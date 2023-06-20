Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more

Travel / Vacations

How to find the best Airbnbs and rentals for summer vacation 2023, according to experts

By Christopher Allbritton, CNN Underscored
Updated 11:12 AM EDT, Tue June 20, 2023