So, you’ve booked your flights, you’ve rented the RV or booked your hotel, you’ve planned your route and as you begin to think about what the next steps are so you can have a joyful and triumphant trip, safety might not always be at the top of your list. But it should be. And it’s not all that difficult to make it so. Wherever you’re going and whatever you’re doing on vacation, making sure you have travel gear that will keep your belongings safe should be your next step in getting ready for your adventure. And while the anti-theft travel bag market has dwindled quite a bit over the years, according to travel skills trainer Kevin Coffey, there’s still a decent selection out there if you look in the right places. From bum and sling bags to crossbody bags and travel purses to travel backpacks, all the anti-theft bags we’ve chosen come with at least one security feature. We’ve also gathered some of the best tips from Coffey, a retired detective with the Los Angeles Police Department for 35 years where he founded the Crime Investigation Detail for airport and travel-related victims and has spent the past 28 years speaking at corporate events and for various media on how to make travelers street smart and savvy so they can enjoy their time away from home. “The number one issue that’s going to be faced in this vertical of traveler loss theft is going to be pickpocketing,” Coffey says. “And it’s going to be one of two ways: one, it comes out of your pocket itself, and the other is going to be coming out of a bag that you’re carrying. [The second feature to look for when buying a bag] is having the ability to detach a strap and secure it to a secondary device. The third is going to be anti-slashing features, and the last one is going to be RFID blocking.” These anti-theft travel bags will keep your belongings the safest while not sacrificing on style, comfort and, ultimately, peace of mind. Anti-theft travel bum bags and sling bags Anti-theft travel purses and crossbody bags “There are bags that pickpockets and opportunists will specialize in and love to go after and the easiest one is an open tote bag,” Coffey says. “That’s easy to get your hand into. So, you’ll want to look for a product that’s going to be zippered and, better yet, has some type of locking mechanism. A purse that’s easy to get into — it’s easy to zip, easy to open a flap — they can get their hand in there and remove your wallet, remove your cell phone.” Anti-theft travel backpacks Ultimately, it pays off to keep security in mind. “I know plenty of smart travelers who’ve let their guard down for half a minute and had either their bags stolen or something lifted from their purse or backpack,” Heath says. “Those moments when you’re fumbling for your wallet or ID, frazzled over a missed train or juggling multiple bags, those are the times when you’re most vulnerable. I don’t think anyone should travel with a sense of fear, but a healthy sense of caution is a necessity anywhere in the world.” Looking for a travel credit card? Find out which cards CNN Underscored chose as our best travel credit cards.