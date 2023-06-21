This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Summer Travel 101, a weeklong focus on what you need to travel better, smarter and more stress-free on your summer trip.﻿

When it comes to painless and efficient travel, a little planning can go a long way. We’ve covered the best checked luggage, the best carry-on suitcases, and the best makeup or toiletry bags — because staying organized is the perfect way to ensure you can spend all your vacation time enjoying yourself, and not tracking down what you need and wondering if you actually packed it.

When it comes to makeup and toiletries, you can opt for overpriced, mini versions of your favorite products — or just invest a little in TSA-compliant travel bottles and tools that are more sustainable and help streamline your packing. Ahead, we’ve chatted with various frequent flyers — from flight attendants to travel content creators and celebrity makeup artists — to learn more about what they look for, and which products made their cut.

Morfone 16-Pack Travel Bottles Set for Toiletries Best all-in-one toiletry bottles set Amazon If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution to any and all toiletry packing qualms, two of our experts recommend this affordable, under $20 option. “I absolutely love this toiletry set and bring it with me on all of my travels,” shares travel content creator Amorray Marcano. “I’ve found that the squeezable bottles are simple to clean and don’t leak. But her favorite part of the set? “It comes with a pipe cleaner and spatula, which is helpful when sanitizing empty bottles and keeping my hands clean when applying face cream,” Marcano shares. “I stay frequently in hostels where I'm sharing a room with up to seven other travelers, so having an organized travel bag with bottles that are easy to clean is a must.” $17 at Amazon