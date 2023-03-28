CNN Underscored reviews financial products based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through our affiliate partners if you apply and are approved for a product, but our reporting is always independent and objective.

Bilt Rewards — the loyalty program behind the Bilt Mastercard® (see rates and fees) — just launched a promotion that gives members instant Hyatt elite status and a fast-track to Globalist. The best part is, you don’t have to have a credit card to take part. Simply enrolling in the Bilt Rewards program — which is free for everyone — lets you to take advantage of this offer.

Bilt has teamed up with World of Hyatt to offer 90-day Explorist elite status to all members. This status makes you eligible for space-available room upgrades at check-in (excluding suites and those with club access), a 20% bonus on all points earned, a dedicated check-in area and 2pm late checkout at participating properties. Plus, you can upgrade your status to Globalist by fulfilling a stay requirement.

To take advantage of this offer, you must sign up to be both a Bilt member and a World of Hyatt member. Then, link the two accounts in the Bilt app under the “Rent Day” tab. You must register for the promotion between today and April 1, 2023. It’s worth noting that current Hyatt elites are eligible for this promotion.

By going through these few simple steps, you’ll receive Hyatt Explorist status by April 17 and the 90-day period will be valid through July 16, 2023.

And even though there’s a credit card tied to the rewards program, there’s no requirement to be a cardmember to sign-up for this offer. This makes most US-based travelers eligible to enroll.

How to extend status and upgrade to Globalist

During the 90-day period, members can embark on a challenge to receive status through February 2025. In fact, they are enabling those enrolled to not only extend Explorist status, but also upgrade to top-tier Globalist status.

To maintain Explorist status, you must complete 10 qualifying nights during the promotion period. Or, you can upgrade to Globalist status by completing 20 qualifying nights. Qualifying nights include paid and award nights for stays between April 17 and July 16 (must have a check-in and checkout date between these two days for the stay to count). Once you meet the 10 or 20 night requirement, your status will be extended through February 2025.

You’re eligible for even more perks if you stay the full 20 nights during the promotional period to earn Globalist status. Some benefits with this top-tier status include: room upgrades upon check-in (including suites and those with club access), a 30% bonus on all points earned, 4pm late checkout to at participating properties, club lounge access or a full breakfast for up to two adults and two children (for hotels without a lounge) and free parking when on stays booked with points or a free night award certificate. Earning Globalist normally requires you spend 60 nights at Hyatt properties in a calendar year.

This is an excellent promotion from Bilt

Regardless of your credit card rolodex, most travelers are eligible for this promotion. You just need to create a Bilt Rewards account and a World of Hyatt account. By being part of these two free membership programs, you’ll receive a suite of Hyatt perks through mid-July and potentially even through February 2025 if you’re able to meet the challenge.

But don’t delay. You must opt into this promotion by April 1, 2023 so make sure you create and link your accounts today.

