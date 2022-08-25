Before settling on a travel destination, it pays to do your research. Not only do you want to find a hotel, resort, home rental or vacation condo that suits your needs best, but you also want to make sure you’re staying somewhere that is safe and secure.

There are extra measures you can take to sleep better at night during your travels, whether you’re on a solo trip for business or with the whole family on vacation. No matter where you decide to stay or the type of lodging you book, a reliable travel door lock can make you feel even more protected from intruders and unwanted guests.

Ultimately, when you’re traveling, you want to avoid a door lock that requires much installation. Thankfully, there are dozens of devices out there that add security to your temporary home without creating any permanent damage. Here are some of the most versatile and secure door locks and tools on the market at every price point.

Rishon Enterprises Addalock Portable Door Lock $31.99 $17.95 at Amazon Rishon Enterprises Addalock Portable Door Lock Amazon The Addalock travel door lock is portable and lightweight, and even comes with its own storage pouch. The lock installs in seconds without any tools required, making it perfect for stays in hotels, resorts and short-term rentals. It can be used on most doors that are hinged and swing inwards. Simply slide the door lock into your closed door at the right angle, and you'll gain an extra layer of security right away. With more than 10,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, this portable travel lock comes at an affordable price point for adding security to your next stay.

Master Lock Compact Door Stopper Folding Security Bar $26.99 at Amazon Master Lock Compact Door Stopper Folding Security Bar Amazon This folding door security bar is Amazon's no. 1 best seller in door stops, and it's a terrific option for travelers of all kinds. Made of heavy-duty 20-gauge steel, this security bar fits against the doorknob of your hotel room or home rental — or even consider using it at your own apartment. There are no tools required to install this security bar, and a padded foot ensures the floor below remains free of scratches during use. We like that this option is so versatile; it can be used on hinged, patio and sliding doors. Best of all, this folding design is perfect for bringing along in your checked luggage for added security on the go. A full-size, non-folding version is also available, and it's a good option for road trips.

Lok-a-Bolt The Door Angel $13.99 at Walmart Lok-a-Bolt The Door Angel Walmart The Door Angel works diligently to prevent unwanted guests — including employees with a key — from entering your hotel room or vacation condo. It easily attaches to most deadbolt locks without any tools, and it's made from durable materials that prevent break-ins via the "key-bumping" method or those with their own key. The Door Angel is also small enough to fit in your pocket and light enough to pack in your carry-on bag without taking up much space.

Heleman Portable Door Lock $12.88 at Amazon Heleman Portable Door Lock Amazon Similar to other travel door locks, this portable home security lock is made to fit nearly any door and locking mechanism, whether you're enjoying time at a resort or cozying up in a vacation villa. The portable lock prevents all types of entry into your space, even property employees who may have their own key. It can be installed or removed in seconds without any tools by placing the heavy-duty steel in the door frame, closing the door and securing the red handle in place. The device comes with its own carrying pouch, and it's TSA-compliant, so you can take it through airport security without additional screening.

Vincrey Portable Door Lock $18.99 $13.99 at Amazon Vincrey Portable Door Lock Amazon The Vincrey Portable Door Lock is a palm-sized, one-piece device that helps keep your door secure in most travel settings. Using the lock requires no installation, making it ideal for taking on the go. All you have to do is insert the lock into the doorjamb, close the door and press the button on the lock. The protective device is made of heavy-duty steel and it comes with a carrying pouch. Note that this device only works on inward-swinging doors.

DoorJammer DJ3 Portable Door Lock Brace $24.99 at Amazon DoorJammer DJ3 Portable Door Lock Brace Amazon This portable door lock brace is perfect for tightening up security at home or on a trip. However, it works differently than many other door locks on this list, since it's made to fit against the bottom of a door. The security lock only works on in-swinging doors that have at least 1/8 inch of clearance from the floor. This security lock can be height-adjusted to make up for large gaps under doors, and it's suitable for use on wooden floors, ceramic tile, carpet and more. The portable size and included carrying pouch make this a solid option for travelers looking for added security on the go.

Sabre Wedge Door Stop Security Alarm $14.99 $13.25 at Amazon Sabre Wedge Door Stop Security Alarm Amazon The Sabre Door Stop Security Alarm can be used alone or in conjunction with a travel door lock that fits in the doorjamb. This portable alarm sits on the floor like a door wedge inside your hotel room or vacation rental. Any time pressure is applied when a person attempts to open the door, the wedge will sound a 120-decibel alarm, audible up to 1,000 feet away. Additionally, the battery-operated wedge comes with a non-skid pad that will work as a secondary lock to prevent the door from opening while the alarm sounds.

Reoka Portable Door Lock $5.99 at Amazon Reoka Portable Door Lock Amazon This travel door lock comes in two different sizes to fit nearly any type of inward-swinging door you might encounter during your travels. It can be installed in less than a minute without any tools required, and the main part of the lock is made of stainless steel for maximum durability. Note that this door lock does not work for outward-swinging doors, sliding doors or double doors, so it's best for single-entry doors into hotel rooms and vacation rentals. And, at just more than $5, this compact travel door lock that comes with a carrying pouch is a good option for travelers looking for added security without breaking the bank.

TSL Travelers Security Lock $99.95 at Amazon TSL Travelers Security Lock Amazon The Travelers Security Lock is a heavy-duty option made of aircraft aluminum construction. It looks different from other options on this list, as it uses Newton's third law of physics to prevent break-ins and unwanted entries by distributing any force among the lock and door frame. The security lock is made to fit nearly any door or entryway so long as there's a gap of at least 1/8 inch between the door and door frame. A handy carrying case makes it easy to bring this travel lock along with you.

Mbbest Portable Door Lock & Door Stop Alarm $19.99 $13.88 at Amazon Mbbest Portable Door Lock & Door Stop Alarm Amazon If you're looking for a multi-functional kit for your next travel adventure, the Mbbest Portable Door Lock & Door Stop Alarm is worth checking out. The set includesd both a travel door lock and an alarm. The travel door lock fits in the doorjamb to prevent entry into your room, even with a key. Separately, a door stopper alarm with a 120-decibel siren will go off immediately if someone manages to gain entry into your space. Both the door lock and the door stop alarm can be installed within seconds without any tools, and they're small enough to bring in a small bag or your favorite travel backpack.

Super Grip Lock Deadbolt Strap Accessory and Portable Travel Lock $10 at Amazon Super Grip Lock Deadbolt Strap Accessory and Portable Travel Lock Amazon The Super Grip Lock Deadbolt Strap Accessory stops intruders by holding the deadbolt on your hotel room or vacation rental closed. In other words, intruders won't have the opportunity to enter your room once you're inside with the strap securely fastened, even if they have their own deadbolt key. This deadbolt strap is lightweight and made of durable nylon, making it perfect for packing away on your next trip.

Ozozo Portable Door Lock for Travel $10.99 $7.99 at Amazon Ozozo Portable Door Lock for Travel Amazon This affordable travel door lock system works like many others on our list. Once the inward-swinging door in your hotel room or vacation rental is securely closed, insert the lock into the doorjamb to prevent unwanted entry. The small size of this portable door lock makes it perfect for someone who takes frequent business trips or vacations. Although it's made of durable stainless steel, it only weighs just over 1 ounce, so it's compact enough to take along in your luggage.

Urgeeo Portable Door Lock $14.99 $12.99 in Amazon Urgeeo Portable Door Lock Amazon This portable door lock is easy to install or remove, and it's made of high-grade metal that ensures long-term durability. Like other similar door locks, it inserts into the doorjamb of your vacation rental or hotel room after you've securely closed the door. This lock is also small and lightweight enough to carry in a pocket or handbag, so it's ideal for travel. Note, however, that this door lock is for inward-swinging doors only, and that it will not work for sliding doors, double doors or oversized doors.

Lok N Blok Portable Door Lock Deadbolt Device $24.98 $16.98 at Amazon Lok N Blok Portable Door Lock Deadbolt Device Amazon This portable door lock gets good ratings for its ease of installation and use. It's made to keep your deadbolt in a secure, locked position along with the door handle while you're inside your hotel room or vacation home, and it prevents entry even from intruders who have a key. There are no tools required for installation, and the device can be easily removed and reused over and over again. The Lok N Blok is also lightweight and small enough to fit in most travel bags, so it's perfect to bring along on every trip.

Justogo Door Jammer $24.98 $22.98 at Amazon Justogo Door Jammer Amazon This portable door jammer works exactly how it sounds. Once you're inside your hotel room, you can use this industrial-strength aluminum alloy security device as a door stopper that prevents unwanted entry so you can sleep better at night. There are no tools required for installation, and setting it up takes a matter of seconds. Simply place the door lock stopper on the ground of an in-swinging door directly below the door handle, then adjust the foot so it fits tightly against the floor below.

