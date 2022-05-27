CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through the LendingTree affiliate network if you apply and are approved for a card, but our reporting is always independent and objective. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Planning your honeymoon is one of the most exciting endeavors in your life. You’ll be newly married, in love and ready to start your life together in an amazing destination. Whether you stay closer to home or decide to explore a far-flung bucket-list destination, your honeymoon will be a vacation you’ll remember for the rest of your life.

We’re fans of whichever honeymoon destination best suits you, but if you are planning to fly, why not fly in style? We’re talking about some of the most romantic — and exclusive — ways to fly across the globe. Perhaps even better, we’re here to show you how you can use travel rewards to book those seats for a fraction of the price.

Here are eight of the best business- and first-class seats that seem to be tailor-made for couples traveling together.

Qatar Airways Qsuite

Qatar Airways Qsuite Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways’ Qsuite is widely considered to be the best business-class seat out there. That’s because each seat is an individual suite with a fully closing door, a seat that reclines completely flat and offers other high-end amenities.

But perhaps the one standout feature of Qsuite is the configuration of the suites themselves, which can be combined to form a double bed in the sky. The divider between the two middle suites can be moved completely out of the way so that you can have what’s essentially a bed like you’d have at home — but in the sky.

If you book a pair of middle seats in the cabin, crew can set up your suite with comfortable bedding, allowing you to get an amazing night’s sleep on your long flight — all while being right next to your partner. Combine this innovative product with Qatar’s delicious catering, high-end Champagne and top-of-the-line service and you’re guaranteed to have a memorable trip before you even get to your final destination.

How to book Qatar Airways Qsuite with travel rewards

Qatar Airways is a member of the Oneworld Alliance, which means there are numerous ways to book its Qsuite with points. Recently, the airline ditched its own loyalty currency in favor of Avios, which is used by British Airways, Iberia and other airlines.

Now, you can transfer your points from other Avios accounts directly to Qatar at a one-to-one ratio, meaning it’s very easy to earn the points needed to book a Qsuite flight. Best of all, earning British Airways Avios is incredibly easy because it’s a transfer partner of Chase Ultimate Rewards, American Express Membership Rewards and Capital One miles. In other words, you can transfer points from each of those programs to British Airways at a one-to-one rate.

Chase Ultimate Rewards points are particularly easy to earn from cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and the Chase Sapphire Reserve®. And American Express Membership Rewards can be earned quickly from cards like The Platinum Card® from American Express and The American Express® Gold Card.

Additionally, Qatar’s own Privilege Club has a transfer partnership with Citi ThankYou Rewards, whose points can be earned with cards like the Citi Premier® Card and then can be transferred to Privilege Club at a one-to-one rate.

Qatar Airways flights can also be booked through programs like American Airlines AAdvantage, Japan Airlines Mileage Bank and Cathay Pacific Asia Miles.

Etihad Airways first class

Etihad Airways first class Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways’ first-class suite is a true pleasure for couples on their honeymoon. Each of the suites features its own door for maximum privacy. And, thanks to the spacious suites, you and your partner can dine sitting across from each other.

You’ll be treated to chauffeur service to or from Abu Dhabi Airport (AUH), exclusive lounge experiences with pre-flight meals (with caviar, of course), exquisite Champagne and custom cocktails. Each of the leather seats in first class also can be made into a bed so you can nap in the sky next to your new husband or wife.

If you’re planning the trip of a lifetime, why not plan the flight of a lifetime as well?

How to book Etihad first class with points

Etihad’s own Etihad Guest program is the most straightforward way to book first class with the carrier. And, because Etihad Guest is a transfer partner of American Express Membership Rewards as well as Citi ThankYou Rewards, you can earn points in the program quickly.

You could combine points from both your Amex and Citi accounts — earned from cards like the Amex Gold and the Citi Premier, respectively — into your single Etihad Guest account. Then, redeem those points to fly with the carrier in first class on your honeymoon.

As an example of how many miles you’ll need to redeem for this experience, Etihad charges 136,250 miles plus taxes and fees on a one-way flight from New York (JFK) to Abu Dhabi (AUH).

Alternatively, because Air Canada and Etihad are partners, you could also redeem Air Canada Aeroplan points for a first-class flight with Etihad. On the same flight from JFK to AUH, Aeroplan charges 120,000 points plus taxes and fees. Plus, it’s easy to earn Aeroplan points because the program is a transfer partner of American Express Membership Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards, Capital One miles and Marriott Bonvoy

Singapore Suites

Emily McNutt

Singapore Airlines made a splash in the aviation industry several years ago when it introduced its revolutionary Suites product. As of March 2022, the airline is flying its famed A380 Singapore Suites product to the United States, allowing travelers to fly between New York (JFK) and Singapore (SIN) via Frankfurt (FRA).

The Suite is absolutely stunning. But, for honeymooners, the real highlight is the fact that two conjoining Suites and be combined to form one double bed. Yes, a double bed in the sky. To secure a double bed, you and your husband or wife will want to pick a pair of seats that are positioned directly next to each other.

In addition to the double bed, the Suites take luxury to another level with beautiful in-suite designs such as fully closing doors, a separate seat and a twin-size mattress. When it comes time to eat, you can both take advantage of Singapore’s legendary Book the Cook program, caviar service, a choice of top-shelf Champagnes and so much more.

How to book Singapore Suites with travel rewards

You can only book Singapore Suites through Singapore Airlines’ own loyalty program, KrisFlyer. However, it’s extremely easy to earn KrisFlyer miles because the program is a transfer partner of all the major currencies: American Express Membership Rewards, Capital One miles, Chase Ultimate Rewards, Citi ThankYou Rewards and Marriott Bonvoy.

A one-way flight from New York (JFK) to Frankfurt (FRA) in Singapore Suites costs 86,000 miles and $5.60 in taxes and fees if you’re able to find “Saver” award availability. By earning a single welcome bonus offer from the Amex Platinum, you would get 100,000 bonus points after spending $6,000 in the first six months. That’s more than enough for one ticket to experience Singapore Suites to Europe. Combine points from other cards in order to accumulate enough points for a ticket for both you and your spouse.

Singapore Airlines business class

Emily McNutt

You probably aren’t surprised to see Singapore Airlines featured again on this list. With its latest business-class product found on its Airbus A380s, passengers can get very close to a complete double bed in the sky.

Privacy dividers between the pairs of seats found in the middle of the cabin can be lowered all the way, creating a two-passenger mini-suite, perfect for any couple looking to travel in style.

You won’t have as much space or over-the-top opulence as you would in Singapore Suites (located just a few rows in front of the business-class cabin on the A380), but business class is by no means a bad place to spend 10 or more hours in the air. You’ll get luxurious bedding, multi-course meal service, more cocktails than you’d ever want, plenty of entertainment options and, most importantly, a supremely comfortable place to rest your head while you travel to your dream destination.

How to book Singapore Airlines business class with travel rewards

The best way to book a seat in Singapore business class is via the airline’s own loyalty program KrisFlyer. As detailed above, you can transfer American Express Membership Rewards, Capital One miles, Chase Ultimate Rewards, Citi ThankYou Rewards and Marriott Bonvoy points to Singapore KrisFlyer. Because of that, it couldn’t be easier to earn the travel rewards needed to book a seat.

For example, with the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, you can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first three months. Marriott Bonvoy points transfer to Singapore KrisFlyer at a 3:1 ratio, and you’ll also get a 5,000-mile bonus for every 60,000 Bonvoy points transferred.

A one-way flight in business class between New York (JFK) and Frankfurt (FRA) costs 72,000 KrisFlyer miles and just $5.60.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) The Room business class

ANA

ANA’s new business-class product, dubbed “The Room,” has turned heads ever since it was unveiled in 2019. While you won’t technically get a complete double bed (there is still some division of each suite when you lower the privacy dividers), it’s mighty close.

The seats themselves are incredibly wide and extend to a bed that’s nearly six feet long, guaranteeing you’ll have plenty of space to get a good night’s sleep. And, each suite has its own fully closing door, meaning you can shut out the rest of the cabin and create a cocoon of privacy with your special someone.

You’ll also be able to enjoy the latest in technological offerings including massive inflight entertainment screens, fast Wi-Fi, plenty of charging ports and more.

How to book ANA business class with travel rewards

ANA is a member of the Star Alliance, which means there are plenty of ways to book flights using partner frequent flyer programs. Also, ANA maintains relationships with other non-alliance partners, one of which provides an amazing opportunity to book ANA business-class flights.

The most straightforward way to book ANA award tickets is through its own frequent flyer program, known as ANA Mileage Club. You can transfer points from American Express Membership Rewards to ANA Mileage Club at a one-to-one ratio, making it easy to acquire the points required for a ticket. However, note that you must book round-trip tickets if you’re booking through Mileage Club.

You’ll get an amazing value if you book your ANA award flights between the U.S. and Japan through Virgin Atlantic’s Flying Club. You can fly from the East Coast to Japan and back for just 95,000 miles plus taxes and fees round-trip, which is an incredible deal. You can transfer American Express Membership Rewards, Citi ThankYou Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards, Capital One miles and Marriott Bonvoy points to Virgin Atlantic.

You can also book ANA award flights with programs like Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, Asiana Club, Avianca LifeMiles, Air Canada Aeroplan and United MileagePlus.

Emirates first class

Emirates

No discussion about incredible flights is complete without Dubai-based Emirates’ incredible first-class product on its Airbus A380 aircraft. It may no longer be the airline’s newest or flashiest product that it flies, but we love this for couples.

First of all, the suites, while they don’t allow for a true double bed, feel more open as the ceiling of the A380 is very high and the doors of the suites don’t cut you off from the rest of the cabin, making it easier to pop across the aisle or put the privacy divider down in between middle seats to chat, dine or drink with your companion.

The A380 boasts some knockout features that make sharing the experience even more special. Take, for example, the full onboard bar, open to first- and business-class passengers. When you’re not sleeping or eating, take a walk down to the bar and request a specialty cocktail or a glass of bubbles from the bartender and have a toast to your new life together.

Also, the A380s feature onboard shower suites, reserved for first-class passengers. You can reserve these for 30 minutes and take some time to freshen up with a shower and the luxurious toiletries the airline provides. Finally, the food-and-beverage service in Emirates first class is something you’ll remember for a long time. Think Dom Pèrignon and Krug Champagne, lobster, caviar and seemingly endless other options that’ll guarantee you never forget this flight.

How to book Emirates first class with travel rewards

Your best bet for booking Emirates first class with travel rewards is using its own program, Emirates Skywards. While the rates you’ll pay for a ticket depend on the date of travel and the route you’re hoping to fly, the good news is that Skywards has transfer relationships with all of the major transferable rewards currencies, including American Express Membership Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards, Capital One miles, Citi ThankYou Rewards and Marriott Bonvoy.

This means that if you have credit cards from multiple issuers, you can combine points earned in all those accounts to accrue points in your Emirates Skywards account, making it much easier to earn the points required to book yourself — and your spouse — a ticket in Emirates first.

For example, if you earn the 100,000-point welcome bonus offer from the Amex Platinum after spending $6,000 in the first six months plus the 60,000 points on offer from the Citi Premier Card after spending $4,000 in the first three months, you could transfer both of those sums to Emirates. With 160,000 points in your Emirates account, you’ll be well on your way toward a first-class redemption.

A one-way flight in Emirates first from New York (JFK) to the Maldives (MLE) costs 160,000 Skywards miles plus taxes and fees. Alternatively, you could consider flying from JFK to Milan (MXP) for 135,000 Skywards miles round trip plus taxes and fees. In other words, Emirates first class is well within reach with the right travel credit cards in your wallet.

Lufthansa first class

Lufthansa First Class Nick Ellis

A flight in Lufthansa first class is one of the best experiences out there. While the seat itself isn’t the most innovative, Lufthansa is known for its extremely high service standard and exquisite dining experience that set it apart from the crowd and will ensure you have a honeymoon flight that you’ll never forget.

Lufthansa’s first-class cabins are exclusive and intimate spaces. Immediately upon finding your seat, you’ll find a signature Lufthansa first-class rose waiting for you — an undeniably romantic touch. Once you’re airborne, the real fun begins. Your meal is a multi-course affair that includes high-end Champagnes, a full caviar course, delectable entree choices and indulgent desserts.

If your journey takes you through the airline’s hub in Frankfurt (FRA), there’s an even more special experience waiting for you. Lufthansa operates a completely separate terminal — called the First Class Terminal — that’s reserved exclusively for first-class passengers.

There, you’ll find an entire array of high-end amenities like sit-down dining service, shower suites, nap rooms, a fully-stocked bar with top-shelf spirits, plenty of comfortable furniture and more. And, if you’re connecting to another flight, a Lufthansa employee will drive you from the terminal directly to your aircraft in a Porsche.

How to book Lufthansa first class with travel rewards

While it may come as a surprise, the best way to book Lufthansa first class isn’t with the airline’s own loyalty program. In fact, the two best ways to book using travel rewards are through either Avianca’s LifeMiles program or Air Canada’s Aeroplan program.

LifeMiles charges a reasonable 87,000 miles plus taxes and fees each way for a first-class ticket between the U.S. and Europe with Lufthansa. The program has transfer relationships with many major rewards currencies including American Express Membership Rewards, Citi ThankYou Rewards, Capital One miles and Marriott Bonvoy. So, you could transfer the 100,000 bonus points earned from the Amex Platinum card to Avianca LifeMiles and redeem them for a first-class ticket with Lufthansa. Have your new partner open a card of their own, and you’ll have enough points for two one-way tickets.

Air Canada’s Aeroplan, meanwhile, has a distance-based award chart for partner airlines, meaning the price you’ll pay depends on how far you’re flying. If, for example, you’re flying between New York (JFK) and Frankfurt (FRA), you’ll pay 90,000 Aeroplan points each way for a Lufthansa first-class ticket plus taxes and fees. Earning Aeroplan points is easy, too, as the program is a transfer partner of American Express Membership Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards, Capital One miles and Marriott Bonvoy.

Korean Air first class

Korean Air First Class Korean Air

If your honeymoon takes you to Asia, Korean Air is a great option to consider. The airline offers a robust network of flights between the U.S. and its hub in Seoul (ICN), making it relatively easy to reach much of East Asia with just one stop. And, the airline has a great first-class product that shouldn’t be overlooked.

The airline’s newest first-class seats are fully enclosed suites with sliding doors. But, since this is your honeymoon, we recommend the older first-class product, which can be found on the airline’s Airbus A380s and some Boeing 777s, because it provides more of an opportunity to interact with your spouse throughout the flight.

While you won’t have a double bed in the sky, you’ll feel plenty close if you select a pair of middle seats and keep the privacy divider down throughout the flight.

Korean Air provides a wonderful food-and-beverage service complete with the requisite caviar course, high-end Champagne and delicious food, including the airline’s famous bibimbap dish, served with the traditional accouterments.

How to book Korean Air first class with travel rewards

The major downside to Korean Air first class is that it’s relatively difficult — though not impossible — to book with travel rewards. The only way to do so is through Korean Air’s loyalty program SKYPASS.

If you can find off-peak award availability, you’ll pay just 90,000 miles plus taxes and fees each way in first class for flights between the U.S. and South Korea. Korean Air SKYPASS has only one transfer partner, Marriott Bonvoy, which adds to the difficulty of booking a ticket. However, if you have a huge stash of Bonvoy points waiting to be used, they could be put to good use by booking Korean Air first class.

Additionally, thanks to a variety of Marriott credit cards available, you can accumulate Bonvoy points quickly. For example, with the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Amex, you can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first three months. Marriott Bonvoy points transfer to Korean SKYPASS at a 3:1 ratio, and you’ll also get a 5,000-mile bonus for every 60,000 Bonvoy points transferred.

Ultimately, your honeymoon is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so you may as well make the journey to and from unforgettable as well. Any of these business- and first-class products mentioned will blow you away with luxury, service, food and beverage and, of course, quality time together in the sky.

