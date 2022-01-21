While ski and snowboard trips are extremely exhilarating, the packing experience is quite daunting. And while you can pack your ski gear in your existing suitcase, you don’t want to forget to purchase the perfect ski travel bag or snowboard travel bag to take along with you.

Of course, you can rent boots and skis at the mountain, but there’s nothing better than skiing in the equipment you’re already familiar with. This is where having a ski or snowboard bag to keep your skis safe throughout the airport journey comes in handy.

We’ve gathered 15 of our favorite ski and snowboard travel bags that feature some of the more favorable features, such as bags with wheels, ones that offer adjustable sizes and heavy-duty padding options to keep your gear safe.

Ski bags for travel

Dakine Fall Line Ski Roller Travel Bag From $164 at Amazon The Dakine Fall Line Ski Roller Travel Bag Dakine The Dakine Fall Line Ski Roller Travel Bag comes in over a handful of different colors and can hold up to two pairs of skis, one pair of boots, ski poles and additional outerwear. There are also two different sizes: 175 centimeters or 190 centimeters, depending on the length of your skis.

The bag features exterior pockets, which allow you to easily store your smaller ski items, such as winter gloves, hats and neck warmers. Storing your boots is also easy with a removable boot bag. The bag has a tow handle that can slide on a rolling luggage bag for one-handed navigation; however, there are no straps inside the bag to hold your skis in place.

Dakine Padded Ski Sleeve From $53 at Amazon The Dakine Padded Ski Sleeve Dakine For a no-frills yet padded ski bag, the Dakine Padded Ski Sleeve will protect your skis — but comes at a much less expensive cost. There are two different size options — 175 centimeters and 190 centimeters — and eight different colors to pick from.

This bag can hold one pair of skis as well as ski clothes, but it doesn’t offer too much extra space if you’re looking to pack a helmet, boots or more bulky gear. One Amazon reviewer states, “Adequately padded, I traveled across the States with it and some airport lazy staff dragged it on the floor, but the bag handled it very well — not a tear!”

Evo Roller Ski Bag $140 at Evo The evo Roller Ski Bag evo As the name describes, the Evo Roller Ski Bag will easily allow you to wheel your skis straight to the airport check-in desk. The padded bag is large enough to hold two pairs of skis as well as poles and boots. With features such as interior and exterior pockets, it’s also very easy to pack your ski gear and accessories. The bag offers interior straps to keep all your gear secure, a padded pole sleeve and a stowaway storage strap to fold the bag for compact storage.

Thule RoundTrip Ski Roller Ski Bag $300 at Amazon Thule The Thule RoundTrip Ski Roller Ski Bag is perfect if you’re looking to pack everything in just one padded bag. With the large interior compartment, you can fit all of your extra layers and ski gear together, but separate from your skis and poles. There’s also a pole-specific slot and straps to keep skis from moving around — which you can fit up to two pair of skis and poles. The bag features lockable zippers — although the locks aren’t included — if you’re looking for extra security. This can come in handy during transit purposes or while storing your bag at a hotel’s ski valet. And depending on your ski length, you can purchase the bag in two different sizes — 175 centimeters or 192 centimeters.

And if don’t need the wheels to get around the airport, you can save some money by purchasing the Thule RoundTrip Ski Bag non-roller edition.

Swix Nordic Ski Bag $35 at Amazon Swix Nordic Ski Bag Back Country The Swix Nordic Ski Bag can fit one pair of skis. This easily allows you to pack skis for kids all the way up to adults. Although the bag doesn’t offer many other features such as pockets, interior gear straps or wheels, the bag is fully padded and weighs less than 2 pounds. If you just need a case to keep your skis secure during travel, this bag will fit the bill — and for a reasonable cost.

Sportube Series 2 — Double Ski Hard Travel Case $225 at Amazon The Sportube Series 2 - Double Ski Hard Travel Case Sportube If you want the ultimate protection for your gear, the Sportube Series 2 will keep your skis as safe as possible from damage due to its hard-shell bag design. On the interior, you’ll also find padding on both ends and straps to secure your skis. The case is adjustable in length, from 122 centimeters to 212 centimeters. Unfortunately, however, the bag doesn’t collapse for easy storage and is quite heavy at 12 pounds. However, the ski case does come with a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Sportube Series 3 Ski and Snowboard Case $250 at Amazon The Sportube Series 3 Ski and Snowboard Case Amazon Traveling with an entire family? If so, the Snowtube Series 3 Ski and Snowboard Case can fit up to three pairs of skis and poles or even two snowboards. This hard-shell bag is made from polyethylene plastic with interior padding on both ends. One Amazon review states that this bag offers the “best protection for your skis when flying.”

The case is adjustable with an interior length between 107 centimeters and 183 centimeters, which allows skis of all sizes. There’s also a TSA-approved lock that comes with the ski and snowboard case to further protect your gear. As an added feature, the case comes with a water-resistant Nic Nac Pack to carry all your accessories in the case, such as goggles, winter gloves and socks.

Kulkea Kantaja Double Roller Ski Bag $280 at Evo Kulkea Kantaja Double Roller Ski Bag With all-terrain wheels, getting around the airport or the mountains with your skis in tow is easier than ever. This high-end bag will keep all your gear safe with internal straps for securing your poles and skis separately. With the four large interior pockets, you can also store all of your apparel and accessories that you need on the mountain.

Unique to this bag is the length extender. The bag’s standard length is 195 centimeters, but when expanded, you can increase the length of the bag to a full 205 centimeters. For those with long skis, this extra length can come in very handy.

Snowboard bags for travel

Burton Wheelie Gig Bag From $144 at Amazon The Burton Wheelie Gig Bag Amazon When it comes to snowboarding, Burton is one of the best in the business. The Burton Wheelie Gig Bag is the perfect solution for a family or for expert snowboarders looking to take multiple boards with them on a trip. The bag can fit up to three snowboards (two without bindings, plus one with bindings) along with your extra gear.

The bag includes high-end skate wheels, which will give you a smooth ride while maneuvering your bag throughout the airport and the mountain. The bag also features exterior pockets, padding and straps to keep your board in place.

Dakine Low Roller Bag From $140 at Amazon The Dakine Low Roller Bag Dakine This padded snowboard bag comes in three different sizes — 157 centimeters, 165 centimeters and 175 centimeters — and fits one board with bindings or two without. The bag features exterior pockets to stow away items you want to keep easily accessible, offers durable oversized wheels and packs down easily for storage. It also comes with a removable boot bag if you want to store your snowboard boots — or use it to separate any other items in your bag.

Dakine High Roller Bag From $230 at Amazon Dakine High Roller Bag Dakine If you want a slightly higher-end product, the Dakine High Roller Bag offers everything you’ll see in the Low Roller Bag listed above but with more capacity, compartments and pockets. It also offers two removable bags to fully organize your gear while packing. Similar to the Low Roller Bag, the High Roller comes with durable padding and wheels, packs down easily for storage and comes in multiple sizes.

Burton Space Sack Snowboard Bag From $62 at Amazon The Burton Space Sack Snowboard Ba Amazon If you don’t need anything fancy, the Burton Space Sack Snowboard Bag will still allow you to travel with your snowboards — although on your shoulder, as there are no wheels — at a significantly lower price point. The bag packs down small, so it’s out of the way when not in use. Although, while the bag is padded, it might not give you the same padding, and thus, protection, as some of the other bags on the list.

The bag offers four different sizes — 146 centimeters, 156 centimeters, 166 centimeters and 181 centimeters — which allows you to purchase a bag that fits your snowboard like a glove. The bag is also big enough to fit two snowboards, without bindings or one with bindings.

Evo Padded Snowboard Bag $65 at Evo Evo Padded Snowboard Bag Evo The Evo Padded Snowboard Bag doesn’t offer too many bells and whistles, but it’s also offered at a lower price point. The bag offers space for one snowboard with bindings and is constructed of polyurethane-coated polyester and padding to protect the bag against damage and is lined inside to keep your gear dry. It has a carry handle and a removable shoulder strap. The bag comes in three different sizes: 155 centimeters, 165 centimeters and 175 centimeters.

Element Equipment Deluxe Padded Snowboard Bag $99 at Amazon Element Equipment Deluxe Padded Snowboard Bag Amazon The Element Equipment Deluxe Padded Snowboard Bag offers two lengths — 157 centimeters and 165 centimeters — and can fit up to one snowboard with bindings, plus boots and additional gear. There are exterior zipper pockets and 360-degree padding to keep your board protected. However, this bag doesn’t come with wheels. But the bag is extremely lightweight at less than 4 pounds, offers dual handles and packs down easily.

One reviewer states, “This bag is one of the best on the market! Firstly, it can fit all of my gear, board and bindings, boots, jacket, pants, helmet, etc. Secondly, it is padded and made out of durable materials, which make it the perfect travel bag!”

Athletico Conquest Padded Snowboard Bag With Wheels From $150 at Amazon The Athletico Conquest Padded Snowboard Bag with Wheels Amazon The Athletico Conquest Padded Snowboard Bag With Wheels is padded with 10 millimeters of dense foam, which will help protect your snowboard and other gear while in transit. The bag offers two different sizes — either 157 centimeters or 175 centimeters — and the interior straps will hold your snowboard in place. There’s an extra-large interior pocket to pack all your gear, including goggles, socks, base layers and more, as well as an interior wet pocket. The bag is made of premium water-resistant polyester, offers padded handles and detachable shoulder straps and includes heavy-duty wheels.

How to pick the best ski or snowboard bag

There are many things to consider when it comes to purchasing — and then packing — a ski or snowboard bag. You’ll first want to determine if you’ll be using the ski or snowboard bag for air travel or if your trip to the mountain is a simple road trip.

With air travel, you’ll most likely want a bag that provides enough padding to protect the edges, bindings, top sheets, tips and tails from dings and damage. There’s nothing worse than collecting your luggage at baggage claim to find broken gear. Bags that aren’t padded — or maybe not padded enough — are better suited for sitting in the trunk of the car while in transit.

You’ll also want to make sure you’re purchasing a bag that fits your skis or snowboard snugly. Having a bag that’s too big will create too much extra space, enabling your skis to move forward or backward in transit. You’ll want your skis and snowboards to be held down tightly, which is where interior straps come in handy. However, you can always pack clothes in the spare space — such as snow pants, neck warmers, sweatshirts and long underwear — to secure your skis and snowboards in place.

If traveling through an airport, you also might find a bag on wheels to come in handy. Your regular suitcase most likely rolls, so why shouldn’t your ski or snowboard bag do so as well? If using a roller bag, this is another reason you want to purchase a bag that isn’t much longer than your skis or snowboards. If the bag is too big, it will bend, which could result in damaging your gear, and will be harder to wheel around the airport.

Getty Images

If you prefer to pack everything in one bag, then you’ll want a bag that is large enough for all of the extras, in addition to your skis, snowboard and poles. This means you’ll want to look for a bag with separate compartments and zippered pockets. A waterproof casing is always best to ensure your clothes don’t get wet and ruined during transit.

While many bags will also allow you to store your ski or snowboard boots as well as a helmet, some prefer to bring these items on the plane in a separate boot bag. If your checked bag ends up not arriving at your destination, at least you’ll have your boots with you, which is the ideal situation for a trip to the mountains. You can then always rent skis or a snowboard and not miss any time on the slopes. You also want to be extra cautious with helmets, as bags get tossed around during transit and you don’t want the device to lose its integrity from a safety perspective.

Lastly, similar to regular suitcases, many ski and snowboard bags look extremely similar. This means getting a unique color — or putting some sort of identifier on your bag — is helpful. And once your ski trip is over, you’ll want to make sure to dry off your skis or snowboard before putting them back in the bag, then dry out the bag fully when you get back home.

