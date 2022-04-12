Weekender bags are just that: bags perfect for a weekend getaway. Larger than the average travel backpack but smaller and more streamlined than a roller carry-on bag or trolley suitcase, weekenders make it easy to fit everything you need into a bag and toss it over your shoulder without the constraints or bulkiness of a regular suitcase. Practical and stylish, weekender bags can be easily placed in the trunk of a car or an airplane’s overhead bin. With different features available like laptop pockets and built-in travel toiletry cases, weekender bags are just as useful for business travelers on an overnight trip as they are for leisure travelers heading off on a weekend escape. From carryalls with separate shoe compartments to waterproof options and tote bag styles, there’s a weekender bag for every type of traveler. Here are the top weekender bags you can buy for your next quick vacation or short getaway. From leather options to water-resistant bags and weekenders perfect for your storing laptop, check out these top weekend bags. Leather weekender bags Weekender duffel bags Canvas weekender bags Weekender bags with shoe compartments Sustainable weekender bags Tote weekender bags Laptop-friendly weekender bags Water-resistant weekender bags Looking for a travel credit card? Find out which cards CNN Underscored chose as our best travel credit cards of 2022.