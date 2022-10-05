These days, you can walk through the airport and see dozens of pieces of luggage that look similar — or even identical. And when it comes to telling yours apart from other travelers, a simple luggage tag can play a huge role.

The main purpose of luggage tags is to keep your suitcase safe and ensure it makes its way back to you if lost. Luggage tags protect your belongings and help airport staff and everyone else know that your bag is yours.

Luggage tags are a practical item that should be durable enough to withhold wear and tear as your bag gets shoved into overhead bins, tossed onto baggage claim belts by airport handlers or shoved in the trunk of a car. But durability aside, luggage tags should also be stylish and match the theme of your luggage whenever possible. They can help a basic black bag stand out with a cute, colorful pattern or even feature smart tracking capabilities.

How to pick the right luggage tag for you

When selecting a luggage tag, keep style and durability in mind. Consider how easy the tag is to see, if it can be easily secured to your bag and that it stays firmly attached so it won’t fall off. Aim for a print, color or pattern that perfectly fits your personality and your favorite suitcase. Business travelers may want something more muted, while leisure travelers might prefer to go bold. And a colorful, bright tag isn’t a bad idea even for the most refined of travelers — it can ensure your bag will stand out from all the others on the baggage carousel.

Whether it’s luxury leather, “Harry Potter”-patterned or water-resistant neoprene, here are some of our favorite luggage tags you can buy ahead of your next vacation.

Longchamp Leather Luggage Tag $33 at Sak's Fifth Avenue Longchamp Leather Luggage Tag Sak's Fifth Avenue For an added element of elegance, Longchamp’s Leather Luggage Tag features the brand’s signature logo subtly embossed in the middle of the caramel-colored tag. The pebbled leather, which comes with a leather strap and silver metallic pin buckle closure is perfect for any traveler who wants a more sophisticated tag for their hard-shell or soft-sided luggage.

Royce New York Retractable Luggage Tag $65 at Bloomingdale's Royce New York Retractable Luggage Tag Bloomingdale's Made from 100% leather, this Royce luggage tag is retractable to fit any piece of luggage — no matter if it's a large checked suitcase or a small handle on a weekender bag. Inside the folded closure is a removable name tag — a nice extra layer of privacy so not everyone can see your personal information at a quick glance. Choose a subtle tone like tan and black, or select a brighter hue like light pink or silver. Regardless of color, the leather tag comes complete with a buckle closure so it'll stay secure throughout your travels.

Rimowa Luggage Tag $80 at Rimowa Rimowa Luggage Tag Rimowa This chic luggage tag from the travel pros at Rimowa will liven up any basic black suitcase, giving it a polished, refined look. The Rimowa luggage tag is made in Italy out of Nappa leather and is available in eight colors from clementine to paprika, honey, black and more. The leather loop easily attaches to your bag, and the name card is covered to keep your personal information private.

Paravel Luggage Tag $25 at Paravel Paravel Luggage Tag Paravel We love the Paravel brand. Not only are its travel products chic and long-lasting, but they're made with sustainability at the top of mind. Made of recycled vegan leather, this luggage tag is available in three colors and matches perfectly with the Paravel striped Cabana Collection. Personalize the travel accessory by adding your monogram for an additional $15.

Madewell The Leather Luggage Tag $29.50 at Madewell Madewell The Leather Luggage Tag Madewell This one-of-a-kind luggage tag is made of leather — including the attached strap and slip-on cover, which offers the ultimate privacy protection. The tag comes in two basic colors: English saddle (a deep brown) and true black. The tag plus an optional accompanying leather Madewell passport case ($29.50) in the corresponding English saddle or true black tone is the ideal gift set for your favorite traveler — you can even monogram the items at no additional cost.

July Luggage Tag $65 at July July Luggage Tag July Yes, you can get these chic luggage tags personalized with your own name or initials. But, you know what's even better? Getting your favorite furry friend imprinted on your luggage tag. Thanks to a new feature, July luggage — including luggage tags — can be monogrammed with the face of your pet. The luggage tags are made of full-grain leather and have a hidden privacy slot for your personal information card. What better way to take Fido on every journey with you than to have his face as the identification on your luggage tag?

Mark & Graham Printed Leather Luggage Tag $55 at Mark & Graham Mark & Graham Printed Leather Luggage Tag Mark & Graham This luxury, pebbled-leather luggage tag can be monogrammed with your initials for an additional $12.50 and comes in six distinct colors. While the subtle color options like camel, navy and black are classic choices, we love the blush and kelly green hues for travelers who want to give their suitcases an added splash of color. The tags come with a privacy flap to protect your personal information.

Pegai Personalized Soft Touch Rustic Leather Luggage ID Tag $27 at Amazon Pegai Personalized Soft Touch Rustic Leather Luggage ID Tag Amazon This luggage tag is a favorite because not only is it made of lovely tanned leather, but it can also be customized. Give the tag as a gift or get one for yourself ahead of your next trip. It's available in four colors — mahogany, rock, rose and sand — and features a business card-sized ID pocket with a durable snap closure to keep your personal information protected.

Custom Boarding Pass Luggage Tag $29.90 at Airport Tag Custom Boarding Pass Luggage Tag Airport Tag If you want to spot your suitcase from miles away, consider a customized luggage tag that looks just like a boarding pass. Not only will your name, address and email be printed on the durable plastic tag, but you can also personalize the boarding pass section, selecting your favorite departure and arrival airport to appear on the tag, too. Whether it’s MIA ✈ LAX or JFK ✈ LHR, your tag will be a unique reminder of your favorite travel routes, perfect for aviation geeks and travel lovers alike.

Chelmon Mr. and Mrs. Luggage Tag Set $7.99 at Amazon Chelmon Mr. and Mrs. Luggage Tag Set Amazon The perfect honeymoon gift for your favorite newlywed travelers, this set of luggage tags comes with one white tag with "Mrs." embroidered in blush and one grey tag with "Mr." embroidered in black. The durable vegan leather tags each come with a privacy flap and a card to write in personal information.

Warner Bros. 'Harry Potter' Luggage Tag Set $9.99 at Target Warner Bros. 'Harry Potter' Luggage Tag Set Target Fans of the beloved book and movie series "Harry Potter" can board their own Hogwarts Express with this luggage tag set, which comes with one tag featuring Platform 9 ¾ and another tag featuring Harry’s pet owl Hedwig. The tags are made of tough rubber, perfect for adults and children alike who are fans of Harry, Ron, Hermione and the rest of the crew.

Vera Bradley Whimsy Luggage Tag $25 at Vera Bradley Vera Bradley Whimsy Luggage Tag Vera Bradley For something a little different, this butterfly-shaped luggage tag from Vera Bradley will make you smile every time you see your luggage. The tag, made of polyurethane covered with a screen-printed art pattern, comes with a name card and has a snap closure for added privacy.

Travelambo Leather Luggage Tag, 2 Pack $8.56 $5.99 at Amazon Travelambo Leather Luggage Tag, 2-pack Amazon If you’re in the market for eco-friendly polyurethane leather luggage tags at an affordable price, it doesn’t get much better than the Travelambo two-pack. The tags come in 35 different color and pattern options, from basic black and grey for business travelers to a more outspoken glitter purple or a bright neon yellow. Complete with a privacy cover and steel buckle, these tags will stay attached to your bag even during the wear and tear that comes with frequent travel.

Gostwo Silicon Luggage Tag 5-pack $14.27 $9.99 at Amazon Gostwo Silicon Luggage Tag 5-pack Amazon These silicone luggage tags are flexible and bendable, meaning if your suitcase is tossed around, the luggage tag will move right along with your bag and stay firmly attached, thanks to its secure metal ring. The tags, which feature an airplane and come in various color packs (including a multi-color pack), have a privacy cover so only your name is visible unless you slide the cover open to see the rest of your personal information. Plus, the tags’ bright colors like neon green and orange will ensure no one will mistake your bag for theirs.

Kate Spade Stripe Luggage Tag $14.95 at Amazon Kate Spade Stripe Luggage Tag Amazon This colorful luggage tag is easy to spot thanks to its striped, bold tones that perfectly complement a basic black or navy suitcase. The Kate Spade tag is made from vegan leather, complete with a strap and buckle plus a privacy cover. And if you want to take the striped theme a step further, pick up the matching Kate Spade Striped Notebook to use as a travel journal.

Dynotag Smart Aluminum Luggage Tag $20.52 $18.75 at Amazon Dynotag Smart Aluminum Luggage Tag Amazon This tough, waterproof aluminum tag comes with a QR code that fellow travelers can scan to view your information if your bag is lost. Owners are notified if the code is scanned, and the brand will reward finders, too. This particular tag is ideal for frequent travelers who prefer the privacy of having their info hidden.

Looking for a travel credit card? Find out which cards CNN Underscored chose as our best travel credit cards of 2022.