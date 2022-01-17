Those who commute to work or spend a lot of time on the road will agree that the best travel mugs are worth their weight in gold. But what exactly makes a “good” travel mug? And how can you pick from the hundreds of options out there?

To help you find the best travel mug for your needs, we took a look at travel mugs that serve multiple purposes as well as those sturdy enough for daily use.

When you’re looking for a travel mug, you should also prioritize ones with one-hand usability and whether you can throw it in the dishwasher. You likely need a travel mug for your warm coffee or tea, which means heat retention is a must, yet you want to be able to drive while enjoying your hot beverage without having to wash it by hand every night.

Before you choose a travel mug for your most important drink of the day, read on to learn which ones we recommend.

YETI Rambler Travel Mug $42 at Amazon and YETI Yeti Rambler Travel Mug Amazon Yeti’s Rambler Travel Mug is 30 ounces and comes in seven different colors, including black, seafoam and harvest red. This mug stands out for many reasons, including its leakproof lid that uses dual-slider magnet technology to stay in place. The lid also rotates with ease, making this mug perfect for right-handed or left-handed drivers. Plus, like all other Yeti products, this travel mug prioritizes heat retention (and cold), thanks to its incredible insulation.

Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug $34.49 at Amazon Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug Amazon The Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug is ideal for drivers and car riders who want to customize their mug based on size and style. You can order this mug in two sizes: 12 ounces or 16 ounces. You can also choose from eight different colors that range from champagne gold to lavender pink. More importantly, this mug boasts a stainless steel interior and exterior as well as vacuum insulation that keeps drinks hot or cold for hours. It’s also BPA-free, and its lock-tight lid makes it easy to transport.

BrüMate Toddy XL $39.99 at BruMate BrüMate Toddy XL BrüMate The BrüMate Toddy XL holds up to 32 ounces of your favorite beverage, and its incredible insulation keeps your drink hot or cold for hours. This travel mug is fully leakproof, and its BevLock Technology works to help prevent spills. While on the expensive side, the BrüMate Toddy XL is so well made that it comes with a lifetime warranty. Get this mug for yourself or as a gift for the coffee lover in your life.

Ello Magnet Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug $17.99 at Amazon Ello Magnet Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug Amazon What do you get the coffee lover who has it all? Some upscale coffee grinders? A Nespresso for home? How about the 18-ounce Ello Magnet Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug. This mug is affordable to give as a gift, yet it comes with features like superior insulation for maximum heat retention, leakproof technology and a sleek matte black finish. This travel mug is also BPA-free and the lid is dishwasher-safe.

Hydro Flask Tumbler $29.95 $24.99 at Amazon Hydro Flask Tumbler Amazon The Hydro Flask brand is known for its stellar insulation and prowess when it comes to keeping drinks hot or cold, but this company offers more than water bottles. The Hydro Flask Tumbler keeps 22 ounces of coffee or tea piping hot, yet it also fits in your car’s cup holder. (It also comes in 16 ounces and 32 ounces.) The mug is made of stainless steel, and it’s BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. The narrow, stylish design also makes this tumbler easy to hold when you’re on the go.

Haushof Travel Mug $18.99 $17.99 at Amazon Haushof Travel Mug Amazon This 24-ounce travel mug from Haushof comes with all the bells and whistles but for a reasonable price. The product itself is made of stainless steel that is double-wall vacuum insulated, and the flip lid with a wide mouth creates the perfect sipping port. This mug is not only affordable, but it’s BPA-free and comes in four different colors: black, navy blue, pink and seafoam green.

RTIC Travel Mug From $13.59 at RTIC Outdoors RTIC Travel Mug RTIC Outdoors Budget-minded shoppers may want to take a closer look at the basic travel mug from RTIC Outdoors, which lets you pick from two different sizes (16 ounces or 20 ounces) and 16 different colors for an affordable price. This travel mug features a slim design with an integrated handle that works well with the majority of cup holders. It’s double-wall vacuum insulated for maximum heat retention. A screw-on, flip-top closure helps prevent spills, and the no-sweat exterior ensures the outside of your mug is always dry.

Stanley Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug $27 $19.82 at Amazon Stanley Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug Amazon If you’re looking for a gift for your favorite outdoorsperson, the Stanley Classic Trigger-Action Travel Mug could be a good fit. Among the color options, you’ll find a camouflage design, dubbed Country DNA. The mug comes in two sizes — 16 ounces and 20 ounces — and offers a push-button lid and a leakproof sipping port. This travel mug is perfect for anyone who frequently heads to the backcountry or a job site with their drink in tow. The mug is also dishwasher-safe, so you can have it ready for your favorite beverage when needed.

Saint Laurent Travel Mug in Metal $115 at YSL Saint Laurent Travel Mug in Metal YSL The Saint Laurent Travel Mug in Metal is the perfect option if you’re looking for a sleek, high-end liquid container to complement your spectacular style. This mug is made of stainless steel, and its handle-free design and designer name give it a more upscale look. With the capacity to hold around 300 milliliters (a little over 10 ounces) of coffee or your favorite drink, this on-the-go container is mostly for sipping.

Contigo Luxe Stainless Steel Tumbler With Spill-Proof Lid and Straw $34.99 $31.95 at Amazon Contigo Luxe Stainless Steel Tumbler with Spill-Proof Lid and Straw Amazon If you’re specifically looking at mugs with straw-compatible lids, check out the Contigo Luxe Stainless Steel Tumbler With Spill-Proof Lid and Straw. This vacuum-insulated 24-ounce travel mug comes with a fully sealed lid and straw to prevent messes and spillage, and the entire package is dishwasher-safe. All parts are BPA-free. Keep in mind that this mug is not designed for hot beverages — only those that are cold, and they can’t be carbonated, pulpy or perishable.

Stanley Master Unbreakable Thermal Vacuum Bottle From $51.93 at REI Stanley Master Unbreakable Thermal Vacuum Bottle REI The Stanley Master Unbreakable Thermal Vacuum Bottle isn’t cheap, but it comes with upgraded features that mean a lot for regular coffee drinkers. This mug uses QuadVac insulation that can help keep up to 44 ounces of liquid at the ideal temperature (hot or cold) for days. In fact, warm drinks can stay hot for up to 40 hours, cool drinks can stay cold for up to 35 hours and ice can be kept for up to six days. A steel-lined stopper helps achieve zero plastic contact, its rubberized grip makes it easy to transport and it’s also dishwasher-safe. The Stanley Master Unbreakable Thermal Vacuum Bottle also comes with a lifetime warranty.

Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Travel Tumbler $24.99 at Amazon Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Travel Tumbler Amazon Nothing says heat retention quite like the Thermos brand. The Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Travel Tumbler uses vacuum insulation technology for maximum temperature retention, and it’s made of durable stainless steel inside and out. A built-in tea hook can even hold your tea bag in place, and this 16-ounce mug fits in most car-sized cup holders with ease.

RTIC The Get Out and Go Series Tumbler $18.99 $13.99 at RTIC Outdoors RTIC The Get Out and Go Series Tumbler RTIC Outdoors If you’re looking for a travel mug that’s built for the outdoors, the Get Out and Go Series 20-ounce tumbler from RTIC Outdoors could be a good fit. This mug was crafted for hunters, hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts who need their hot or cold beverage to stay that way. Not only is this travel container affordable, but it comes with features like double-wall vacuum insulation, an easy-grip base and a splash-proof lid with a comfortable sipping port.

Stojo Collapsible Travel Cup $15 at Amazon Stojo Collapsible Travel Cup Amazon If you need a travel mug that takes up less space when not in use, check out the Stojo Collapsible Travel Cup. While not technically a mug, this cup is ideal for travelers, including in the car. With the capacity to hold 12 ounces of liquid, the Stojo is made of silicone material that can handle both hot and cold drinks. It’s also safe for the dishwasher, leakproof and BPA-free.

Contigo West Loop Stainless Steel Autoseal Travel Mug From $22.99 at Target Contigo West Loop Stainless Steel Autoseal Travel Mug Target The Contigo West Loop Stainless Steel Autoseal Travel Mug from Target has a unique look. It doesn’t have a handle, and its auto-sealed lid makes it appear especially stylish. This affordable mug is leakproof and spill-proof, and its vacuum insulation keeps drinks hot for five hours and cold drinks at their ideal temperature for up to 12 hours. You can order this mug in six different colors and three different sizes: 16 ounces, 20 ounces or 24 ounces.

