Whether you’re headed to San Diego for a work conference or to Boston for your best friend’s wedding, when traveling with formal attire such as suits and gowns, you want to opt for a garment bag. A travel staple decades ago, garment bags have waned in popularity in recent years, but they’re making a comeback for one big reason — they work!

Available in a slew of sizes, styles and price points, all good travel garment bags should keep your clothes flat, clean and wrinkle-free — rather than, say, folded tightly in a compression packing cube. And most airlines consider garment storage bags a carry-on item, thus saving you the hassle and cost of checking a bag. But the real upside is that upon arriving at your final destination, your wardrobe will be crease-free and ready to go — and not desperately in need of ironing.

We’ve rounded up some of the most highly rated garment bags on the market, from traditional carry-on varieties to duffels and rolling options.

Carry-on garment bags

Calpak Compakt Large Garment Bag $98 at Calpak Calpak Compakt Large Garment Bag Calpak Traditional in its tri-fold design, this garment bag from Calpak is diminutive enough to fit into your luggage but durable enough to travel on its own, too. Made from water-resistant ripstop nylon, the Compakt is chock full of interior and exterior pockets and comes in light pink, black and leopard prints.

Away The Garment Bag $195 at Away Away The Garment Bag Away We can always count on luggage maker Away to give us a well-made, highly functional product — and that includes this garment bag. Made from water-resistant nylon, the bag can accommodate two suits or three full-length dresses and has interior zippered pockets for shoes and accessories, as well as a big exterior pocket for easy access to travel-day items. We love the zip-out hook for hanging your garments at your final destination, as well as the padded shoulder strap for easy transport. Away also makes a thinner garment sleeve that fits perfectly into its Bigger Carry-On.

Peter Millar Nylon Garment Bag $165 at Peter Millar Peter Millar Nylon Garment Bag Peter Millar Pretty much everything by Peter Millar is refined, and that includes this handsome garment bag. Made from water-resistant nylon, the lightweight bag has zippered interior pockets and heavy-duty handles with leather accents — perfect for anyone looking to travel in style.

MZ Wallace Michael Garment Bag $295 at MZ Wallace MZ Wallace Michael Garment Bag MZ Wallace Speaking of style, this garment bag from MZ Wallace has loads of it. Awash in the brand’s signature quilted texture, the bag has a sleek silhouette with one main compartment, one exterior compartment and a zip-top closure. In addition to black, the Michael also comes in eye-catching blue and green camouflage patterns.

Zegur Suit Carry-On Garment Bag $55 at Amazon Zegur Suit Carry-On Garment Bag Amazon One of Amazon’s best-selling garment bags, the Zegur is a favorite because it’s packed with pockets galore (zippered, mesh and Velcro), shoe slots, three clothing tie-downs and even a luggage strap for easy transport on your rolling suitcase. We also love the big front pocket that has tons of space for your business cards, pens, notepads and snacks. Our favorite detail, however, is the price. At less than $60, you can add this travel essential to your must-bring list.

Beis Travel Garment Bag $88 at Beis Beis Travel Garment Bag Beis Since launching luggage brand Beis in 2018, actress Shay Mitchell has been giving the masses stylish backpacks, suitcases and more — all of which rake in thousands of positive reviews and tags on Instagram. And this garment bag is no different. Sexy in design, the bag has three built-in felt hangers, a detachable shoulder strap and plenty of pockets for shoes, toiletries and more.

Amazon Basics Premium Garment Bag $40 at Amazon Amazon Basics Premium Garment Bag Amazon Amazon knows a thing or two about making quality, affordable products, and never is that more apparent than with its garment bag for travel. Clocking in at just $40, this bag is a workhorse with more than 3,800 positive reviews. Top details include two clothing tie-down buckles, multiple mesh pockets and a big ol’ organization pocket on the exterior for handy access to headphones, pens and more.

Prottoni 44-Inch Garment Bag for Travel $50 $45 at Amazon Prottoni 44-Inch Garment Bag for Travel Amazon Another Amazon steal, the Prottoni has three tie-down straps and a slew of pockets for stashing away everything from ties to toiletries. But its biggest selling point is a protective sleeve that can accommodate up to a 16-inch laptop.

Degeler Carry-On Garment Bag $249 at Amazon Degeler Carry-On Garment Bag Amazon Minimalist and sleek, the Degeler garment bag weighs just over 1 pound and is packed with tons of interior and exterior pockets, in addition to an ultra-sturdy titanium hanger that can accommodate three jackets and has nifty clamping brackets for securing up to three pairs of pants. Made from water-resistant, durable nylon, the bag also has room for a 15-inch laptop.

Pottery Barn Quinton Garment Bag $79 at Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Quinton Garment Bag Pottery Barn Perfectly preppy, this vintage-inspired garment bag from Pottery Barn is also about the details — we’re loving the waxed canvas exterior, the vegan leather handles and that satin pinstripe lining. In addition to its main zippered compartment, the bag also has two mesh storage pockets and a button closure. For less than $100, this is a great option for arriving in style and with wrinkle-free clothes.

Nomatic Garment Bag $170 at Nomatic Nomatic Garment Bag Nomatic Well-known for its sister product The Travel Pack, which was launched via Kickstarter in 2017, Nomatic has since grown its product roster to include this sleek garment bag. Outfitted with a hook for hanging, the bag can hold up to three suits and has smart stash pockets for everything from sunglasses and ties to shoes. The bag is also water-resistant and has a luggage sleeve.

Garment duffel bags

Modoker Garment Duffel Bag With Shoulder Strap From $35 at Amazon Modoker Garment Duffel Bag With Shoulder Strap Amazon Boasting nearly 6,000 positive reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this garment duffel is beloved on Amazon because of its smart design, plentiful pockets and small size when zipped into its duffel format. Made from water-resistant, rip-proof nylon, the bag also has a detachable strap and comes in six colors and patterns. Oh, and we’re not mad at that price tag of less than $40 when it's on sale, either!

Mark & Graham Commuter 2-in-1 Garment Bag $269 at Mark & Graham Mark & Graham Commuter 2-in-1 Garment Bag Mark & Graham Monogramming masters Mark & Graham have scored again with the Commuter, which transforms from a suit garment bag into a duffel with a couple of quick zips. Embedded with eight pockets — of the zippered, snapped and open variety — the twill-washed nylon bag has handsome leather details and an adjustable shoulder, and can be monogrammed for an additional $12.50.

Bennett Winch S.C Holdall $1,150 at Bennett Winch Bennett Winch S.C Holdall Bennett Winch If price is no object, let us introduce you to Bennett Winch, a line of handmade-in-England travel accessories that feature exquisite craftsmanship and luxe materials. The Holdall is innovative in that it includes both a lie-flat garment compartment and a detachable cylindrical bag, which the garments wrap around — and the units can be used together or separately. The Holdall is oozing with fancy details like waterproof canvas, Italian leather and solid brass hardware.

Rolling garment bags

Travel Select Amsterdam Business Rolling Garment Bag From $85 at Amazon Travel Select Amsterdam Business Rolling Garment Bag Amazon Rolling garment bags are a thing, people, and we’re on board with this concept! Taking the heavy lifting off our shoulders, this option from Travel Select has more than 3,400 positive Amazon reviews, and for good reason. It offers the space of a traditional rolling suitcase, but with the internal design of a garment bag — the piece is the ultimate twofer. It comes loaded with zippered pockets, clothing tie straps, a sturdy center hook for hangers and durable inline skate wheels for easy maneuvering.

Delsey Optimax Lite 2.0 Two-Wheel Garment Bag $500 $187 at Macy's Delsey Optimax Lite 2.0 Two-Wheel Garment Bag Macy's A Macy’s exclusive, this sleek rolling garment bag from luggage maker Delsey is currently more than half off, making it a smokin’ deal. Packed with interior organization bells and whistles like foamed bars, corner pockets and shoe pockets, the roomy bag has a built-in hook for hanging over a door or on a rod and an extender panel that can accommodate longer hanging items.

Briggs & Riley 21-Inch Carry-On Wheeled Garment Spinner $779 at Briggs & Riley Briggs & Riley 21-Inch Carry-On Wheeled Garment Spinner Briggs & Riley You’re going to pay a premium for a Briggs & Riley piece, but trust us, the premium is worth it. Made from a ballistic nylon fabric that is water- and abrasion-proof, the garment roller can accommodate several suits and it has myriad internal pockets for shoes, ties and all your other must-haves and an organizational front pocket for keeping your keys, phone and more handy. Want a bigger, checked option? Briggs & Riley has you covered with the Large Spinner.

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Underseat Upright Bag $130 $100 at Amazon Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Underseat Upright Bag Amazon Perfect for short trips, this lightweight rolling garment bag from Travelpro is both water- and stain-resistant and has a front-flap opening allowing for quick access. Tons of pockets, high-performance wheels and a luggage sleeve make the piece a winner.

Looking for a travel credit card? Find out which cards CNN Underscored chose as our best travel credit cards of 2022.