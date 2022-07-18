CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through the LendingTree affiliate network if you apply and are approved for a card, but our reporting is always independent and objective.

Good news for travelers who frequently stay at Marriott hotels: The chain recently introduced a limited-time offer on its Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card. With the new offer, instead of earning points, you’ll earn five free night certificates after spending $3,000 within three months of account opening. This is a great offer if you’re planning on traveling in the next year as the certificate value far exceeds the points that you might typically get with the sign-up bonus offer.

But, before diving into the best ways to use those five free night certificates, there are some things you need to know. First and most importantly, note that they expire one year after they are deposited into your account, which typically happens within a few weeks of hitting the minimum spend requirement.

Additionally, these free night certificates are capped at a property costing 50,000 points per night. However, if you’re eyeing a property that costs slightly more per night, you can always use up to 15,000 Marriott Bonvoy points from your account to “top off” an award. This means you are allowed to use the certificates at a property that costs up to 65,000 points per night, as long as you are willing to combine your certificate with points from your account.

Just remember, Marriott has done away with its award chart, which means a hotel no longer costs a set number of points per night. In fact, nightly award rates can fluctuate quite a bit, which means that even though a certificate can be used one night, it might not necessarily be able to be used the next. Fortunately, if you have flexibility in your travel plans, use Marriott’s flexible date option to see a calendar view of the number of points required per night at a particular hotel.

With so many Marriott hotels and resorts around the world, here are 13 of the best properties to use your five Marriott free night certificates that come with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card welcome offer.

Looking for something that feels far away but keeps you in the United States? Hawaii might be a good choice. The Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa is a newly renovated property right on Waikiki Beach in Honolulu. With many flights to and from Honolulu, staying at this property — especially with your free night certificates — is easier than ever.

This beachfront resort features a large pool deck overlooking Waikiki Beach with two pools, a kids splash pad, lawn games and fire pits. You’re also in close proximity to explore all of Waikiki and hike up the famous Diamond Head.

In our searches, stays at this resort can be had for as few as 44,000 Bonvoy points a night, but tend to hover around 50,000 to 53,000 points per night. In the latter case, you might need to use your Bonvoy points to pay the difference. Marriott also has a large presence throughout all of the Hawaiian Islands, so there’s a good chance you’ll be able to use your 50,000 certificates at many other properties.

There’s no shortage of hotels in Orlando — especially near the theme parks — with a top contender being the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa. After a long day enjoying Disney World, you can relax in the resort’s pool, splash pad or even the spa — and then enjoy Disney’s fireworks display from the hotel’s rooftop terrace. Or on a non-park day, your family can partake in a slew of activities, such as the hotel’s rock-climbing wall, mini golf, nature trails, a kids club and many holiday-specific events. Additionally, getting to and from Disney is incredibly easy with the hotel-provided shuttle.

On the cheapest dates, this property can be had for as few as 40,000 points per night, making it a great option for your certificates. However, during the high season, you can expect to pay upwards of 60,000 points per night. If you’re not flexible with your travel dates, prepare to use your Bonvoy points to make up the difference in cost.

Although the Four Points by Sheraton Manhattan SoHo Village might not be the fanciest hotel in New York City, it’ll allow you to use your free night certificates most nights throughout the year and save a boatload of money in an already-expensive city. And best of all, you can book a room with two queen beds, allowing a family of four to sleep comfortably.

Being right in SoHo, you’re also in close proximity to Greenwich Village, Tribeca and Chelsea Market, and you’re not too far from the 9/11 Tribute Museum and the ferry stop for visiting the Statue of Liberty. If you want to venture uptown, there’s a subway stop just a few blocks away.

Even during peak summer travel season, nightly rates at this property rarely top 40,000 points, making it a sure-fire option for using your certificates. If you’re looking to stay in a different location — or a slightly more upscale property in Manhattan — and you’re flexible in your dates or willing to utilize additional points from your account, you should have no problem finding a property that fits your needs.

Although skiing is an expensive sport, one of the best ways to keep costs low is to stay slopeside — for free. Yes, you read that right. Your Marriott Bonvoy free night certificates can actually be redeemed at the Viewline Resort Snowmass, where you’ll be in the heart of Snowmass Village with the ski slopes right out the front door.

While Snowmass is well known for skiers and snowboarders, guests can enjoy this resort 365 days a year. With more than 80 miles of hiking trails, kayaking, whitewater rafting, mountain biking, golfing, and of course, a vibrating après ski environment, there’s plenty to do nearby. The hotel also features a heated outdoor pool, which is open all four seasons, and a spa.

During the summer, the cheapest nights here cost about 40,000 points per night. When the peak winter season sets in, the lowest nightly rate bumps up to about 45,000 points per night. Some nights on the most popular dates reach 60,000 points per night, so be prepared to spend some of your Bonvoy points to make up the difference if your plans aren’t flexible.

This boutique-style hotel within the Marriott chain is located right on Imperial Beach, allowing you to combine a beach and city vacation in one. The Pier South Resort is also just a short drive to many must-see attractions within San Diego, such as Coronado Island, Seaworld, San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park and Petco Park. Right outside your door steps, you also have the option to rent kayaks, paddleboards and boogie boards. This is also an all-suites hotel, so at a minimum, you’ll have your own living space separate from the bedroom.

On most nights, this property costs less than 50,000 points per night, making it a solid option for exploring San Diego on your free night certificates. Or, if you’re looking to stay in a different part of San Diego, there are many Marriott options to consider — some of which could even be options for your free night certificates.

The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa truly has something to offer everyone. Families will love the Adventure Water Park, which features a FlowRider flow-board simulator, a lazy river and a 110-foot waterslide. Or, if you’re looking for a more relaxing stay without kids, you can spend the day at the adults-only pool.

Onsite, there are also three different nine-hole golf courses and multiple dining options. You’ll also have access to many activities throughout the day and night, including guided local runs, yoga classes, campfires and s’mores, basketball and even a kids club.

During peak dates, this hotel can easily cost $500 or more, allowing your free night certificates to save you a good chunk of change on your next vacation. On most nights, this property costs fewer than 45,000 points per night, making it a terrific option for your certificates.

If you’re looking to enjoy the mountains, but sleeping in a tent is not your cup of tea, the Kananaskis Mountain Lodge will give you a top-notch experience in the Canadian Rockies. About an hour away from the edge of Banff National Park, the scenery is absolutely breathtaking and you are just a stone’s throw away from a plethora of summer and winter activities.

Although it might be tough to snag a night for fewer than 50,000 points during peak summer dates, there are many nights available during shoulder season and throughout the winter to use your free night certificates. But you can always use points from your Marriott Bonvoy account — which can be obtained from regular credit card spend on the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card — to top off your certificate and visit over the summer.

Looking for a beautiful beachfront property right in the heart of Cancun’s hotel zone? If so, the JW Marriott Cancun & Spa is one of the best, especially after its more recent renovation. Spend the day jumping between its three pools — the two-level family-friendly pool, infinity pool or adults-only pool — and the beach, or relax in the Mayan-inspired spa. There are also 10 restaurants on-site as well as many off-site dining options right outside the front door.

While this property crosses over the 50,000-point threshold on some nights, if you’re flexible with your dates, finding a time to use your free night certificates here shouldn’t be a challenge. But if you need an alternative option, the Marriott Cancun Resort is right next door, which tends to cost slightly fewer points per night on average.

Located on Playa Herradura, you’ll find the Los Suenos Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort. This megaresort offers multiple pools, a state-of-the-art spa and fitness center, beautiful grounds and even its own 18-hole golf course.

Although the property has a lot to offer, you’ll be perfectly situated close to all the adventurous activities Costa Rica has to offer. Between ziplining, hiking, ATV tours, horseback riding, surfing, whitewater rafting and more, you’ll never be bored during your stay. You’re also not too far away from Manuel Antonio National Park — one of the most popular national parks in Costa Rica.

During many months throughout the year, the lowest rate is 40,000 points per night for a free stay. However, that can rise on peak travel dates to a maximum of 60,000 points per night. If you can travel on off-peak dates, take advantage of this deal by using your free night certificates for a free stay — all from a single credit card.

This Luxury Collection hotel routinely costs fewer than 50,000 points per night, making it extremely easy to use your free night certificates. The Tambo del Inka is situated about halfway between Cusco and Machu Picchu, making it the perfect destination for a stop between the two cities and to explore other sites in the Sacred Valley. Additionally, the hotel features a private train station for an easy day trip to Machu Picchu.

The hotel also features an indoor and outdoor pool, a spa and unique dining experiences.

The new Courtyard Aruba Resort will allow you to stay right in beautiful Aruba for free with your 50,000-point free night certificates. Although not a beachfront property, you’re only a five-minute walk to Palm Beach, or you can take the hotel’s golf cart shuttle, where staff will assist you with beach chairs and towels. The hotel also features a beautiful resort pool with a swim-up pool bar and a spa. Being in the high-rise hotel area also gives you easy access to many restaurants and activities.

Nightly rates here can be had for as few as 33,000 points — well within the range of the 50,000-point free night certificates. Even during peak travel season, the nightly rate rarely exceeds 35,000 points. Alternatively, if you’re looking for a more upscale property, the Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort can sometimes be booked with the free night certificates — or potentially require you to add some points from your account. The Renaissance is right in Oranjestad and offers a ferry to its own private beach with flamingos.

Although Bali provides many inexpensive hotel opportunities, you can instead stay in a top luxurious hotel — for free — with your 50,000-point certificates. The W Bali is located right on the beach in Seminyak, where you have access to plenty of restaurants, nightlife and arts scene. With beautiful grounds, you’ll feel immersed in the Balinese setting. The hotel also features a 24-hour pool and spa to truly maximize your time while staying at the property.

On the cheapest dates, you can get a stay at this property for free with your 50,000-point free night certificates. However, on some of the more popular travel dates, expect to pay upward of 60,000 points — or more — per night. If you can only travel during popular times, expect to spend some Bonvoy points in addition to your free night certificates for a free stay.

As one of the most expensive vacation destinations in the world, paying for a trip to the Maldives is not in the budget for most. But fortunately, utilizing the free night certificates that come with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card can give you that once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The relatively new Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa prices out at just fewer than 50,000 points per night during many nights of the year, although the hotel far exceeds the price point. With multiple pools, a kids club, a fitness center overlooking the Indian Ocean and an entire marine center, you’ll never want to leave paradise.

Alternatively, you can also use your free night certificate at the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. While not as luxurious as the Le Meridien property, the Sheraton is only a 15-minute boat ride away from Male Airport, giving you easier access to the resort and avoiding the $400 — or more — seaplane ride per person.

