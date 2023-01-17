CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through the LendingTree affiliate network if you apply and are approved for a card, but our reporting is always independent and objective.

If you’ve got a stash of unused travel rewards burning a hole in your pocket, now is a great time to get out and explore. Even if you’re still in the process of earning travel rewards, current welcome bonus offers for American Airlines AAdvantage miles can help you start earning now for the trip of a lifetime later, whether you want to travel to a far-flung destination across the globe or prefer to book something closer to home.

The current welcome bonus offers on American Airlines-branded credit cards are a good place to start, mostly because they let you earn a stash of miles within the first few months. Also note that the American Airlines AAdvantage program is part of the Oneworld alliance, which means you can use your AAdvantage miles to fly with airline partners such as Alaska Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Qatar Airways and more.

There are six different American Airlines credit cards available for new applicants — four personal cards and two business cards — where you can earn up to 80,000 bonus American AAdvantage miles after meeting a minimum spending requirement within the first few months of account opening. Here’s a quick overview of the American Airlines credit cards that are currently available for new sign-ups.

American personal credit card offers

American business credit card offers

CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® Mastercard® : Earn 65,000 bonus miles after spending $4,000 on purchases within four months of account opening.

AAdvantage® Aviator® World Elite Business Mastercard®: Earn 80,000 bonus miles and receive a $95 statement credit after spending $2,000 on purchases in the first 90 days.

Once you’ve got enough AAdvantage miles in your account, you can start thinking about how to use them. Here are seven great ways you can spend your miles for nearly free travel.

Short-haul flights throughout the United States

While American Airlines still publishes award charts, the number of miles you’ll need for a particular flight can vary. Additionally, the AAdvantage program is moving to a fully dynamic model in 2023. So, you may need to shop around and compare dates to find the best deal for your miles.

While awards can vary in price, MileSAAver awards are a great option. With MileSAAver, you can find flight awards within the contiguous 48 states and Canada for as few as 7,500 miles one way if the duration spans less than 500 miles, or up to 12,500 miles one way for longer itineraries, plus taxes and fees.

Fortunately, these awards are fairly easy to find if you’re flexible with your travel dates. For example, take this one-way flight from Indianapolis (IND) to Chicago (ORD) for 7,500 miles plus $5.60 in taxes and fees.

American Airlines

Or, you could fly from Chicago (ORD) all the way to Los Angeles (LAX) for just 10,500 miles one way plus $5.60 in taxes and fees.

American Airlines

Of course, these are just some examples, and American Airlines is so well-connected across the United States that you can use these short-haul MileSAAver awards to fly to nearly any major metropolitan area.

With 50,000 miles on offer from both the Citi AAdvantage Executive Card and Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select Card, you could book round-trip flights for yourself and two family members to many destinations around the US and just worry about paying the low taxes and fees for each ticket.

Economy flights to Europe

Dreaming of a vacation across the pond? You can use your American AAdvantage miles for inexpensive economy flights to Europe, and award availability tends to be plentiful if you book early. You’ll often find the best rates during off-peak travel times, which is typically over sporadic dates throughout winter, spring and fall each year.

During off-peak travel times, you can find one-way awards between Europe and the US for 22,500 American AAdvantage miles plus taxes and fees. Other times of the year, the same one-way awards go for 30,000 miles plus taxes and fees.

For example, with this flight from Chicago (ORD) to Paris, France (CDG), you’ll pay 22,500 miles plus taxes and fees for some dates in early November. However, for some travel dates further along in the month, you’ll be required to pay 30,000 miles plus taxes and fees one way. Ultimately, it pays to be flexible with your travel dates.

American Airlines

Regardless, flying one way in economy from the contiguous United States to Paris for 22,500 or 30,000 miles plus $5.60 in taxes is a stellar deal.

With a single sign-up bonus, such as the 50,000 miles on offer from the Citi AAdvantage Executive Card or the Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select Card, you’ll have nearly enough miles for a round-trip itinerary from the US to Europe.

Qatar Airways Qsuite to the Middle East

Qatar Airways Qsuite is often referred to as the best business-class product in the world, and it’s easy to see why. The roomy suites have a small sitting area, comfortable lie-flat seating and a huge screen for watching movies and shows during your long-haul journey. The dining is also exquisite, with a lengthy menu of meals and beverages you can order at any time during your journey. Even better, each Qsuite seat comes with a closing door, allowing you to get better sleep or privacy.

Not only is it one of the best business-class seats in the world, but it’s also possible to book a seat in the Qsuite cabin with travel rewards — and more specifically, AAdvantage miles. You can find one-way award availability from the US to the Middle East with American AAdvantage miles from 70,000 miles plus taxes and fees.

Qatar Airways

Some examples of routes you can typically fly from the US in order to experience Qsuite include:

Los Angeles (LAX) to Doha (DOH)

Chicago (ORD) to Doha (DOH)

Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Doha (DOH)

New York City (JFK) to Doha (DOH)

Plus, with Qatar Airways’ extensive route network, you can use Doha as a jumping-off point to any vacation in the region. Consider heading to the sandy beaches of the Maldives, down to Cape Town or to explore the stunning landscape of Oman, all while flying in style.

After earning the 80,000-mile sign-up bonus on the AAdvantage Aviator World Elite Business Card, you’ll have enough AAdvantage miles for a one-way flight from the US to Middle East in Qsuite. Alternatively, with 50,000 miles in your account from the Citi AAdvantage Executive Card, you’ll be well within reach of the redemption after continuing to spend on the card.

Business or first class to Hawaii

Been eyeing a trip to the Aloha State? Use your AAdvantage miles and make it a trip in comfort by flying in a premium cabin. Thanks to American’s MileSAAver redemptions, you can find premium cabin awards to Hawaii from just 55,000 miles plus taxes and fees one way.

For example, you could use 55,000 American miles and pay $5.60 to fly in first class on Alaska Airlines from San Jose, California (SJC) to Honolulu (HNL).

American Airlines

As another example, you can find American Airlines-operated flights to Hawaii in first class, including this one-way flight from Phoenix, Arizona (PHX) to Maui (OGG) for 67,500 miles plus $5.60 in taxes and fees.

American Airlines

While these first-class seats aren’t likely to be the lie-flat experience you’ll find on longer-haul routes, they’re a great way to help you fly in comfort ahead of your vacation in Hawaii.

A single sign-up bonus, such as the 80,000 miles earned from the AAdvantage Aviator World Elite Business Card, could be redeemed for a one-way flight in business or first class from the continental US to Hawaii.

First class or business class to Japan

Using your AAdvantage miles for a premium redemption with partner Japan Airlines can also be a great deal. From just 60,000 American AAdvantage miles plus taxes and fees for a one-way ticket, you’ll be able to make it happen in business class. And for 20,000 more miles one way if you can find award availability, you’ll be able to fly in Japan Airlines’ first class to Tokyo.

For example, you can fly from Chicago (ORD) to Tokyo (HND) in Japan Airlines’ business class for just 60,000 AAdvantage miles one way plus $5.60 in taxes in fees, which features open suites with lie-flat seating.

American Airlines

After earning the 50,000-mile sign-up bonus on the Citi AAdvantage Executive Card, you’ll be well on your way to a one-way flight to Japan in business class.

American Airlines Web Specials

American Airlines Web Specials can help you get outsized value for your miles, but they’re sometimes tricky to take advantage of since you never know where they’ll pop up. Essentially, Web Specials allow you to book specific itineraries and award flights for fewer miles than normal, with no scheduled times or routes for when they’ll turn up in your search results.

That said, if you search for award flights with American Airlines often, you’ll eventually run into a few. For example, we found this one-way award flight from New York City (JFK) to Cancun, Mexico (CUN) for 10,000 miles plus $38.32 in taxes and fees. Typically, you can expect to pay between 12,500 and 15,000 miles plus taxes and fees for this one-way award flight.

American Airlines

American Airlines

As another example of the value you can unlock from American Web Specials, take this flight from Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT) to Aruba (AUA). With the Web Specials offer, you’ll pay 17,000 miles plus $15.60 in taxes and fees for the one-way nonstop flight versus the 37,500 miles the program typically charges for its AAnytime award.

American Airlines

American Airlines

Keep in mind that with American’s Web Specials, you cannot change your trip after it’s booked. You can, however, cancel your trip and have your miles reinstated with no penalty.

Ultimately, it pays to have AAdvantage miles in your account to be able to take advantage of Web Specials like this in the future. With the New York to Cancun deal, for example, you and a friend or family member could fly round trip with a single sign-up bonus of 50,000 miles from the Citi AAdvantage Executive Card — and have miles to spare for your next trip.

Escape to the Caribbean

If you’ve got AAdvantage miles in your account, always remember that American tends to offer good deals to the Caribbean. In fact, MileSAAver off-peak awards from the continental US to the Caribbean start at just 12,500 miles in economy and MileSAAver awards on other dates go for just 15,000 miles one way plus taxes and fees.

For example, you could fly from Dallas (DFW) to Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) nonstop in economy for 13,000 miles and $49.60 one way. With 80,000 miles in your account after earning the sign-up bonus on the AAdvantage Aviator World Elite Business Card, you’d have enough miles in your account to fly three people round trip to Jamaica for a relaxing vacation in the sun.

American Airlines

As another example, take this nonstop business-class flight from Charlotte (CLT) to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ) for 21,500 miles and $49.60 one way. While you shouldn’t expect lie-flat seats on this relatively short route, the added comforts and space in the business-class cabin will provide you with an improved flying experience. With 50,000 miles in your account from the sign-up bonus on the Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select Card, you’ll be able to make this round-trip itinerary a reality for just the cost of the taxes and fees.

American Airlines

Ultimately, you get great value from your American Airlines AAdvantage miles. Whether you’re looking for a flight to a neighboring state or to experience one of the best business-class products in the world in Qatar Airways’ Qsuite, AAdvantage miles can help get you there. Best of all, with sign-up bonuses available offering up to 80,000 miles, you could pad your AAdvantage account now for a future redemption.

