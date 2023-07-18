Regardless of whether you’re staying in a hotel or a friend’s house, it’s tough to stick to your workout regimen while traveling. Not only is your daily routine off, but you may not have access to your usual equipment — or any gym equipment at all. Fortunately, there is now an abundance of fitness options available with the tap of a digital icon. Workout apps are booming, and they show no sign of slowing with 2024 projections estimating a whopping $1.8 million in sales for fitness apps. Though propped up by COVID-era habits, folks are still flocking to workout with their phone. The one problem being: It’s still tough to choose the best app for your personality. Of course, not all workout apps are created equal. That’s why we’ve rounded up 11 fitness apps that you can enjoy on your summer vacation, sourced by various fitness professionals from around the country. It doesn’t matter if you’re traveling for a week or a month or whether you’re a pavement-pounding runner or an iron-hefting weightlifter; we’ve got an app for you. 7 Minute Workout Best app for quick workouts Vacations are busy but if you can squeeze in seven minutes for yourself, then you have time for this app. The 7-minute, high-intensity exercises focus on 12 bodyweight movements such as push-ups, planks, or jumping jacks, working through one for 30 seconds followed by a 10-second rest period. “It’s a full-body workout in just seven minutes, which is a game changer,” says Mike Julom, an ACE certified personal trainer, CrossFit athlete, and founder of ThisIsWhyImFit.com. Other apps offer short workouts, but there are few that can give this much sweat in just a couple of minutes. Plus, 7 Minute prevents boredom by incorporating gamification and rewards into the system. “It adds a sense of accomplishment as you complete workouts and reach milestones,” says Karina Blackwood, certified Pilates and yoga instructor. The Peloton App Best app for a variety of workouts Peloton’s workout app became famous when it was directly tied to the bougie spin bikes, but these days, Peloton’s popular workout app offers way more than cycling. Dozens of high-energy instructors offer video classes in everything from strength training and pilates to HIIT and meditation. There’s even guided outdoor walks or runs if you’d rather get your sweat on outside with a little audio encouragement. “I can’t recommend Peloton enough,” says group fitness instructor Lauren Martin. “There’s workouts ranging from 5-90 minutes.” Bottom line: Versatility is key with Peloton. If you’re someone who likes varying their workouts to include lifting and stretching and cardio, Peloton has your number. lululemon Studio App Best app for family workouts Good news, families: You can sweat with your kids. The lululemon Studio app is our top choice for families on the go thanks to the “family fun” category of workouts, meant for adults to do with kids under the age of 12. More good news: You don’t need the Mirror — the smart fitness tech acquired by lululemon in 2020—to use the app. Subscribers with the Mirror can get an all-access membership, but those who just want a host of workout videos can pay a lower monthly rate without the gadget. And if you want to exercise without your kids, that works too.. “I don’t have to think about putting together a workout for myself,” says Deja Riley, creator of Dance Out Of The Box and a Mirror trainer. “I just select the genre and filter to find an instructor, the equipment that I have access to, and the fitness level and length of time that I’d like to do the workout.” Aaptiv Best app for audio workouts So many workout apps are geared to visual learners. But if you’re an auditory learner, you’ll love Aaptiv’s unique audio-based approach. “Instead of relying on visual cues, Aaptiv delivers guided workouts through voice instructions,” says Blackwood. Like other apps, it offers a variety of workouts ranging from strength training and cardio to outdoor running and yoga, but Blackwood notes it’s audio-based approach is great for crowded hotel gyms: “Listen to the trainer’s instructions and perform the exercises without worrying about obstructed views or needing ample room,” she says. Nike Training Club Best free workout app If you’ve spent all your money on vacation and need to pinch pennies, you’ll love the price tag on Nike Training Club: it’s free. But, it still includes customization which is perfect for first-time exercisers. When you download the app, it asks you to take a quiz. From there, it shows you workouts and programs that best fit your interests, which is great for newbies who aren’t sure whether to start with lifting or HIIT. But, the guidance doesn’t stop there. The app also offers nutritional, recovery and mindset support to help you achieve your goals. “It has a wide array of offerings,” says Joe Holder, founder of The Ocho System and a Nike trainer. Trail Run Project Best app for off road runners Runners can run anywhere, but it ruins the morning if you spend your hour searching for a trail rather than enjoying one. That’s why runners like Amanda Brooks, founder of Run To the Finish, advocate for the Trail Run Project app, a comprehensive curated library of various running routes in any location. Unlike other running apps, it includes both paved and dirt trails in any given area so you can find a run to suit your fancy, but it also offers more user information so you aren’t caught unaware. According to Brooks, each map includes elevation, mileage, route high points, and even occasional imagery so you “can find things for your ability.” Plus, you can download maps for entire regions, so all the trail beta—including your specific location—is available to you even when you don’t have cell service. Treecard Best workout app for the planet Vacation often means a reset, and if you’re looking to ditch the high-energy workouts for a mellower travel option, you’ll love Treecard. Once you’ve downloaded the app, Treecard will plant a tree for every 10,000 steps you log, working with local organizations to restore biodiversity in 35 different countries. “The app lets you keep a visual representation of all the trees you’ve planted with your own island,” says Rachel Lovitt, a certified personal trainer and founder of Mindful Movement and Living. “This way, I can nourish my body and the planet at the same time.” Sworkit Best app for personalized workouts Want to use the same workout program while traveling that you do at home? Then workout with Sworkit. The varied workouts — over 500 of ‘em — can be completed with or without fitness equipment, so you can start with one at home and continue at a hotel gym with fewer weights. “The app can program bodyweight exercises that you can do anywhere, like in your hotel room or even at a park,” says Julom. You can also personalize Sworkit workouts to accommodate your goals in weight loss, flexibility, endurance, or muscle gain, so you won’t fall off the wagon while enjoying summer break. Start Stretching Best stretching app for workouts For athletes whose muscles are tighter than a wound rubber band but you don’t know where to begin, Start Stretching is your best bet, according to David Mason, a licensed speed, agility, and quickness coach and founder of Barbells Abroad. “The app is great for beginners and it doesn’t ask for too much of your time, so it’s not like you’re having to start immediately with a 1.5 hour yoga routine,” says Mason. Simple graphics and a built-in timer are easy to follow, and you’ll feel refreshed and invigorated, even if you’re fitting it in at the end of a long travel day. Tabata Timer Best app for simple workouts If easy is your middle name and you don’t want to stare at a screen, then you’ll love the simplicity of Tabata Timer. By definition, tabata workouts last for eight rounds of 20 seconds on and 10 seconds off, emphasizing very hard work during those 20 seconds. But, it can be anything that’s available to you during your travels: sprinting, biking, swimming, air squats, push-ups—whatever. The app will take the guesswork out of your workout by sounding an alarm whenever the segment is up. But according to Martin Sharp, a personal trainer and founder of Sharp Fit for Life, it’s not just for four-minute workouts: “When pushed for time, [I like] doing sprint intervals of 30 max with 90 seconds at a slower pace for 10 rounds.” Glo Best yoga app Yogis, find your zen with the Glo app. Thanks to dozens of certified yoga teachers, Glo offers a bevy of live and on-demand yoga classes in a variety of yoga styles. It can fit into your schedule too, with classes ranging from 2-90 minutes. Unlike other yoga apps, you can still make it to your map when you’re traveling without cell service. “I can download yoga classes in advance and practice without the need for internet connection,” says Blackwood. “I can continue my practice seamlessly, even in remote locations.”