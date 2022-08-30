If you want to qualify as a savvy traveler, there are a few must-haves. Luggage with spinner wheels? Check. Packing cubes? Oh yeah. A crossbody bag? Must-have! While great for everyday use, crossbody bags are essential for traveling. Not only do they allow you to be hands-free — so you can roll through the airport, take selfies and eat gelato with ease — they’re also a lot harder for pickpockets to strike upon (unlike backpacks and fanny packs).

Plus, crossbody bags are handy in that they can hold everything from your phone and wallet to lip balm, keys and other travel necessities without weighing you down, thanks to the crossbody strap that evenly distributes weight across your shoulder, chest and back.

Lucky for us, there are plenty of crossbody bags out there, chock full of organizational details that are great for travel. From stylish options that you can take from the plane to date night, to anti-theft bags that are RFID-protected, anti-slash and armed with locking mechanisms, these are our favorite crossbody bag options for your next trip.

Mini crossbody bags

Lululemon All Night Festival Bag Micro $68 at Lululemon Lululemon All Night Festival Bag Micro Lululemon Lululemon’s All Night Festival Bag has reached cult-favorite status, which is likely why the brand decided to create this mini version that we just can’t get enough of. Boasting an adjustable strap, magnetic closures and a wide-mouth opening that zips shut, the water-resistant micro is just seven inches wide and designed for taking on the go.

MZ Wallace Micro Crosby $145 at MZ Wallace MZ Wallace Micro Crosby MZ Wallace Teensy weensy, this cutie is the smallest bag in MZ Wallace’s beloved Crosby collection and comes with two detachable straps: one adjustable crossbody nylon option and one stylish wristlet chain option. Big enough to accommodate an iPhone 11 Pro Max, the bag has three interior credit card pockets, a zip-top closure and one exterior zipped pocket.

Cuyana Mini Double Loop Bag $228 at Cuyana Cuyana Mini Double Loop Bag Cuyana Crafted with pebbled Italian leather, this mini crossbody bag by Cuyana oozes luxe details like a suede interior lining and a chic, modern design. We love that despite its petite frame, the bag manages to accommodate your phone, wallet and a few extra must-haves. An adjustable strap, hidden pockets and an array of universal color options make it the perfect travel accessory that won’t weigh you down.

Dagne Dover Kitty Puff Crossbody $115 at Dagne Dover Dagne Dover Kitty Puff Crossbody Dagne Dover Known for its neoprene bags, Dagne Dover’s Puff collection includes this diminutive Kitty bag that is ideal for traveling. Featuring an adjustable crossbody strap and a removable short handle strap (that is, by the way, scrunchy and super cute), the Kitty has two roomy interior pockets, in addition to a zipped pocket, a key leash, a D-ring, elastic loops and card slots. Available in three colors, the Kitty can also be worn as a clutch bag and it compresses nearly flat, making it super easy to pack.

Clear crossbody bags

Kelly Wynne Clear Mingle Mingle Mini Crossbody $195 $146.25 at Kelly Wynne Kelly Wynne Clear Mingle Mingle Mini Crossbody Kelly Wynne Clear bag… but make it fashion! Kelly Wynne to the rescue with a clear version of its fan-favorite Mingle Mingle Mini, which combines transparent PVC plastic with stylish leather panels. Stadium- and event-approved, the crossbody bag features a chic gold chain strap and comes in five colorways

Uspeclare Store Clear Messenger Bag $18.99 $12.99 at Amazon Uspeclare Store Clear Messenger Bag Amazon Nearly 2,000 Amazon customers have given this clear crossbody a thumbs up, declaring it both the perfect size — it can fit both a full-size mayo and mustard container! — and durable. Available in six colors, the zip-top closure bag contains an exterior zippered pocket and a removable crossbody strap. Also, we’re not mad at that $13 price tag when on sale like it is now.

Luxury/designer crossbody bags

Tory Burch Perry Bombe Mini Bag $298 at Nordstrom Tory Burch Perry Bombe Mini Bag Nordstrom The ideal travel bag, the Perry Bombe from Tory Burch is stamped with the brand’s distinguished double T logo and features a dual-top zippered closure, ensuring all your valuables are tucked safely inside. We love the removable crossbody strap (it can double as a clutch!), the exterior slip pocket and the fact that the luxe pebbled leather and gold hardware means it can transition seamlessly from sightseeing by day to a glamorous night on the town.

Strathberry East/West Mini $645 at Strathberry Strathberry East/West Mini Strathberry A celebrity favorite — Meghan Markle and Katie Holmes are fans — Strathberry’s East/West Mini is utterly chic, thanks to its luxe gold hardware and smooth calf leather. Available in 19 colors and patterns, the bag features two compartments and one interior pocket, and it can be worn as a crossbody (as the Duchess of Sussex prefers) or as an over-the-shoulder bag, thanks to the adjustable chain strain.

MZ Wallace Crossbody Sling Bag $285 at MZ Wallace MZ Wallace Crossbody Sling Bag MZ Wallace Meet our favorite fanny pack-slash-crossbody bag! Simultaneously roomy and lightweight, the Crossbody Sling comes with three detachable straps — a thicker nylon option, a chain option and an adjustable waist strap — has a zip-closure, four interior pockets and one exterior zipped pocket. Perfect for traveling, the bag is chock full of upscale details, which also makes it fancy enough for high-end pitstops.

Kate Spade Harlow Crossbody $139.99 at Amazon Kate Spade Harlow Crossbody Amazon Meet one of Kate Spade’s most beloved bags. The Harlow is a streamlined crossbody that can fit all your necessities, minus the bulk of a bigger bag. Available in four colors, the pebbled leather Harlow has a zip-top closure, two interior pockets and one hidden exterior slip pocket, perfect for keeping your hotel room key handy.

Tumi Tula Voyageur Crossbody $275 at Amazon Tumi Tula Voyageur Crossbody Amazon No surprise here: Luxury luggage maker Tumi knows its way around a travel bag, and this crossbody is proof. Available in black, red and blue hues, the nylon bag has an adjustable crossbody strap and two main compartments loaded with every type of pocket — including zippered, media, card, pen and slip. We love the key leash and the personalizable leather key ring.

Kelly Wynne Kiss Kiss 2.0 Multiway $335 $234.50 at Kelly Wynne Kelly Wynne Kiss Kiss 2.0 Multiway Kelly Wynne Trust us, you get your money’s worth with this versatile bag from Kelly Wynne that is appropriately named the Multiway. Available in eight hues, the genuine leather bag has an interior zip pocket, an exterior slip pocket and a front snap enclosure. Its main selling point, however, is that it can be worn four ways — as a crossbody, over the shoulder, as a clutch or as an arm bag with the included mini chain link strap.

Anti-theft crossbody bags

Made By Design AntiTheft RFID Medium Crossbody Vertical Handbag $42 at Target Made By Design AntiTheft RFID Medium Crossbody Vertical Handbag Target Keep your credit cards and passports safe with this Made By Design bag from Target. Outfitted with RFID-blocking pockets that ensure your information isn't electronically swiped, the slash-proof design of the bag will also keep pickpockets at bay, as will the clip-on zippers that deter robbers.

Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Bag $50 $39.20 at Amazon Travelon Anti-theft Classic Bag Amazon More than 5,400 Amazon reviewers rave about this anti-theft crossbody from Travelon, citing it as having all the organization details of a bigger bag minus the weight. Boasting an interlocking mesh barrier located below the surface material and a hidden steel cable in the strap, the bag’s construction is meant to prevent a blade from slashing, while main compartment locks will stop a pickpocket from quickly reaching within the bag. More to know: RFID-blocking pockets will keep your cards and passports safe from identity scanner theft.

Crossbody travel purses

Fawn The Pouch Bag $99.99 at Fawn Design Fawn The Pouch Bag Fawn Design Big news, folks: Beloved baby bag maker Fawn has stepped into the crossbody game in a big way with this ultra-resourceful Pouch Bag. Featuring two detachable pouch bags that can be worn together or solo, the faux leather bag also includes an adjustable messenger strap with a removable coin purse. Perfect for mixing and matching your way through vacation, the Pouch Bag comes in four colorways.

Mark & Graham The Essential Crossbody From $119 $74.99 at Mark & Graham Mark & Graham The Essential Crossbody Mark & Graham One of accessory-maker Mark & Graham’s bestselling bags, The Essential Crossbody is just that, essential! Perfectly sized — it’s not too small or too big, but rather just right — the bag boasts two zippered main compartments, which comprise zip and slip pockets for all your travel doodads. Available in seven colors ranging from neon pink to camouflage, the bag can also be monogrammed for an additional $12.50.

Lululemon Quilted Embrace Crossbody Bag $128 at Lululemon Lululemon Quilted Embrace Crossbody Bag Lululemon Soft and supple, the Embrace bag from Lululemon might be purchased for travel — but, trust us, you’re going to be using it every day going forward. It's big enough for your smartphone, wallet, passport and snacks, and it also has a hidden exterior zippered pocket that is super handy for keeping travel docs nearby. The quilted bag is water-resistant and has fun, ripcord zip pulls that we’re mildly obsessed with.

Deluxity Essential Multi Pocket Double Zipper Crossbody Purse $15.95 at Amazon Deluxity Essential Multi Pocket Double Zipper Crossbody Purse Amazon Listen, we get it if you don’t want to break the bank on a crossbody, but you do want quality and functionality. The answer? Check out this beloved Amazon option that has more than 3,000 positive reviews and costs just under $16. The zip-top bag includes three exterior zippers and an interior roomy enough to accommodate an iPhone 11 Pro Max. Available in 14 colors, the vegan leather bag is a great wipeable option for travelers on a budget.

Mark & Graham Build Your Square Crossbody From $49 $17.99 at Mark & Graham Mark & Graham Build Your Square Crossbody Mark & Graham For your next trip, we suggest creating the custom crossbody of your dreams with Mark & Graham. First up: Pick your square color (choose from camel, camouflage or black pebbled leather), and opt to personalize the bag with a fun monogram. Next up: Choose a coordinating twill strap (or two!), which can also be customized with a monogram. The result is something that is utterly personal to you and will stand out during your travels near and far.

MZ Wallace Magnet Small Sutton Deluxe $245 at MZ Wallace MZ Wallace Small Sutton Deluxe MZ Wallace Boasting the best of both worlds — it can literally function as a traditional tote or as a crossbody bag — the Small Sutton Deluxe is the roomiest bag on our list, with plenty of space for your water bottle, extra layers and any souvenirs you may pick up on the road. In addition to six interior zippered and slip pockets, the bag also comes with a removable pouch for your essentials. Available in four colorways, the bag also has two exterior slip pockets and a detachable crossbody strap.

