How to find the best Airbnbs and rentals for summer vacation 2023, according to experts

This year has seen a resurgence of the travel bug. With summer just around the corner, the quest for the perfect vacation rental property is heating up. Finding the coolest “hot” property on Airbnb or Vrbo can be daunting, but we’re here to help you devise the best strategy and even suggest some of the properties you might want to consider. All journeys start with the first step, and yours is to define what “hot” means to you. Are you looking for a property in a popular travel destination, a place with a stunning view, or perhaps a rental with luxurious amenities? Or does “hot” mean a property that’s trending on social media, featured in travel magazines, or recommended by top travel influencers? “For me at least, a ‘hot’ property is one that’s located in a great area, it’s updated and clearly meant for rental, and it has a great price,” said travel influencer Alyssa Ramos, who travels extensively and has tips for finding deals on Airbnb. We asked several experts for their favorite properties in the top travel destinations according to Google search data, including Will Hatton of thebrokebacker.com, Megan Spurrell, a Senior Editor at Conde Nast Traveler and Cameron Spearance, Senior Hotels Reporter for The Points Guy. Location, Location, Location The location of your vacation rental is crucial. It determines what activities and sights are available and the overall vibe of your vacation. When choosing your location, consider factors like proximity to attractions, accessibility, safety, and the local culture. Finding your best locale Research the area thoroughly, read reviews and check out travel forums for insider tips. But don’t be afraid to get off the beaten path. “Many Vrbo guests are also prioritizing the vacation home itself when making vacation decisions,” said Vrbo travel expert Melanie Fish. “In the 2023 Travel Trends Report, Vrbo surveyed travelers and found they are often more focused on finding the right vacation home with the perfect set of amenities than the destination.” Amenities Amenities can turn a good vacation rental into a great one. Look for properties that offer the amenities that matter most to you. Do you want a private pool, a fully equipped kitchen, or fast internet? It’s the cool little touches “Some of the more popular Vrbo app filters are private pools, pets allowed, grills, king-sized beds, and even waterfront views – even the view can be an amenity,” said Fish. “According to survey data, in 2023, travelers are looking for top-notch kitchens and cooking-related amenities when staying in vacation homes, and the top ‘foodie-menities’ travelers want are outdoor kitchens, pizza ovens and air fryers.” Booking Platforms The two most popular platforms to find rentals are Airbnb and Vrbo. Don’t know where to start? Here’s what you need to know before you book. Vrbo Vrbo takes an all-or-nothing approach, concentrating on renting out entire properties. You won’t be sharing any spaces with anyone but the friends you make along the way. “Because Vrbo only offers private vacation rentals, families and groups of friends have plenty of space for everyone to stay and spend quality time together – which is one of the top reasons travelers choose vacation homes when traveling,” Fish said. Airbnb Airbnb also rents entire properties, but it also has a “new” feature for renting rooms in houses to encourage host-guest interaction. It’s called, unsurprisingly, “Rooms,” and it’s available in the filters on the platform. “Staying with a host was the original idea behind Airbnb; there really wasn’t a better or more affordable way to experience a new place,” said Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky in a video introducing the feature. “And we want more people to try it. But for people to try it, they have to feel comfortable staying with a host.” Airbnb is trying to get around the creepy vibe by introducing “Host Passports” for Rooms, which show up as little face icons on the listings. For instance, a 2-bed suite in Cotia, São Paulo, is hosted by Roberta, who has a background in Biological Sciences, and she has trained for the last 15 years in the Kusum Modak method of Ayurvedic Massage Yoga. Airbnb has also confirmed her identity, email address and phone number. Unique experiences Consider taking owners up on personalized services adds influencer Ramos. “I love when Airbnb owners take the time to personally give you travel tips, especially local tips, or even offer to help you arrange a tour or transportation,” she said. “I can think of a few properties where the owner offered to meet me for coffee, and one couple even invited me out on their boat in Sicily.” Both platforms have better transparency regarding prices now, with cleaning and other fees broken out in the total before you book, avoiding any nasty surprises that seem to be more and more common these days. And speaking of prices, they can vary on some properties depending on when you book. We’ve published properties’ rates based on several days’ stay in July or August as of the date of this article’s publication. But be aware they may change in some cases. Top Destinations London Orlando, Florida Cancun Paris Las Vegas Seattle Miami Los Angeles Fort Lauderdale