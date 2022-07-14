Traveling internationally requires serious planning and preparation in order to ensure that everything goes off without a hitch. Of course, the right travel gear plays a huge part in optimizing the experience. A decent travel adapter is going to make the biggest difference when it comes to keeping your devices charged and ready to go.

International adapters allow travelers to use their electronics and charging devices in any electrical outlet by converting the shape and size of the prong socket. There are also converters, which convert the voltage of your electronics to avoid blowing a fuse in your hotel room or burning out your favorite electronic devices. Generally speaking, an adapter will keep your smaller devices powered up and converters will be required for high-energy tools such as hair dryers and straighteners.

There are plenty of different travel adapters to choose from, but choosing the right one for your specific travel needs and destination can be a bit tricky. Universal travel adapters, for example, will convert the prong size in most countries around the world and can be worth the extra size and cost if you tend to travel regularly. Planning a one-off trip to France and Italy? You might do better with a smaller, more budget-friendly European-specific adapter.

Here are some of our favorite travel adapters that will keep you plugged in no matter where your next travels bring you.

BESTEK Universal Travel Adapter $38.99 at Amazon BESTEK Universal Travel Adapter Amazon This multi-purpose universal travel adapter will be your best bet for everything from charging your laptop to blowdrying your hair. The worldwide adapter and converter can be used with the included extension cord or removed and used as a wall plug-in that’ll fit into the tight spaces between your bed and the hotel nightstand. The set comes with worldwide use in more than 150 counties — EU, US, UK and Australia — and the ability to charge up to seven devices simultaneously across its four USB ports and three AC sockets. While this is a terrific adapter for smaller electronic devices up to 220V, it's not an option for higher-energy devices such as hairdryers..

Mingtong Worldwide All in One Universal Travel Adapter $19.99 $14.99 at Amazon Mingtong Worldwide All in One Universal Travel Adapter Amazon Featuring dual USB ports, a built-in LED power indicator and safety fuse protection, this affordable universal travel adaptor is one of the best budget-friendly options on this list. The compact adapter does not, however, convert voltages, but the fuse protection will ensure it won’t damage your electronics. It comes with four international plug adapters that will work in more than 150 countries at an affordable price point.

Epicka Universal Travel Adapter $22.99 at Amazon Epicka Universal Travel Adapter Amazon With nearly 5,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this all-in-one power adapter is a great option for travelers. It's compact and offers power adapting in more than 150 countries from a device that can fit in the palm of your hand. Best of all, you can charge plenty of devices at once — it's got four USB ports, one USB-C port and one AC socket. Note that it's not a voltage converter, so it's best used with smaller electronic devices like phones, tablets and cameras.

Dandelion Travel Adapter $19.99 at Amazon Dandelion Travel Adapter Outlet Adapter Traveler Amazon Travel adapters have a reputation of being slightly clunky and unattractive, but the Dandelion adapter is anything but. This universal adapter was made to work in over 150 countries across Europe, Asia, Australia, the US and the UK, and it comes with a compact zippered pouch to keep all the pieces in one organized spot in your backpack or suitcase. It's got two USB ports and an AC socket for global use. Note, however, that this is not a converter and will not convert the voltage for higher-energy electronics like hairdryers and straighteners.

Apple World Travel Adapter Kit $29 at Apple Apple World Travel Adapter Kit Apple Looking for something that won’t harm your expensive Apple products? The Apple World Travel Adapter Kit is a must-have for those who subscribe exclusively to Apple. The kit includes attachments and converters that’ll work throughout North America, Japan, China, the UK, continental Europe, Korea, Australia, Hong Kong and Brazil and features the iconic all-white Apple aesthetic that’ll match the rest of your devices perfectly.

Orei 7 World Travel Adapter Plug Set $29.99 at Amazon OREI 7 World Travel Adapter Plug Set Amazon This budget-friendly universal travel adapter is an excellent no-frills option for travelers looking for something that’ll cover cell phone or tablet charging around the world. The compact device includes two USB outlets for super easy charging, but it doesn’t convert voltage, so you’ll want to be careful using more powerful electronic devices.

Key Power 230-Watt Step Down 220V to 110V Voltage Converter $42.99 at Amazon Key Power 230-Watt Step Down 220V to 110V Voltage Converter Amazon This universal travel adapter was made for digital nomads and those taking a working vacation. The compact design easily fits into a travel backpack or carry-on bag but the best part is the built-in USB ports and extension cord that allow you to easily plug in a laptop or tablet on the other side of the room. It comes with five different sockets — UK, EU, US, Australia and India. If you're planning to use high-energy products (up to a limit), this is a good choice, as it's a power converter — not just an adapter.

Targus World Power Travel Adapter $21.99 $20.87 at Amazon Targus World Power Travel Adapter Amazon The Targus World Power Travel Adapter is ultra-compact and great for those traveling with limited luggage space. The universal adapter nests into itself to become little more than the size of a pepper grinder. The adapter can also be taken apart so you can select the socket shape you need and leave the ones you won’t at home.

Saunorch Travel Adapter $17.99 at Amazon Saunorch Travel Adapter Amazon The Saunorch Travel Adapter is an excellent option for anyone who doesn’t want to take any chances when it comes to damaging their electrical devices. The budget-friendly universal adapter includes an auto shut-off recovery fuse that will disconnect automatically should you be at risk for short-circuiting the system. It comes with four retractable plugs — US, UK, EU and Australia — which covers more than 150 countries.

Foval Power Step Down 220V to 110V Voltage Converter $38.98 at Amazon Foval Power Step Down 220V to 110V Voltage Converter Amazon Families looking for a single converter to suit the whole gang should look no further than this. This multi-use adapter can accommodate up to four smartphones at once and also includes two standard plugs for charging or using larger electrical devices like laptops or hair styling products like straighteners or curling irons. However, do not use devices that produce more than 230 Watts with this device, such as hairdryers.

JMFONE International Travel Adapter $19.29 at Amazon JMFONE International Travel Adapter Amazon This simple international travel adapter features a classic design: the one-piece design is compact and easy to throw into a carry-on while the plastic side toggles allow travelers to pick and choose the socket based on the country you're heading to. In fact, it offers adaption in more than 160 countries, with dedicated toggles for the US, UK, EU and Australia. The small device also features built-in surge protection to help avoid blowing a fuse or damaging electronic devices. Note, however, that it does not offer power conversion for high-energy devices. It also comes in four different colors: black, blue, green or white.

Sokoo 230-Watt Step Down 100-220V to 110V Voltage Converter $46.99 $41.98 at Amazon Sokoo 230-Watt Step Down 100-220V to 110V Voltage Converter Amazon This high-end voltage converter might be slightly more expensive than other options on the list, but it’s well worth it for travelers looking for a reliable converter that can handle most electronic devices. The international converter can handle everything from hair straighteners and CPAP machines to gaming devices and photography equipment without running the risk of blowing a fuse. However, it's still not a good option for hairdryers or other devices over 230 Watts. Best of all, you can charge six devices simultaneously across the four USB plugs and two AC sockets.

SublimeWare Power Plug Adapter $25.99 $20.99 at Amazon SublimeWare Power Plug Adapter Amazon The SublimeWare Power Plug Adapter was made for the traveler with a lot of small electronics. The universal adapter features a total of four USB charging ports that’ll suit everything from tablets and phones to Bluetooth speakers and smartwatches. Note, however, that this device is not a power converter, so it's best used with smaller electronic devices like phones, tablets, laptops and cameras.

Insignia Travel Adapter and Converter $29.99 at Best Buy Insignia Travel Adapter and Converter Best Buy The Insignia Travel Adapter and Converter is your best bet if you’re looking for reliability and convenience. The universal adapter and converter works in most countries around the world, converts voltage to a limit, and comes with a convenient carrying pouch to ensure none of the pieces get lost in transit.

Looking for a travel credit card? Find out which cards CNN Underscored chose as our best travel credit cards of 2022.