Whether you’re planning a long road trip, a camping trip or you’re traveling by air, having a quality travel blanket along for the journey can help you stay comfortable and warm. That said, some travel blankets are better than others.

If you’re looking to add a blanket to your travel wardrobe, you’ll want one that’s easy to transport, offers plenty of warmth, has a convenient storage case and isn’t too heavy. The best travel blankets are also easy to wash and dry so they can be used over and over again on each of your trips to come.

Here are 19 of the top travel blankets to consider ahead of your next trip, whether you’re planning to hit the road, the skies or anywhere in between.

Yeti Lowlands Blanket $200 at Yeti Yeti Lowlands Blanket Yeti The Yeti Lowlands Blanket is waterproof on the outside and padded and insulated on the inside, so it's meant to be used for outdoor activities. Ideal for camping, glamping, tailgating or outdoor concerts, this blanket makes a nice ground cover for those times you may need a warm and dry place to sit. This travel blanket is also machine washable and dryable, so you can use it over and over again regardless of where your outdoor adventures take you.

Packable Synthetic Throw $89 $53 at Eddie Bauer Packable Synthetic Throw Eddie Bauer This lightweight travel blanket from Eddie Bauer is made with synthetic fill. The smooth polyester fabric makes it perfect for curling up and relaxing on a plane, in a car or next to a campfire, and the blanket rolls up for storage in its own carrying pack. This synthetic blanket is also machine washable, yet it should be tumble dried on low to keep it in the best possible condition.

Away's The Travel Blanket $95 at Away Away's The Travel Blanket Away While Away is known for its high-quality suitcases and luggage accessories, the company also offers a top-rated travel blanket for less than $100. Available in black and green or black and blue, this blanket comes with a kangaroo pocket that helps you store essentials while you curl up, and button snaps mean you can connect it to another travel blanket or Away's travel neck pillow. Plus, there's a foot pocket so your feet can comfortably rest off the dirty ground. This travel blanket is also lightweight and machine washable, and it comes with its own carrying case.

Therm-A-Rest Honcho Poncho $130 at Amazon Therm-A-Rest Honcho Poncho Amazon The Therm-A-Rest Honcho Poncho is one of the best travel accessories to pack if you plan to go camping, glamping or hiking during the colder fall or winter months. This insulated adventure poncho is a blanket that you wear, which means you can stay cozy and warm without having to sit still. This travel blanket also comes with built-in pockets to keep your hands warm, a zipper pouch to store items you want to keep close by and its own pouch for storage and transit. The Therm-A-Rest Honcho Poncho is also water-resistant, so it can keep you safe from the elements, too.

L.L.Bean Stowaway Blanket $40 at L.L.Bean L.L.Bean Stowaway Blanket L.L.Bean L.L. Bean's Stowaway Blanket measures 75.5 inches long when extended, yet it folds down into a small rectangle in its own carrying case when you're on the move. Made of lightweight, warm and soft materials, this blanket is ideal for storing in the trunk of your car, getting comfortable next to a roaring fire or a long road trip. This travel blanket also comes in four different colors to suit your style: blue, burgundy, green or gold.

Bearaby Travel Napper $209 at Bearaby Travel Napper Bearaby A weighted blanket can provide calming comfort while also keeping you warm — and this travel version is perfect for the road. Available in five different colors, the travel napper expands to up to 64 inches in length. It weighs 10 pounds, so while it offers the calming support of a weighted blanket, it won't entirely weigh your bag down, as it also comes in its own handy duffel carrying case for easy transport. The Travel Napper is also machine washable, and the manufacturer offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Matador Pocket Blanket Mini $20 at REI Matador Pocket Blanket Mini REI Travelers who are short on storage space can consider this pocket blanket mini from Matador, which packs down to the size of the palm of a hand and weighs just 3.5 ounces. The blanket expands to 44 inches by 28 inches in size when fully opened, and built-in corner stakes and sand pockets can keep the blanket in place while in use. This compact travel blanket also comes with its own handy carrying pouch so you can stash it away in your travel backpack or carry-on bag until you need it.

Travelrest 4-in-1 Travel Blanket with Zipped Pocket $30 at Amazon Travelrest 4-in-1 Premier Class Travel Blanket with Zipped Pocket Amazon This travel blanket from Travelrest comes with its own carrying case that makes it usable as a travel pillow, too. When fully unfolded, you can slip this blanket over your head and wear it like a poncho. Made of plush polyester fabric, the Travelrest blanket weighs just 20 ounces and is machine-washable for long-term use.

EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow $35 $30 at Amazon EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow Amazon If you're looking for a travel blanket that can also be used as a travel pillow, this Eversnug product is worth considering. The lightweight blanket can be unfolded for a full-size blanket, yet it can be zipped up into a rectangular shape for use as a cozy pillow to support your head. A built-in luggage sleeve and backpack clip make it easy to attach this pillow-blanket combo to your suitcase or any other luggage you have. As an added bonus, it's machine washable so you can keep it clean after every journey.

Talus Fleece Travel Blanket $20 at Bed Bath & Beyond Talus Fleece Travel Blanket Bed Bath & Beyond At just $20, the Talus Fleece Travel Blanket is an excellent choice for anyone seeking an affordable blanket for travel without sacrificing on comfort. When extended, the blanket offers plenty of coverage, and an attached elastic band wraps around the blanket when not in use, making it a great option for traveling. Made of polyester and offered in a bold gray shade, the Talus Fleece Travel Blanket is also machine washable.

Vera Bradley Packable Fleece Blanket $45 at Vera Bradley Packable Fleece Blanket Vera Bradley Vera Bradley offers a sizeable but lightweight travel blanket that's made of soft, comfortable fleece. Offered in five different printed designs that Vera Bradley is known for, this blanket is meant to be both functional and stylish. A zip closure provides built-in storage for the blanket so it can be easily stowed in a travel backpack or suitcase, and it's fully machine washable.

L.L.Bean Cozy Sherpa Wearable Throw $69 at L.L. Bean L.L.Bean Cozy Sherpa Wearable Throw L.L.Bean Some of our favorite travel blankets are made to be worn, including this cozy sherpa wearable throw from L.L.Bean. The wearable travel blanket is super plush, and it comes with a hooded wrap and built-in pockets for your phone and other travel essentials like a battery pack. Available in four colors, this one-size-fits-all throw is perfect for relaxing at home, passing hours in the car on a road trip or flying through the skies in maximum comfort.

Travel Fresh Personal Travel Blanket $16 at Target Travel Fresh Personal Travel Blanket Target This affordable travel blanket from Target folds out to offer maximum coverage, and it comes in three striking shades — pink rose gold, charcoal gray and navy blue. It's lightweight and folds into a small rectangle when not in use, so it won't take up too much space or weigh down your luggage. This blanket is also machine washable, and it can be tumbled dry for use over and over again.

Magellan's Jersey Travel Blanket $30 at Amazon Magellan's Jersey Travel Blanket Amazon The Jersey Travel Blanket from Magellan comes in five different colors and reaches up to 65 inches long when unfolded, offering plenty of coverage. It also comes with its own carrying pouch that features a piggyback strap, so it can easily be whisked through the airport on the handle of your rolling carry-on bag or checked luggage. This travel blanket weighs only 13 ounces, so it won't weigh you down on the go, either. The jersey fabric is soft to the touch and is also fully machine washable.

Zero Grid Premium Lightweight Travel Blanket $29 at Amazon Zero Grid Premium Lightweight Travel Blanket Amazon This premium lightweight travel blanket was created to help you stay warm and cozy during long car rides, plane rides and train rides. It's fully packable with its own carrying case, and it even comes with two lost-and-found tags. The blanket is also large at up to 70 inches in length when unfolded, and it comes with built-in neck snaps, cozy pockets for your feet and legs and a luggage sleeve for easy transport.

SOL Thermal Bivy $37 at REI SOL Thermal Bivy REI This travel blanket from REI is made for protection from extreme weather, yet it can also work as a light sleeping bag when temperatures are over 50 degrees Fahrenheit. The blanket is windproof and waterproof, and it even reflects up to 80% of body heat back into itself to warm you up. Meanwhile, a foot vent at the bottom can keep you from getting too toasty. This travel blanket is great for taller travelers, as it expands to up to 84 inches long.

BlueHills Premium Soft Travel Blanket $29 at Amazon BlueHills Premium Soft Travel Blanket Amazon This travel blanket from BlueHills comes in a zippered pouch that makes it just as usable as a travel pillow when not in blanket mode. An attached hand luggage belt allows it to sit seamlessly on your rolling luggage when you're on the go. The blanket-pillow combo is made of soft micro-plush material that can keep you comfortable and warm no matter where you are. A backpack clip is also included, and the blanket is fully washable.

iHealthComfort Warm Travel Car Blanket $30 at Amazon iHealthComfort Warm Travel Car Blanket Amazon If you're heading on a road trip, consider this electric blanket to keep you warm on the journey. The heated travel blanket plugs into your car's cigarette lighter socket, and it offers three different temperature settings for maximum comfort. A timer is also included so you can set the blanket up for heating in 30-, 45- or 60-minute increments. Made of polyester fabric fleece and with a cord that's long enough to reach the backseat, this heated blanket allows spot cleaning only.

Stoic Denim Single Quilt $79 $40 at Backcountry Stoic Denim Single Quilt Backcountry The Stoic Denim Single Quilt is practically perfect if you want to pack a travel blanket for long car rides or if you want something cozy to slip in your luggage just in case. The blanket measures up to 77 inches long when unfolded, and it's made of breathable denim on the outside with a lush fleece liner. Plus, it rolls up like a small sleeping bag for transport or storage. A leather handle also makes it easy to carry with you on the go.

