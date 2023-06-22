This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Summer Travel 101, a weeklong focus on what you need to travel better, smarter and more stress-free on your summer trip.

Between work commitments, waning energy levels and a sheer lack of willpower, staying fit any day of the week can pose a serious challenge. But throw travel into the mix, and it’s no wonder 2017 research from travel booking platform Expedia found only around half of American travelers prioritize workouts while on the road.

But because exercise has been proven to yield serious benefits like boosted mood, improved immune system, overall longevity and regulated circadian rhythms (a serious bonus when changing time zones and beating jet lag), it might be worth it to carve out space for intentional movement on your next trip.

As a certified personal trainer with a specialization in orthopedic exercise, I always remind my clients that anything is better than nothing. That is, a few minutes of bodyweight exercises and simple feel-good cardiovascular movements a day or every second day can help maintain your existing level of fitness and energy levels without taking up too much time in your day of precious sightseeing and taste-testing. Experts echo that “less is more” sentiment.

“Commit to less so you can show up more…. workouts don’t need to be long to be effective,” says Megan Roup, a celebrity fitness trainer and founder of The Sculpt Society. “Consistency is the key to feeling good while on the go.”

Got a trip coming up? Here, experts share how to incorporate more exercise into your travels so you can make the most of your trip.