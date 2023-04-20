CNN Underscored reviews financial products based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through our affiliate partners if you apply and are approved for a product, but our reporting is always independent and objective. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Many airline and hotel loyalty programs offer dining rewards programs to encourage members to eat at participating restaurants and collect rewards.

These programs are one of the easiest ways to earn extra rewards on your every day spending. All you have to do is create an account, link a credit card and spend money at participating restaurants to earn rewards.

Now, there’s a new option in the dining rewards space. Bilt Rewards, the company that lets U.S. renters earn rewards when they pay rent through the Bilt app, just introduced Bilt Dining. Bilt Rewards members can use Bilt Dining to earn up to 11 points per dollar spent at participating restaurants.

In this article, we’ll walk through the benefits of Bilt Dining and why all members, even those who don’t have the Bilt Mastercard® (see rates and fees), should enroll.

Earn bonus points for dining out with Bilt Dining

Bilt Dining lets you earn bonus points at select restaurants in various U.S. cities. Getty Images

As discussed, Bilt Rewards members can earn up to 11 points per dollar spent at participating restaurants with Bilt Dining.

Start by going to the “Dining” tab in the Bilt app and browsing through restaurants that participate in the Bilt Dining program. From there, you can filter the search results by price, location, cuisine and more.

At the time of this writing, only Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, and New York City offer Bilt Dining. However, Bilt is aggressively expanding its presence to include other areas.

All Bilt Rewards members will benefit from Bilt Dining, but Bilt Mastercard cardholders benefit the most. If you have a Bilt Mastercard and use it to pay at a Bilt Dining restaurant, you can earn up to 8x points per dollar. The earnings are even more impressive for cardholders who dine out on “Rent Day.”

Rent Day, which is the first of every month, allows Bilt Rewards cardholders to double their points on dining purchases (6x points per dollar instead of 3x points). That means on Rent Day, Bilt Rewards members earn 5 points per dollar through Bilt Dining and another 6 points per dollar with the Bilt Mastercard, for a total of 11 points per dollar spent.

Link other cards to Bilt Dining with Bilt Wallet

You can use Bilt Wallet to earn points with Bilt Dining even if you don't have the Bilt Mastercard. iStock

Even better, Bilt Members who don’t have the Bilt Mastercard can still earn bonus points with Bilt Dining. If you’re in this group, all you have to do is link an existing card to Bilt Rewards via the Bilt Wallet tab in the Bilt app.

After adding a card to Bilt Wallet, you can dine at participating restaurants, pay the bill with your linked card and earn 5 points per dollar on your bill. Right now, Visa, Mastercard and American Express cards can be added to Bilt Wallet.

These points are earned in addition to points earned with your credit card. For example, say you have the American Express® Gold Card and link it to your Bilt Wallet. You will earn 5 points per dollar spent at participating restaurants and 4 American Express Membership Rewards points per dollar spent at restaurants, for a total of 9 points per dollar. That’s a solid return on a night out.

As an extra incentive, Bilt is awarding 100 points for each qualifying card added to a user’s Bilt Wallet, and you can add up to three eligible cards for a total of 300 points.

Bottom line

With the launch of the Bilt Dining program, the Bilt Rewards program continues to innovate and develop new ways for members to earn more points on significant life expenses and everyday purchases.

Bilt Mastercard card holders can earn an unprecedented 11 points per dollar at participating restaurants on Rent Day, and 8 points per dollar on all other days of the month. Bilt Rewards members without the Bilt Mastercard can still earn an impressive 5 points per dollar spent at Bilt Dining restaurants, in addition to the rewards earned through credit card spending.

