World of Hyatt program, and rates can be had for as few as 12,000 Hyatt points per night or 20,000 points per night, respectively, on standard dates. Remember, too, that World of Hyatt members — even those without elite status — get resort fees waived on free night award redemptions. With a single sign-up bonus of 80,000 points from the Chase Sapphire Preferred, you can redeem for a free six-night stay on standard dates at the Main House. That’s nearly a week-long honeymoon vacation for free, all thanks to a single credit card bonus.

Hotel Wailea Troy Plota/Hotel Wailea

This Relais & Châteaux, adults-only, all-suite hotel on the island of Maui is set on a Hawaiian hilltop overlooking the ocean. From partner aerial yoga classes to dining in a private treehouse to couples spa treatments for two in your very own suite, the hotel’s amenities and experiences are tailored toward honeymooners looking for a romantic escape.

While this hotel doesn’t have its own points program, it is part of American Express’ Fine Hotels + Resorts program and can be booked using American Express Membership Rewards points via Amex Travel using the “Pay with Points” option. By booking through Fine Hotels + Resorts, card holders of The Platinum Card® from American Express get additional perks, such as daily breakfast for two, a $100 food and beverage credit, late checkout, early check-in, a complimentary room upgrade when available and complimentary Wi-Fi.

The House by Elegant Hotels, Barbados

The House by Elegant Hotels Marriott

This all-inclusive, adults-only Marriott resort offers adult-oriented perks, like jet-lag massages, afternoon tea and Champagne breakfast. The spa is geared toward couples, too, with gorgeous outdoor spa suites complete with ocean views. The all-inclusive rates include activities like yoga classes and motorized water sports, perfect bonding honeymoon activities to do with your partner — or, of course, you can just lounge beachfront.

As part of the Marriott Bonvoy program, rates for two people start at 73,000 points per night, though that varies based on the nightly cash rate. Keep in mind, too, that all Marriott resorts, including all-inclusive properties, are eligible for the fifth-night free benefit, meaning if you book four nights using points, you get the fifth night free.

Alila Villas Uluwatu, Indonesia

Alila Villas Uluwatu Hyatt

Bali is at the top of many couples’ honeymoon bucket lists, and the adult-friendly resort Alila Villas, complete with cliff-edge suites featuring private plunge pools, makes for the ideal intimate Indonesian retreat. Sustainable honeymooners will love the stylish retreat’s dedication to its natural environment, complete with its own chili garden, local lava rocks to absorb heat, its commitment to using less air conditioning, biodegradable amenities and upcycling.

The property is a member of the World of Hyatt program, and rates start at 30,000 points per night for a one-bedroom pool villa on standard dates (25,000 points per night on off-peak dates or 35,000 points per night on peak dates). After earning 80,000 points from the Chase Sapphire Preferred’s current sign-up bonus, you could have enough points to redeem for a free three-night stay on off-peak dates — and nearly enough points for a stay on standard dates.

Hilton Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Hilton Playa del Carmen Hilton

This all-inclusive, all-suite, adults-only property offers 14 different restaurants and bars so honeymooners will never get bored when dining or drinking. Each of the recently renovated suites offers jetted tubs, balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows — and honeymooners ready to splurge can opt for swim-up suites or butler service. Activities range from tequila tastings to volleyball and even couples’ rituals and treatments at the property’s Innan Spa.

The property is a part of the Hilton Honors program, and nightly rates start at 57,000 points but vary depending on the time of year and nightly cash rates. Hilton guests paying with points won’t have to pay resort fees when booking the Hilton Playa del Carmen — or at any other Hilton property.

St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort Marriott

One of the most opulent adult-friendly resorts in the Maldives is the St. Regis Maldives Vommuli, located on its own private island in the Indian Ocean. Take your pick of jungle garden villas, beach villas or coveted overwater villas. As each of the villas comes with its own private plunge pool, it’s easy to feel secluded in your own private jungle, beach or ocean. And, the property’s decadent overwater 1,850-square-meter Iridium Spa offers couples rituals that include things like massages, private overwater jacuzzis, Champagne and chocolates.

Rates vary based on a number of factors, including the nightly cash price, but tend to hover around the 120,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night mark. Keep in mind that even if you do book your room rate using points, you’ll still need to save up for a round-trip seaplane transfer to the hotel’s private island, which costs $745 per person.

Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa, Grand Cayman

Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

This adult-centric sanctuary on the Cayman Islands is all about a blend of idyllic indoor-outdoor living, meshing inside and outside spaces together for a relaxing island experience. Honeymooners should opt for one of the more private beach bungalows, which are intimate hideaways that feature a private outdoor space and additional perks like in-room crafted nightcaps and in-room fitness experiences.

A stay at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa is one of our favorite uses of IHG Rewards points. Room rates start at about 70,000 IHG points per night, though that number can vary. You’ll still have to pay an $80 amenity fee each night for rooms booked using IHG points. However, considering that cash rates at this property hover around the $600 to $700 mark, paying the $80 per night doesn’t feel as bad when you’re getting the rest of your stay for free. With 140,000 points earned from the IHG Premier Card, you can get two nights for free at this island escape, perfect for a romantic honeymoon getaway.

Caruso, A Belmond Hotel, Amalfi Coast Belmond

This adult-centric hotel is all about romance. From jaw-dropping views of the breathtaking Amalfi Coast to the hotel’s Neopolitan-inspired decor and ambiance, honeymooners at the Belmond will feel bathed in luxurious relaxation from the moment they step through the arched doorways or into the evocative cliffside infinity pool. From 18th-Century frescoes to magnificent sea views to private boat tours, guests will feel like they’ve entered Italian paradise.

Unfortunately, this hotel doesn’t have its own points program, but it is part of Amex Fine Hotels + Resorts and can be booked using American Express Membership Rewards points via the Amex Travel Portal. Amex Platinum card holders get additional perks at this — and other — Fine Hotels + Resorts properties, such as daily breakfast for two, a $100 food and beverage credit, late checkout, early check-in, a room upgrade when available and complimentary Wi-Fi. Keep in mind, too, that the Amex Platinum offers card holders up to a $200 statement credit on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts booked through Amex Travel, giving you $200 off your honeymoon stay if you elect to pay cash instead.

Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Marriott

Considered to be one of the most romantic hotels in Thailand, this adult-centric Thai sanctuary is nestled among verdant jungle foliage overlooking the sparkling Andaman Sea. All pavilions offer private verandas without outdoor lounge beds. Villas boast a private butler service — some with jacuzzis, others with private plunge pools — but all feature peaceful Thai decor and an intimate feel.

Room rates start at 82,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night. However, considering that cash rates hover around the $600 mark, you’d be saving money on a truly magnificent honeymoon stay. If you’re short on Marriott Bonvoy points, remember, too, that you can transfer both Chase Ultimate Rewards and American Express Membership Rewards points to Marriott.

7Pines Resort Ibiza, Spain

7Pines Resort Ibiza Hyatt

Experience the luxurious, private side of Ibiza at this adult-friendly Destination by Hyatt hotel, perched on a cliff in a tranquil cove of pine trees. 7Pines’ whitewashed buildings are separated into different sections of the property geared toward various types of travelers. Honeymooners should select suites in the Ibiceno Village section, which offer suites complete with private plunge pools. Whether it’s soaking up the sun in your private infinity pool cabana while admiring the Mediterranean Sea or taking a private couples’ meditation or yoga class, 7Pines will completely change your image of Ibiza from party to romance.

As a member of the World of Hyatt program, rates start at 30,000 Hyatt points per night on standard dates (25,000 points per night on off-peak dates or 35,000 points per night on peak dates). Need more Hyatt points? Consider getting the World of Hyatt card. With the up to 60,000 points you can earn from the sign-up bonus, you can afford up to two nights on standard dates at this property for free.

Hilton La Romana, Dominican Republic

Hilton La Romana Hilton

Designed with privacy in mind, this adults-only, all-inclusive Caribbean hideaway is an all-suite property. While each suite has a private balcony and a stocked mini-bar, honeymooners should opt for a premium swim-out suite for added luxury. With activities specifically catered to adults like couples spa treatments at the 21,000-square-foot spa, merengue lessons and sea kayaking, honeymooners can even set up special Hilton wedding registries so friends and family can gift activities to enjoy while there.

Nightly rates using Hilton Honors points start at 60,000, though that number can range depending on the time of year and nightly cash rate. Remember, too, that Hilton Honors members receive the fifth night free when booking stays of five nights or longer.

Hideaway at Royalton Negril, Jamaica

Hideaway at Royalton Negril Marriott

The Hideaway at Royalton Negril, An Autograph Collection property, is a special, adults-only hotel geared toward couples, part of the larger Royalton Negril Hotel where visitors of all ages are welcome. The Marriott property features a private, white sand beach, 11 restaurants and 13 different bars. Each guestroom has a handcrafted, ultra-comfortable bed and a jacuzzi soak tub. For an extra splurge, upgrade to Diamond Club, which offers perks like butler service, turndown service, complimentary hydrotherapy each day, lounge access and premium liquor.

As part of the Marriott Bonvoy program, nightly rates start at 61,000 Marriott points for a room at the Royalton Negril. Then, you’ll want to upgrade to the Hideaway for a more exclusive and adults-only feel.

The Harbor Club St. Lucia The Harbor Club

This sophisticated, adult-centric resort is located in Rodney Bay on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia. The hotel has 115 rooms, and honeymooners have their choice between mountain or harbor views and either swim-up rooms or private balconies. With four different pools, five different restaurants and a spa featuring Caribbean-inspired spa treatments (think coconut body wraps and detox algae treatments), adults can set themselves apart from families and children for a more private escape.

This Curio Collection property is part of the Hilton Honors program, and rates start at 49,000 points per night. With 100,000 Honors points in your account after earning the welcome bonus on the Hilton Amex card, you’ll be able to pay for two for free nights at this resort.

