Traveling can be a dizzying affair, and that’s especially true when you’re flying internationally. There’s ensuring you have all of the correct documentation, hoping your luggage doesn’t get lost, dealing with any potential delays or cancelations and don’t forget about customs and immigration when you get to your destination.

Having a dedicated passport case — or a travel wallet — can help you keep your most important travel document organized and protected. Some passport cases even come with radio frequency identification (RFID) protection, which can help keep hackers and thieves from accessing your personal information.

If you’re looking for a way to keep your passport protected, a good passport cover will do the trick. Read on to learn more about our favorite passport case options for every type of traveler.

ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo $17.99 at Amazon ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo Amazon This passport cover and vaccine card holder combination is Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in passport covers — and for good reason. We love that it comes in a whopping 45 different color and design options, so there's sure to be a suitable cover to fit the style of every member of your family. Each of the cases is made from faux leather material and offers RFID-blocking technology to keep your information safe. Inside, there's space for your passport, vaccination card, credit cards and even some travel essentials like your boarding pass. Plus, this compact passport case comes with a mini pen, perfect for when you're on the go and need to fill out a customs form or take a quick note.

Melsbrinna Premium Leather Passport Case $9.99 at Amazon Melsbrinna Premium Leather Passport Holder Amazon The Melsbrinna Premium Leather Passport Holder from Amazon is perfect for frequent travelers who are looking for a relatively basic passport case that covers all the essentials. The interior features space for your passport on one side, as well as an extra slot for receipts, vaccine card, boarding pass, cash or paperwork on the other. A snap button closure ensures your important documents don't fall out, and it also comes with RFID-blocking technology that helps keep your personal information safe.

Sherpani Osaka Case $24.95 at REI Sherpani Osaka Case REI The Sherpani Osaka Case from REI should be on your radar if you're looking for a passport case option that's made from recycled materials. This passport cover includes space for your passport, four credit cards and some cash so you can get through the airport with ease. Plus, it's also washable and comes with RFID anti-theft technology. A vegan leather closure at the top ensures everything stays safe inside your passport case.

Paravel Cabana Passport Case $75 at Paravel Paravel Cabana Passport Case Paravel Paravel is one of our favorite travel brands. Not only are its products eco-friendly, but they're incredibly chic. Consider this Cabana Passport Case to add to your travel ensemble. It comes in four color options, and inside, you'll find space to keep your passport safe as well as eight card slots to store things like credit cards, your driver's license, business cards and more.

Pascacoo Passport Holder Cover $12.99 $9.99 at Amazon Pascacoo Passport Holder Cover Amazon Never lose your passport again with this embossed case. Available in 10 colors ranging from green to rose red, purple, pink, coffee gray and brown, among others, the faux leather case is an affordable option for all travelers. Inside, you'll find space to store your passport as well as card slots, space for cash, a boarding pass and more. The case is also made with RFID-blocking material, ensuring your personal information stays safe while you're on the go.

Passport Cover and Luggage Tag Set $75 at Leatherology Passport Cover and Luggage Tag Set Leatherology If you're searching for a passport holder that coordinates with other important travel gear, this passport holder and luggage tag combo from Leatherology can get you started. The set is available in seven solid colors that can coordinate well with all your luggage, and both items are made of full-grain leather. The passport cover itself has room for a passport and some cash or your boarding pass, and the luggage tag can help you avoid having your bag picked up by someone else, as both items are available for personalization.

Fly Me to the Moon Passport Cover $65 at The Blistey Shop Fly Me to the Moon Passport Cover The Blistey Shop This leather passport holder is both soft and durable. Made by hand to order, it can be customized to suit your style and tastes with the choice of three different materials: smooth Nappa leather, textured faux leather or textured Nappa leather. You can also choose from several edge and thread colors for a personalized look. Inside, you'll find space to store your passport for easy access throughout all of your travels.

Valantr Valante Premium Family Travel Document Organizer $24.99 at Amazon Valantr Valante Premium Family Travel Document Organizer Amazon If you're a parent who's trying to keep your entire crew's passports organized and in one place, consider this option from Amazon. Not only does it offer enough space for six different passports, but it also features zipper pouches for cash and receipts, space for two pens and an external zippered phone pocket. Note, too, that this passport holder is water resistant and made of RFID-blocking materials.

Lewis N. Clark RFID Passport Case $9.99 at Amazon Lewis N. Clark RFID Passport Case Amazon This no-nonsense passport case from Lewis N. Clark is incredibly basic, but it will keep your passport safe and protected. It's made of durable nylon material to protect your passport from wear and tear while blocking unauthorized RFID transmissions in the process. Inside, there are two flaps to keep the ends of your passport open for easy access at every stage of your journey.

labato Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo $7.99 at Amazon labato Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo Amazon This passport holder is ideal for people who want to keep their passport and Covid-19 vaccine record in one place. US passports fit perfectly within one side of the holder while the other side offers a clear pocket that makes it ideal for vaccine records. With a price point less than $10, this passport and vaccine card organizer is an absolute steal. Plus, it's available in 11 colors for every travel style.

Smythson of Bond Street Passport Cover in Ludlow $220 at Smythson of Bond Street Smythson of Bond Street Passport Cover in Ludlow Smythson of Bond Street This luxurious passport holder is made of large grain calf leather in Italy, and it features two slip pockets for your passport and additional room for a boarding pass. The style exudes classic timelessness, and it's made to last through years of travel.

Petit Collage Store Luggage Tag and Passport Holder for Kids $20 $14.86 at Amazon Petit Collage Store Luggage Tag and Passport Holder for Kids Amazon If you want to buy a gift for your favorite traveling little one, consider this luggage tag and passport holder combo for kids. The included travel tag will help your little one's luggage stand out at baggage claim, and the passport holder is totally practical for your little jet-setter. The best part about this passport holder set is its animal- and travel-themed design that will have the child in your life primed and ready for their next adventure.

Bellroy Travel Folio $159 at Bellroy Bellroy Travel Folio Bellroy This passport holder from Bellroy is made of leather with space for your passport and much more. In fact, the folio itself holds two passports, four to eight credit cards, cash and boarding passes with an exterior zipper that keeps your items from falling out. RFID protection is also included as well as a micro-pen that's fastened tightly inside the folio, ideal for those times you have to fill out travel documents on the fly.

Bando Getaway Passport Holder in Rainbow Stripe $24.95 $16.99 at Bando Bando Getaway Passport Holder in Rainbow Stripe Bando This lively passport holder is decorated with the colors of the rainbow, although you can also choose from a selection of unique colors and styles when you order. Inside you'll find the perfect amount of space for a US-issued passport, as well as three card slots for credit cards or other identification. The small size of this passport holder also makes it perfect for your pocket when you're out of room in your favorite travel backpack.

Family Passport RFID Organizer and Holder $60 at Amazon Family Passport RFID Organizer and Holder Amazon This family-sized passport holder has space for up to six passports inside, so it's perfect for parents who are trying to keep the entire family's travel documents organized in one place. Two zippered pockets also provide space for cash, credit cards or receipts, and a bonus leather card holder has room for up to 10 credit cards. Made with an optional carrying strap, this passport organizer also comes with RFID protection.

Tumi McLaren Passport Cover $150 at Tumi Tumi McLaren Passport Cover Tumi If you're obsessed with buying all the best travel gear from Tumi, consider this passport cover. It has enough space to hold a passport and some receipts or cash, so it's perfect for frequent travelers who just want an outer case covering their passport at all times. The sleek gray tones with papaya highlights also make this passport cover both fashionable and modern with a signature McLaren touch.

Zero Grid Travel Wallet & Family Passport Holder $28.99 at Amazon Zero Grid Travel Wallet & Family Passport Holder Amazon This nylon passport holder is made with family travel in mind. With space for up to six passports, as well as credit cards, pocket change, cash and receipts, it's meant to hold everything your family needs to get through security or customs and immigration so you can get to your destination. On the exterior, it's made from moisture- and rip-resistant nylon material to keep your belongings safe in all environments.

Millennial Essentials Frosted Passport Cover Plastic Passport Protector $7.99 at Amazon Millennial Essentials Frosted Passport Cover Plastic Passport Protector Amazon If you're after nothing more than a case to keep your passport safe, consider this frosted option from Millennial Essentials. The clear passport sleeve is durable and waterproof and is made to last for years — and thousands of travel miles — to come. Plus, it's got space on the inside for credit cards, ID cards or boarding passes.

YSL Tiny Cassandre Passport Case $395 at Saint Laurent YSL Tiny Cassandre Passport Case Saint Laurent For the traveler who only carries designer accessories, consider this upscale passport case. It's constructed of matte leather with silver-toned metal hardware emblazoned with the Saint Laurent logo. Made to hold up to two passports and up to four credit cards, it will leave you looking and feeling stylish while you work your way through the airport and to your gate.

Lilly Pulitzer Vegan Leather Passport Cover $26.95 at Amazon Lilly Pulitzer Vegan Leather Passport Cover Amazon Lilly Pulitzer fans, rejoice. This affordable option from the bright designer comes in five different styles, all of which are made of vegan leather material. In addition to room for one passport, it also has three inner slots for credit cards or identification, as well as room for a Covid-19 vaccine card.

Bloomingdale's Little Passport Case $18 at Bloomingdale's Bloomingdale's Little Passport Case Bloomingdale's This Little Passport Case from Bloomingdale's is perfect if you're looking for basic protection for your passport in a compact size. Roughly the size of a US-issued passport itself, this case has an interior slot for your passport and two inside slots for credit cards.

Rifle Paper Co. Bon Voyage Passport Holder $32.50 at Barnes and Noble Rifle Paper Co. Bon Voyage Passport Holder Barnes and Noble This travel-inspired passport holder will have you as organized as possible when you head to the airport. The outside of the passport case will remind you of some of your favorite cities — from to New York to Paris, London, Tokyo and more. Inside, you'll find space to comfortably store your passport.

Looking for a travel credit card? Find out which cards CNN Underscored chose as our best travel credit cards of 2022.